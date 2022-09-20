ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Trial set for Missoula man accused of shooting father in 2021

By Melissa Rafferty
KPAX
KPAX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QzmlV_0i3JkPq300

MISSOULA - The trial for a Missoula man accused of shooting his father to death in 2021 has been set for February 2023.

Colton Merritt pleaded not guilty in January 2021 to deliberate homicide accused of shooting his father, 57-year-old Dan Merritt, at their Missoula home on Jan. 4, 2021.

In charging documents, prosecutors allege Merritt shot his father 19 times with a .22 bolt action rifle claiming it was self-defense.

Merritt told the dispatcher his father was outside his bedroom door making threats that he was going to shoot the defendant.

When the defendant's father entered the bedroom, Merritt shot him before "his father made physical contact", according to charging documents.

On Tuesday, Missoula District Court Judge Robert Deschamps set Merritt's trial for Feb. 14, 2023.

Merritt is being held on $2 million bond in the Missoula County Detention Center.

Comments / 1

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula CSO solves 30-year-old transient murder case

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit solves 30-year-old transient murder case. On September 13, 1992, a partially buried body was discovered in an area known as “Orange Avenue Ranch” or “Peace Tree Camp”. Detectives were able to determine that the victim, William T. Adams, aka “Cadillac Man”, spent the night at the Poverello on August 25, 1992, and, through an entomology report, died as a result of a knife wound to the chest and massive head trauma on September 2nd or 3rd. No suspect was found during the initial investigation.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
930 AM KMPT

Reserve Street Camper With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth

On September 20th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the report of a disturbance behind a building in the 4800 block of North Reserve Street. When the officer arrived, he met with the reporting party who said that he heard a male and female arguing loudly in the woods behind the construction site where he was working.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Detention Center#Self Defense#Dispatcher#Violent Crime#Missoula District Court
KULR8

14-year-old girl reported missing in Missoula found safe

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Police sent out at missing person's alert for 14-year-old Savannah Omeasoo Wednesday night with concern for her safety. According to the alert, Omeasoo is a Native American girl with black hair and brown eyes, who is about 5-foot-5 inches and weighs about 110 pounds. Missoula Police...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Woman on Probation Removes Ankle Monitor and Steals a Car

On September 16, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a residence on Highway 93 after speaking with a probation officer. The probation officer was recently alerted that 29-year-old Jennifer Cassidy, a current parolee, had tampered with her GPS ankle monitor. The probation officer attempted to contact Cassidy multiple times but was not able to reach her. The probation officer asked the deputy to go to Cassidy’s residence to look for her.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Man Hits Juvenile With an Arrow at a Missoula Park

At approximately 7:04 p.m. on September 15, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Downtown Lions Park for a report of an incident involving a bow and arrow. The initial reports stated a male in the park was shooting a bow, an arrow came into the backyard and struck the caller, and the male was waving around a taser. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
montanarightnow.com

Missing St. Ignatius man found deceased

Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell reports Chuck Sanders was found deceased Friday morning. Sanders’ family located his truck in a remote area west of Arlee and Lake County 9-1-1 was notified around 10:00 am. Sander was located nearby deceased. As the area he was found in was determined to...
SAINT IGNATIUS, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Man Arrested for Burglarizing a Missoula Apartment and a Church

On September 18, 2022, at approximately 9:56 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to an apartment building in the 200 block of South 5th Street East. Dispatch advised officers that they had received multiple complaints of a male suspect, Zachary Ireland, potentially trespassing at the apartment building. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Sheriff IDs victims of crash at Roller Coaster Rd., HWY 10 near Missoula

UPDATE: SEPT. 21 AT 12:17 P.M. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office and Coroner has identified the people killed in the two-vehicle crash at Roller Coaster Road and Highway 10 near Missoula Sept. 13. The people killed in the crash were identified as:. Jordan L. Armijo, 27, of St. Ignatius. Tekla...
MISSOULA, MT
hellgatelance.com

The Missoula Cruisers and What They Do

In the movies, car shows look like lot’s of fun. Thousands of people from all over the area gather to see people race and show off their beautiful rides. Did you know that we have those same events in Missoula?. The Missoula Cruisers are an unorganized and unincorporated group...
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

KPAX

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy