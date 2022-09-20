Top Three: Clayton runs wild, Corprew cracks the century mark and Davis tackles (almost) everybody

Read full article on original website
Ducks move up slightly in USA TODAY Coaches poll
As one would figure, the Oregon Ducks football team managed to climb up the USA TODAY Coaches poll after their 44-41 road victory over Washington State. Oregon moved up three spots to No. 15 in the fourth edition of the poll that came out Sunday morning. USC moved up a spot to No. 6 after the Trojans’ narrow 14-10 win in Corvallis over Oregon State. Utah also moved up a spot to No. 13 with its win over lowly Arizona State. But it was Washington that took the biggest jump as the Huskies moved up six spots to No. 18. They are quickly becoming a team that no one saw coming as they are 4-0 with a trip to Tempe up next where they get a turn of taking it to the Sun Devils. List Report Card: Oregon faces mixed results in riveting comeback win over WSU
Live In-Game Updates: Can Texans Record First Win Of Season vs. Bears?
Can the Houston Texans shake off their disappointing start to the 2022 season with a victory against the Bears?
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
