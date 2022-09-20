ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belhaven, NC

WNCT

Two teens stabbed at Pitt County Fair, second incident since 2021

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where two teens were stabbed at the Pitt County Fair on Saturday. In a media release, officials said they responded at 8:16 p.m. to the Pitt County Fairgrounds to a report of someone stabbed. Officials said two teens, ages 19 and 17, […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Jurors deliberate fate of man accused of killing grandmother

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Jurors want to review more than 90 minutes of video evidence in the trial of a Craven County man accused of killing his grandmother three years ago. James Gizzi is on trial for the February 4th, 2019 shooting death of Marjorie Thompson. An autopsy said the 68-year-old woman was shot in the head before her home on Highway 55 in Jasper was set on fire.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man killed in daytime shooting in Tarboro

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An afternoon shooting on Wednesday left a man dead in Tarboro. Tarboro police said it happened in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Cofield Street around 4:00 p.m. A nearby patrol officer arrived less than 30 seconds from the initial call, according to...
TARBORO, NC
WNCT

Tarboro police investigating homicide

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Wednesday. Police responded around 4 p.m. to an area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Coffield Street in regards to shots fired. Three officers who were patrolling the area arrived less than 30 seconds later and found a […]
TARBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Civil complaint filed against town of Beaufort and members of police department

BEAUFORT — The following civil complaints were put forth by Angela O'Neal lawyers and describe alleged interactions occurring from 2015-2020 regarding O'Neal and fellow members of the Beaufort Police Department. According to documents filed with the District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the town has denied most of these claims.
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

Reported deputy-involved deadly shooting in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The SBI tells WITN it is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Bertie County. Multiple deputies, police officers and other first responders were at a home on Jernigan Swamp Road outside of Powellsville Wednesday. WITN has made multiple calls to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WITN

New warrants shed light on moments leading up to killing of Wayne County deputy

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Newly released warrants are providing more insight and new details into the investigation of the murder of a Wayne County deputy. According to WRAL, the warrants say, Ned Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd’s car video picked up the sound of 6 gunshots, and then the suspicious truck leaves the scene.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville restaurant owner helping Fiona victims

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Recovery efforts continue in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the Caribbean Islands earlier this week. Greenville restaurant owner Jay Bastardo is collecting donations and supplies at both of his Villa Verde restaurants and at Harvey’s on Memorial Drive. He is a native of the Dominican […]
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Down East Seniors

The Down East Seniors Club held their Sept. 21 meeting at the. Blind Center of NC in Washington. President Roy Whichard led the. meeting. Jim Hackney played for the singing of “God Bless America” and. the group pledged allegiance to the flag. Charles Smith gave the. opening prayer...
WASHINGTON, NC
wkml.com

North Carolina Middle Schoolers Hospitalized After Eating THC Gummies

Several Pitt County, North Carolina middle schoolers had a pretty bad day at school recently when it was discovered that they had apparently ingested THC infused gummy candies during the school day. The Pitt County Sheriff posted a release saying “Several juvenile students at Hope Middle School were acting abnormally...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Silver Alert issued for Wilson teenager

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wilson teenager. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says 16-year-old Alex Hillard was last seen on Black Creed Road in Wilson. He is five feet, seven inches, weighs about 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.
WILSON, NC
towndock.net

Fifteen and a Half Hours in the Neuse

It was the first thing Ronnie Antry said to Kathy Rose and her family as they hoisted him out of the Neuse River. It was about a quarter to eleven in the morning, she said, when they found him floating in the water, no boat in sight. The day before,...
BEAUFORT, NC

