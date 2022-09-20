Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Shelton considers 62 apartments at Langanke's site
SHELTON — Developers feel apartments are the best option for the Bridgeport Avenue site that has long been home to Langanke’s Florist and Greenhouses — and nearby residents could be in agreement. Langanke’s Landing, LLC, presented at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Wednesday plans for construction...
Register Citizen
Middletown grants zoning change for $22 million, 52,000-square-foot Big Y project
MIDDLETOWN — A local developer was recently granted a special zoning exception to build a 51,892-square-foot store at 502 and 550 Highland Ave. in Middletown, the site of a future Big Y supermarket. The store, to be built in the south end of the city, is estimated to cost...
Register Citizen
A decade after Sandy, Bridgeport flooding project over budget and delayed
BRIDGEPORT — A decade after Hurricane Sandy flooded the city's South End, a massive, federally funded project to fortify that neighborhood from future severe weather is at risk of turning into its own disaster if some major hurdles are not addressed. What began as a $64 million total vision...
Register Citizen
Greenwich's Planning & Zoning Commission OKs 134-unit assisted living facility
GREENWICH — A project to build the largest assisted living facility in Greenwich received approvals from the town more than two years after it was first proposed. The Planning & Zoning Commission gave the go-ahead on Tuesday to Renamba Greenwich LLC to build 134 residential units for seniors at a former storage yard on Old Track Road. The vote was unanimous on the application for the project, called the Ambassador at Greenwich.
Register Citizen
Torrington land use team keeps up with city's growth
TORRINGTON — No matter the time of day, day of the week or season of the year, the land use department is a busy place at City Hall. Nate Nardi-Cyrus joined the city's land use office in May, joining City Planner Jeremy Leifert as his assistant. The team also...
Register Citizen
Shelton welcomes new zoning enforcement officer
SHELTON — The zoning office remains one of the busiest in the city, and that’s just the way Ron Baia likes it. Baia was recently hired as the city’s new zoning enforcement officer and is one of several new hires in the department to help ease the workload for Zoning Administrator Alex Rossetti, who has manned a skeleton crew for months while applications continue to stream through the door.
Register Citizen
East Hartford's first new apartment complex in 50 years key piece to revitalization plan
EAST HARTFORD — Local officials have approved an $81 million project that Mayor Mike Walsh says would be the first apartment complex built in town in nearly 50 years. The town’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the project at its meeting on Wednesday. Plans call for the apartment complex — Concourse Park — to include a pool, dog park and other amenities, and officials hope the development will help bring more people to the town and the surrounding area.
Work begins on East Haddam swing bridge
EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — If you use the East Haddam Swing Bridge to get across the Connecticut River, get ready for construction-related delays. Work is getting started on the 110-year-old bridge along Route 82. The construction includes new bridge equipment, structural repairs and a new sidewalk. “Both towns are thrilled with the addition of […]
Register Citizen
Trumbull's Fryborg could open in early October
TRUMBULL — After multiple delays, it looks the Trumbull location of a popular restaurant could open within a few weeks. Jonathan Gibbons, owner of Fryborg — a restaurant best known for its hand-cut fries that already has a Milford location and a food truck to its name — said, as long as he passes a few town inspections, the Trumbull outpost of the restaurant should be set to open the first week of October.
Register Citizen
Wegmans close to deal on Norwalk property for first CT store
NORWALK — With its application approved, Wegmans plans to soon finalize its purchase of a Richards Avenue property and begin constructing the company's first Connecticut store in early 2023, officials said. The Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission in August approved Wegmans Food Market's special permit application to construct a...
Long Wharf Hotel-To-Apts Conversion Advances
A local developer’s plans to convert a 112 extended-stay hotel on Long Wharf into 112 new apartments moved ahead thanks to a favorable recommendation from the City Plan Commission. Local land-use commissioners took that vote Wednesday night during their latest regular monthly meeting, which was held online via Zoom.
Parking Change OK’d For Dixwell Plaza Redo
Dixwell Plaza’s redevelopers won permission to scrap a too-costly underground parking garage in exchange for a larger temporary surface parking lot in their ongoing effort to build up the heart of New Haven’s historic Black neighborhood. They won approvals for that parking-related change in plans Wednesday night during...
Register Citizen
Long-dormant Cheshire property could attract 300 apartments and a national grocery store chain
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A long-dormant Cheshire commercial property, located near the intersection of two major Connecticut highways, is springing to life with residential construction that is likely to lure a national grocery chain to the site, according to New York City-based retail consultant.
Register Citizen
Hartford fire chief: SUV jumped curb, crashed into gas station
HARTFORD — A sport utility vehicle crashed into a gas station building on Capital Avenue and Broad Street Saturday morning, sending three people to the hospital, the fire department says. According to the Hartford Fire Department, the SUV jumped a curb and drove into the Shell convenience store on...
Register Citizen
Matchbox case for vintage cars? Climate-controlled storage garage opens in Danbury
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chris Bishop still remembers his first car that was not the Matchbox toy variety: a 1978 Land Cruiser that his brother had picked out for him but which he grew to love. On Friday in Danbury, Bishop was driving...
greenwichfreepress.com
Resolution Reached on Tod’s Point Beach Access Incident
On Friday afternoon, Greenwich Parks & Rec issued a statement about its Greenwich Point, aka Tod’s Point, gate operations following a complaint that first surfaced on social media earlier this week. In a post that went viral on Nextdoor Greenwich, a Stamford resident said his niece had been a...
Register Citizen
Stamford has given out $75,000 in small community grants. Here’s where the money went.
STAMFORD — Community groups will install new signs, pay for event speakers and purchase supplies thanks to money awarded through Stamford’s 2022 Community Micro-Grant Program. Through the initiative, designed to fund projects that beautify or significantly contribute to the quality of life in city neighborhoods, Stamford gave small...
NewsTimes
Bethel’s top 10 property tax delinquents owe more than $460K to the town
BETHEL — The top 10 property tax delinquents in Bethel owe more than $460,000 to the town, according to records from the Bethel Tax Collector’s Office. “They are mainly companies,” Tax Collector Paula Usher said, noting that two of the properties on Bethel’s list of top 10 tax delinquents are being put up for auction next month, while the rest have been sent to collections.
Register Citizen
Good Eats Restaurant & Bar opens in New Milford
NEW MILFORD – Specializing in modern American cuisine and traditional favorites, Good Eats Restaurant & Bar has entered the New Milford dining scene, opening for business on Kent Road. New Milford resident Edward Maynard, who owns the restaurant with resident Brian Cabrera, said they offer “Creative food and beverage,...
News 12
Protesters plead with Stamford to reopen Glenbrook Community Center
A protest was held Wednesday in Stamford, where people pleaded with the city to reopen the Glenbrook Community Center. There's currently a proposal in place to convert it to a 51-unit affordable housing apartment building. Protesters say the building, which is around the corner on Crescent Street, is one of...
