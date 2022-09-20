The Sanderson Sisters will be running amok in Connecticut right after the release of "Hocus Pocus 2" on Sept. 30. Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson (or at least professional impersonators playing them) will be leading an "interactive Halloween experience" on the Essex Steam Train during October. On the trip, titled "The Salem Express! Revenge of the Sanderson Sisters," the actors will entertain passengers for 90 minutes by telling them witch stories from Salem, the home of the Salem witch trials, according to its website.

