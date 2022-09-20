Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: South Lafourche vs. South Terrebonne - Varsity Football
South Terrebonne outlasted South Lafourche 28-8 on Friday night, earning their first win of the season. The Gators got 3 big touchdown runs from Javon Ricks in the win, on a night where the team honored legendary halfback Phillip Lives and long-time coach Richard Curlin. See photos of the game...
lafourchegazette.com
Colonels shellacked by Gamecocks in home opener, stay winless on season
After three lopsided losses to start the season, Nicholls returned to John L. Guidry Stadium on Saturday. Being home didn't change the result for the Colonels, who were again soundly beaten by a FCS foe. Jacksonville State dominated Nicholls 52-21 on Saturday, controlling the game in all 3 phases to...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche teams go winless in Week 4 prep slate
E.D. White led 20-0 on Friday night against Woodlawn. But the game flipped and the Panthers battled back to secure a crucial non-district win. Woodlawn beat the Cardinals 29-26 on Friday night, rallying from the early deficit to improve to 2-2 on the season. The Cardinals dropped to 3-1 in defeat.
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - September 22, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on September 22, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lafourchegazette.com
Galliano man arrested on gun, drug charges after disturbance
A 31-year-old Galliano man was arrested earlier this week on drug charges after causing a disturbance with a firearm. Sheriff Craig Webre said that on September 21, deputies responded to the area of East 103rd Street in Galliano in reference to a man yelling at people, carrying a rifle and running around the area.
lafourchegazette.com
LPSO makes arrests, releases more details into Correctional Complex escape
Two inmates have been charged for allegedly helping assist a murder suspect escape from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex last week. Sheriff Craig Webre said that Correctional Complex inmates Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beitz, 21, are facing charges after allegedly assisting Leroy Miles Jr., 23, in his escape. On...
Comments / 0