Titusville Herald
Maine opts out of $440M multistate settlement with Juul
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine has opted out of a $440 million multistate settlement with electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs in objection to certain conditions. Maine would have received roughly $11 million over six to 10 years under the agreement announced Sept. 6 that settled a two-year investigation by 33 states into Juul's marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products.
Reeves names new head of Mississippi Wildlife department
HERNANDO, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has promoted the interim executive director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks to the post permanently. Reeves announced on Friday that former state Sen. Lynn Posey, who also had served on the Mississippi Public Service Commission, will continue...
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian gained strength over the Caribbean and was forecast to become a major hurricane soon on a track toward the state. DeSantis had initially issued the emergency order...
St. Thomas , Minn. 43, LincolnCA 6
LincolnCA3030—6 St. Thomas , Minn.150226—43 UST_WIldermuth 16 pass from Sexauer (Komis run), 12:39. UST_Klecker 19 pass from Sexauer (Hyde kick), 07:26. RUSHING_LincolnCA, Ot. Weah 20-60, So. Sangobowale 5-23, Rh. Riley 5-21, Wi. Anglen 1-(minus 3), Tr. Dimmings 1-(minus 4), Ke. Grayson-Zehrung 2-(minus 5). St. Thomas , Minn., Ga. Abel 16-104, Sh. Shipman 16-73, Ca. Sexauer 4-21, Am. Powell 1-12, Jo. Komis 2-1.
