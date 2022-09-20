ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Shelton considers 62 apartments at Langanke's site

SHELTON — Developers feel apartments are the best option for the Bridgeport Avenue site that has long been home to Langanke’s Florist and Greenhouses — and nearby residents could be in agreement. Langanke’s Landing, LLC, presented at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Wednesday plans for construction...
SHELTON, CT
Greenwich's Planning & Zoning Commission OKs 134-unit assisted living facility

GREENWICH — A project to build the largest assisted living facility in Greenwich received approvals from the town more than two years after it was first proposed. The Planning & Zoning Commission gave the go-ahead on Tuesday to Renamba Greenwich LLC to build 134 residential units for seniors at a former storage yard on Old Track Road. The vote was unanimous on the application for the project, called the Ambassador at Greenwich.
GREENWICH, CT
Torrington land use team keeps up with city's growth

TORRINGTON — No matter the time of day, day of the week or season of the year, the land use department is a busy place at City Hall. Nate Nardi-Cyrus joined the city's land use office in May, joining City Planner Jeremy Leifert as his assistant. The team also...
TORRINGTON, CT
Shelton welcomes new zoning enforcement officer

SHELTON — The zoning office remains one of the busiest in the city, and that’s just the way Ron Baia likes it. Baia was recently hired as the city’s new zoning enforcement officer and is one of several new hires in the department to help ease the workload for Zoning Administrator Alex Rossetti, who has manned a skeleton crew for months while applications continue to stream through the door.
SHELTON, CT
East Hartford's first new apartment complex in 50 years key piece to revitalization plan

EAST HARTFORD — Local officials have approved an $81 million project that Mayor Mike Walsh says would be the first apartment complex built in town in nearly 50 years. The town’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the project at its meeting on Wednesday. Plans call for the apartment complex — Concourse Park — to include a pool, dog park and other amenities, and officials hope the development will help bring more people to the town and the surrounding area.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Work begins on East Haddam swing bridge

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — If you use the East Haddam Swing Bridge to get across the Connecticut River, get ready for construction-related delays. Work is getting started on the 110-year-old bridge along Route 82. The construction includes new bridge equipment, structural repairs and a new sidewalk. “Both towns are thrilled with the addition of […]
EAST HADDAM, CT
Trumbull's Fryborg could open in early October

TRUMBULL — After multiple delays, it looks the Trumbull location of a popular restaurant could open within a few weeks. Jonathan Gibbons, owner of Fryborg — a restaurant best known for its hand-cut fries that already has a Milford location and a food truck to its name — said, as long as he passes a few town inspections, the Trumbull outpost of the restaurant should be set to open the first week of October.
TRUMBULL, CT
Wegmans close to deal on Norwalk property for first CT store

NORWALK — With its application approved, Wegmans plans to soon finalize its purchase of a Richards Avenue property and begin constructing the company's first Connecticut store in early 2023, officials said. The Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission in August approved Wegmans Food Market's special permit application to construct a...
NORWALK, CT
Long Wharf Hotel-To-Apts Conversion Advances

A local developer’s plans to convert a 112 extended-stay hotel on Long Wharf into 112 new apartments moved ahead thanks to a favorable recommendation from the City Plan Commission. Local land-use commissioners took that vote Wednesday night during their latest regular monthly meeting, which was held online via Zoom.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Parking Change OK’d For Dixwell Plaza Redo

Dixwell Plaza’s redevelopers won permission to scrap a too-costly underground parking garage in exchange for a larger temporary surface parking lot in their ongoing effort to build up the heart of New Haven’s historic Black neighborhood. They won approvals for that parking-related change in plans Wednesday night during...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Hartford fire chief: SUV jumped curb, crashed into gas station

HARTFORD — A sport utility vehicle crashed into a gas station building on Capital Avenue and Broad Street Saturday morning, sending three people to the hospital, the fire department says. According to the Hartford Fire Department, the SUV jumped a curb and drove into the Shell convenience store on...
HARTFORD, CT
Resolution Reached on Tod’s Point Beach Access Incident

On Friday afternoon, Greenwich Parks & Rec issued a statement about its Greenwich Point, aka Tod’s Point, gate operations following a complaint that first surfaced on social media earlier this week. In a post that went viral on Nextdoor Greenwich, a Stamford resident said his niece had been a...
GREENWICH, CT
Bethel’s top 10 property tax delinquents owe more than $460K to the town

BETHEL — The top 10 property tax delinquents in Bethel owe more than $460,000 to the town, according to records from the Bethel Tax Collector’s Office. “They are mainly companies,” Tax Collector Paula Usher said, noting that two of the properties on Bethel’s list of top 10 tax delinquents are being put up for auction next month, while the rest have been sent to collections.
BETHEL, CT
Good Eats Restaurant & Bar opens in New Milford

NEW MILFORD – Specializing in modern American cuisine and traditional favorites, Good Eats Restaurant & Bar has entered the New Milford dining scene, opening for business on Kent Road. New Milford resident Edward Maynard, who owns the restaurant with resident Brian Cabrera, said they offer “Creative food and beverage,...
NEW MILFORD, CT
Protesters plead with Stamford to reopen Glenbrook Community Center

A protest was held Wednesday in Stamford, where people pleaded with the city to reopen the Glenbrook Community Center. There's currently a proposal in place to convert it to a 51-unit affordable housing apartment building. Protesters say the building, which is around the corner on Crescent Street, is one of...
STAMFORD, CT

