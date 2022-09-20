Read full article on original website
Two teens stabbed at Pitt County Fair, second incident since 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where two teens were stabbed at the Pitt County Fair on Saturday. In a media release, officials said they responded at 8:16 p.m. to the Pitt County Fairgrounds to a report of someone stabbed. Officials said two teens, ages 19 and 17, […]
WITN
Jurors deliberate fate of man accused of killing grandmother
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Jurors want to review more than 90 minutes of video evidence in the trial of a Craven County man accused of killing his grandmother three years ago. James Gizzi is on trial for the February 4th, 2019 shooting death of Marjorie Thompson. An autopsy said the 68-year-old woman was shot in the head before her home on Highway 55 in Jasper was set on fire.
NC man facing multiple drug charges, $1.1M bond: police
A Morehead City man is facing drug charges after he was arrested on Thursday.
WITN
Beaufort Co. man gets life in prison for 2017 murder; told jury to look him up on iTunes
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a 2017 murder. Beaufort County District Attorney Seth Edwards says a jury convicted Jayquan Newmones, 28, of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony larceny. Edwards says that evidence at...
WITN
Man killed in daytime shooting in Tarboro
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An afternoon shooting on Wednesday left a man dead in Tarboro. Tarboro police said it happened in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Cofield Street around 4:00 p.m. A nearby patrol officer arrived less than 30 seconds from the initial call, according to...
Police investigate Elizabeth City shooting that left woman dead
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Elizabeth City after a woman was fatally shot Friday evening. The Elizabeth City Police Department identified the victim as Erin Gibbs, 38. The shooting happened near the 500 block of West Grice Street. Police officers responded around 7:20 p.m....
Tarboro police investigating homicide
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Wednesday. Police responded around 4 p.m. to an area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Coffield Street in regards to shots fired. Three officers who were patrolling the area arrived less than 30 seconds later and found a […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Civil complaint filed against town of Beaufort and members of police department
BEAUFORT — The following civil complaints were put forth by Angela O'Neal lawyers and describe alleged interactions occurring from 2015-2020 regarding O'Neal and fellow members of the Beaufort Police Department. According to documents filed with the District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the town has denied most of these claims.
thewashingtondailynews.com
GUILTY: Newmones found guilty in Belhaven murder, will serve life in prison without parole
Jayquan Lamar Newmones was found guilty of first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony larceny in connection to the death of Timothy Bernard Moore on December 24, 2017 in Belhaven. He will serve life in prison without parole. A 12-person jury made the decision on Wednesday, Sept....
WITN
Reported deputy-involved deadly shooting in Bertie County
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The SBI tells WITN it is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Bertie County. Multiple deputies, police officers and other first responders were at a home on Jernigan Swamp Road outside of Powellsville Wednesday. WITN has made multiple calls to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and...
WITN
New warrants shed light on moments leading up to killing of Wayne County deputy
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Newly released warrants are providing more insight and new details into the investigation of the murder of a Wayne County deputy. According to WRAL, the warrants say, Ned Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd’s car video picked up the sound of 6 gunshots, and then the suspicious truck leaves the scene.
Greenville restaurant owner helping Fiona victims
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Recovery efforts continue in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the Caribbean Islands earlier this week. Greenville restaurant owner Jay Bastardo is collecting donations and supplies at both of his Villa Verde restaurants and at Harvey’s on Memorial Drive. He is a native of the Dominican […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Down East Seniors
The Down East Seniors Club held their Sept. 21 meeting at the. Blind Center of NC in Washington. President Roy Whichard led the. meeting. Jim Hackney played for the singing of “God Bless America” and. the group pledged allegiance to the flag. Charles Smith gave the. opening prayer...
wkml.com
North Carolina Middle Schoolers Hospitalized After Eating THC Gummies
Several Pitt County, North Carolina middle schoolers had a pretty bad day at school recently when it was discovered that they had apparently ingested THC infused gummy candies during the school day. The Pitt County Sheriff posted a release saying “Several juvenile students at Hope Middle School were acting abnormally...
wcti12.com
Pitt County man indicted on multiple drug charges after FBI search of home
A Pitt County man was indicted on seven counts of illegal drug charges after an FBI search of his home. Treyvon Ladonte Page was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022 by FBI agents at 907 Allen Road in Greenville. FBI officials said Page was charged with distributing methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.
Pitt County Fair operating with volunteer security after private firm fired
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The remaining days of the Pitt County Fair will be operating with a volunteer security detail after the group that was hired to maintain security was fired because it was not licensed by the state. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports the security group Dem Boyz Security was hired to work the county […]
publicradioeast.org
Two North Carolina women pled guilty to tax fraud, officials said more than 1,000 false returns were filed
Two North Carolina women pleaded guilty this week conspiring to defraud the government by preparing false tax returns for clients and causing more than 1,000 false tax returns to be filed with the IRS, resulting in about $5 million dollars in fraudulent refunds. According to court documents, from the year...
WITN
Sheriff confirms deadly deputy-involved shooting in Bertie County one day later
WHO DID IT? Men wanted in theft from Roanoke Rapids Lowe’s. WHO DID IT? Men wanted in theft from Roanoke Rapids Lowe’s. ‘They are looking great’: Puppies cared for after being dumped in empty parking lot. Updated: 21 hours ago. ‘They are looking great’: Puppies cared for...
WITN
Silver Alert issued for Wilson teenager
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wilson teenager. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says 16-year-old Alex Hillard was last seen on Black Creed Road in Wilson. He is five feet, seven inches, weighs about 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.
towndock.net
Fifteen and a Half Hours in the Neuse
It was the first thing Ronnie Antry said to Kathy Rose and her family as they hoisted him out of the Neuse River. It was about a quarter to eleven in the morning, she said, when they found him floating in the water, no boat in sight. The day before,...
