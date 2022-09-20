ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

A letter to a billionaire sparked a W.Va. economic windfall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Driving back home from a West Virginia University research and technology department session, Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, was inspired to write a longshot “come to West Virginia″ letter to nine global billionaire investors, including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. “It started out with...
ECONOMY
‘It doesn’t bode well’: CT legislators troubled by M&T Bank customers’ complaints

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Since the conversion over Labor Day weekend of People’s United Bank accounts to M&T Bank accounts, customers have not hesitated to speak out about the problems they have experienced with the changeover, which is the byproduct of M&T’s $8.3 billion acquisition of People’s earlier this year.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Will the Rhode Island truck tolls decision affect CT? Here's what we know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The interstate transportation industry this week won a major victory in their four-year battle against Rhode Island's toll system, but it remains to be seen whether the federal court ruling immediately shutting down the trucks-only toll gantries in the Ocean State will translate into possibly ending Connecticut's plan to collect highway-user taxes from big rigs starting in January.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut schools reporting four times more COVID cases this year

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There are nearly four times as many COVID cases among students this year than the same time last year, a review of state data shows, and though the state is logging a decrease in cases overall, hospitalizations are about on par with last year.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Employees make a splash with customers at Milford-based car wash chain

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mark Curtis regularly spends millions of dollars as CEO of Splash Car Wash, building new locations in Connecticut, New York and Vermont. But while state-of-the-art equipment at his locations is important, it is the human component, the people that...
MILFORD, CT
Essex Stream Train brings 'Hocus Pocus' themed ride to CT

The Sanderson Sisters will be running amok in Connecticut right after the release of "Hocus Pocus 2" on Sept. 30. Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson (or at least professional impersonators playing them) will be leading an "interactive Halloween experience" on the Essex Steam Train during October. On the trip, titled "The Salem Express! Revenge of the Sanderson Sisters," the actors will entertain passengers for 90 minutes by telling them witch stories from Salem, the home of the Salem witch trials, according to its website.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Dead & Company with John Mayer announces final tour in 2023

After eight years on the road, Dead & Company will embark on its final tour next summer. The Grateful Dead-offshot, which formed in 2015, announced on social media on Friday that its upcoming summer tour in 2023 would be its last. "As we put the finishing touches on booking venues,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CT outages restored after gusty winds knock out power to thousands

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Power has been restored throughout Connecticut after gusty winds contributed to thousands of outages on Friday. Outages were restored by Saturday morning even as more than 400 customers remained without power as of late Friday night. Nearly 1,000 outages...
NORWALK, CT

