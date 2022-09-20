ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's How to Watch 'Married at First Sight UK' in the US to See Who Stays Together & Who Gets Divorced

By Jason Pham
 4 days ago

If you love the American version, you may want to know how to watch Married at First Sight UK in the US online for free to see if the Brits have a better chance at marriage than the Americans.

Married at First Sight UK abbreviated as MAFSUK— is the British version of the American TV show of the same name. The franchise, which started in 2013 in Denmarks, follows three to 11 couples who are matched based on their backgrounds and personalities by a team of experts, and marry upon the first time meeting each other. In the end, the couples decide whether to stay married or get divorced.



Married at First Sight UK premiered in 2015 and has since aired more than seven seasons. The series follows the same format as other Married at First Sight shows for the most part: Couples are matched “scientifically” by a panel of “experts” and meet just minutes before they marry. After their wedding, they live together for a period of time where they reunite for commitment ceremonies and decide whether or not they want to continue their relationships. In 2021, Owen Jenkins and Michelle Walder from Married at First Sight UK season 5 became the first couple from the series to celebrate their first wedding anniversary together.

But back to how to watch Married at First Sight UK in the US . If you’re an American, you may be wondering how to stream MAFSUK in the States. Read on for how to watch Married at First Sight UK in the US to see if the Brits fare better at love than the Americans.

When does Married at First Sight UK air?

Married at First Sight UK season 7 airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. GMT (5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT) on  E4.

How to watch Married at First Sight UK in the US

How can one watch Married at First Sight in the US? Married at First Sight UK is available to stream for free on E4’s website, which has new episodes from the current season—season 7—as well as episodes from the past six seasons. However, to watch the show in the US, Americans will need a VPN , a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN , NordVPN and PureVPN —all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee . Read on for how to sign up for them to watch Married at First Sight in the US.

Watch Married at First Sight UK in the US With ExpressVPN



ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services, and the one we recommend above all others for a simple reason. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan . Along with access to more than 160 locations, Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than watch Married at First Sight UK in the US with a VPN. Along with Married at First Sight UK , VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max (which have different content than in the US) as well as stream international services like Hayu , which has access to programs like the Real Housewives , Below Deck , The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch Married at First Sight UK in the US with ExpressVPN’s free trial .

  1. Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account
  2. Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices”
  3. Once you’ve installed Express VPN , enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices”
  4. Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “UK” by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu
  5. Visit the Married at First Sight UK page on E4’s website
  6. Sign in or create an account and watch Married at First Sight UK in the US
  7. To watch Married at First Sight UK in the US live, click “ Live TV ” on the top bar and watch episodes live on Mondays at 9 p.m. GMT (5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT) on E4

Watch Married at First Sight UK in the US With NordVPN



Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee—costs $3.29 per month for two-year plan ($78.96 in total), $4.99 per month for a one-year plan ($59.88 in total) or $11.99 per month for a monthly plan . Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch Married at First Sight UK in the US with NordVPN’s free trial .

  1. Sign up for NordVPN and create an account
  2. Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu
  3. Once you’ve installed NordVPN , log into your account
  4. Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu
  5. Visit the Married at First Sight UK page on E4’s website
  6. Sign in or create an account and watch Married at First Sight UK in the US
  7. To watch Married at First Sight UK in the US live, click “ Live TV ” on the top bar and watch episodes live on Mondays at 9 p.m. GMT (5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT) on E4

Watch Married at First Sight UK in the US with PureVPN



Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN , which offers a 31-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, users can sign up for Pure VPN for $1.99 per month for a two-year plan ($53.95 in total), $3.24 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan . Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch Married at First Sight UK in the US with PureVPN’s free trial .

  1. Sign up for PureVPN and create an account
  2. Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN ‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc.
  3. Click “Download the app”
  4. Once you’ve installed PureVPN , log into your account
  5. Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” by searching for the country in the right bar
  6. Visit the Married at First Sight UK page on E4’s website
  7. Sign in or create an account and watch Married at First Sight UK in the US
  8. To watch Married at First Sight UK in the US live, click “ Live TV ” on the top bar and watch episodes live on Mondays at 9 p.m. GMT (5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT) on E4

Who’s in the Married at First Sight UK cast?

The Married at First Sight season 7 cast includes 10 couples, including two same-sex couples—one male and one female. See below for the full Married at First Sight UK 2022 cast and who’s coupled with who.

  • Couple 1
    • Jordan Emmett-Connelly – 29; Darlington; Account Maanger
    • Chanita Stephenson – 29; Derby; Social Worker
  • Couple 2
    • Duka Cav – 31; Birmingham; Recruitment HR Coordinator
    • Whitney Hughes – 31; St Albans; PA
  • Couple 3
    • Adrian Sanderson – 37; Manchester; Digital Designer
    • Thomas Hartley – 31; Liverpool; Mental Health Care Assistant
  • Couple 4
    • George Roberts – 40; Worcester; Financial Advisor
    • April Banbury – 32; London; Dress Designer
  • Couple 5
    • Pjay Finch – 31; Birmingham; Dancer/Performer
    • Jess Potter – 31; Cambridgshire; Dental Hygienist
  • Couple 6
    • Richie Dews – 51; Sheffield; Sales Advisor
    • Lara Eyre – 49; Nottingham; Waitress
  • Couple 7
    • Jenna Robinson – 32; Blackpool; Zero Waste Shop Owner
    • Zoe Clifton – 30; West Midlands; Quantity Surveyor
  • Couple 8
    • Kwame Badu – 42; London; Business Consultant
    • Kasia Martin – 36; London; Businesswoman
  • Couple 9
    • Gemma Rose – 30; Newton Abbot; Hair Salon Owner
    • Matt Murray – 32; Huddersfield; Barber
  • Couple 10
    • Johnathan Wileman – 32; Selby; Carpenter
    • Sophie Brown – 26; Manchester; Head of Partnerships

Married at First Sight UK is available to stream on E4’s website with a VPN . Here’s how to watch it for free.



#Married At First Sight#Uk#Reality Tv
