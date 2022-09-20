HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 Budget Director Sheila Meggers said the USD 308 Board of Education set some priorities when looking at spending for this school year. "Number one was increased instructional support," Meggers said. "That also came out of our ESSER process. We're using funds out of our general fund, out of our ESSER, out of Title, again that's the strategic piece of pulling it from everywhere, but instruction and instructional support are a top priority. We know we have some gaps from COVID and we're trying to make that up. Some other areas are just salaries to recruit and retain highly qualified staff. Like probably everyone else in the community, we're struggling to get and retain staff. We also are focusing on some increased staff development, especially around literacy, because that is an area we're trying to improve across the district, as well."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO