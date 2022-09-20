Read full article on original website
Related
Spots available for various Hutchinson city committees, boards
HUTCHINSON Kan. — The City of Hutchinson is currently seeking applications for the boards and commissions which advise council on a number of critical issues and policy areas. Terms are for three years and will begin Jan. 1. Those wishing to apply should submit their applications as soon as possible, but no later than Nov. 14.
Reno County Commission to discuss liquor by the drink Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County commissioners are not wasting any time bringing the issue of liquor by the drink to the table. The matter is on the agenda for Tuesday's regular meeting. It comes less than a week after the county commission and staff learned of a business that...
Special Use request on BZA agenda Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Board of Zoning Appeals will take up a case for a Special Use request to allow single-unit living for the residence at 500 Green Garden Drive at their meeting Tuesday. The hearing had been tabled from the September 20 meeting and had to be...
308 Budget Director: Pulling funds 'from everywhere' to meet budget priorities
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 Budget Director Sheila Meggers said the USD 308 Board of Education set some priorities when looking at spending for this school year. "Number one was increased instructional support," Meggers said. "That also came out of our ESSER process. We're using funds out of our general fund, out of our ESSER, out of Title, again that's the strategic piece of pulling it from everywhere, but instruction and instructional support are a top priority. We know we have some gaps from COVID and we're trying to make that up. Some other areas are just salaries to recruit and retain highly qualified staff. Like probably everyone else in the community, we're struggling to get and retain staff. We also are focusing on some increased staff development, especially around literacy, because that is an area we're trying to improve across the district, as well."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harvey and McPherson counties to get new magistrate judge
TOPEKA — The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet by videoconference at noon Thursday, September 29, to set the schedule for filling a new district magistrate judge position. The new district magistrate judge position was among several certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and...
Newton Chili Cook-Off is Saturday
NEWTON, Kan. — The City of Newton will host its 16th annual United Way Chili Cook-Off Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m. The event is held to raise money to make a difference for thousands of individuals in Harvey County. Attendance is typically more than 1,000 to taste chili entries from more than 20 booths hosted by nonprofit organizations, businesses, schools, governments and more.
Hutch Fire works mobile home fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 1200 East 11th Ave for a report of a structure fire in the mobile home park on Wednesday afternoon. At 4:41 p.m. Wednesday, first arriving crews found a single wide mobile home with fire showing from the front door and partially through the roof and heavy smoke throughout the mobile home. Upon arrival, crews found all occupants of the dwelling had safely self-evacuated with no injuries. Fire crews performed an aggressive interior attack and a primary search of the mobile home. One cat was rescued from the fire. All the other pets were out and safe.
Lakes still low from dry conditions
MARION, Kan. — Water sports at area lakes are getting more difficult as the summer season starts to wind down. Marion Reservoir, as it has been for most of the summer, is still under an algae watch, which does allow for some limited activity in the lake. All other area lakes are free from such advisories.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Payday Loan Reform Rally Oct. 13 in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Community organizations and leaders in Hutchinson and Reno County will come together to hear stories and learn more about the impact of payday loans, including the need for payday lending reform, at A Community Conversation on Payday Loan Reform on Thursday, October 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1602 North Main in Hutchinson.
🎥 A Day in the Life: Sleep Haven
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Police work to ID suspects in shooting that injured Kan. teen
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a teen. Just before 11p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 5000 block of East Osie in Wichita, according to Officer Charlie Ditch. First responders located the an 18-year-old man unconscious and not breathing. Officers...
Cosmosphere 60th birthday tickets go on sale Oct. 2
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tickets for the Cosmosphere’s 60th birthday party are now on sale for Cosmosphere members only. Tickets for the rest of the general public go on sale starting Sunday, Oct. 2. The Dec. 2 party at the Meadowlark Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds will include...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teacher of the Month: Shelton 'can relate' to her 6th graders
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Allen Samuels CDJR Teacher of the Month for September is Lisa Shelton. She teaches 6th grade at Graber Elementary. This is her first year as a lead teacher. "The thing that surprised me the most is that I can relate to the kids on a...
Kansas woman hospitalized after semi rear-ends SUV
GREENSBURG, Kan. — A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 8 a.m. Thursday in Kiowa County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi, driven by 43-year-old Jason Hindman of Preston, was eastbound on U.S. 54 when he rear-ended an SUV driven by 31-year-old Mario Garza of Garden City, who had slowed down and moved left for law enforcement on a traffic stop. Both vehicles traveled into the south ditch.
🎙🎥 Eagle Media Hutchinson Sports Broadcasts for the week of September 25th
HERE to download the Hutch Post mobile app. CLICK HERE to sign up for the daily Hutch Post email news update.
Police continue to investigate suspect for role in Sept. 15 killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas teen accused in a fatal shooting Sept. 15 made his first court appearance on Tuesday. Laquavion Bentley, 19 of Wichita, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and criminal threat, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. He was...
Kansas woman hospitalized after car rolls in the rain
KINGMAN, Kan. —One person was injured in a single vehicle accident Thursday morning in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a car driven by 19-year-old Camille M. Behring of Kingman was southbound on Kansas 14 when she lost control due to the wet roadway. The car entered the west ditch, struck a culvert, rolled and came to rest on its top.
🏐 HutchCC VB: Blue Dragon Volleyball Classic Friday and Saturday
The Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team faces another rugged weekend schedule, but will do so inside the Hutchinson Sports Arena this weekend. No. 16 Hutchinson and eighth other teams from Kansas, Missouri and Iowa make up the field for the 2022 Blue Dragon Volleyball Classic on Friday and Saturday. Friday matches begin at 10 a.m. and Saturday matches begin at 9 a.m.
⚾ Wind Surge sweep Drillers, to play Frisco Sunday
Tulsa, OK- The Wind Surge finished off the Tulsa Drillers 11-1 on Thursday night as the Surge swept the Drillers in the Divisional series to advance to the Texas League Championship Series where they will play the winner of Frisco/San Antonio. The Surge struck first as Jair Camargo hit a...
FB: Kedzior finds daylight in defensive battle
COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — No. 2 Hutchinson found itself in a defensive battle Saturday night against the Red Ravens, who came into the game receiving votes for the Top 15 poll. The game featured eight turnovers, four by each team. Hutchinson's four fumbles marked the second straight game the Dragons...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0