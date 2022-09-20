ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
🥵Record-breaking heat reported across Iowa on Tuesday🥵

By Jeriann Ritter
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, IOWA — Is it hot enough for you? We welcome the first day of fall in a just a few days, but the temperatures feel more like the dog days of summer across much of Iowa. Dozens of records for hottest temperature on this date have fallen already today.

Here’s a look at some of the record-smashing heat as of 3pm:

  • Ames – 93°
  • Audubon – 90°
  • Chariton – 93°
  • Cherokee – 95°
  • Clarinda – 99°
  • Creston – 93°
  • Council Bluffs – 95°
  • Davenport – 94°
  • Decorah – 88°
  • Des Moines – 94°
  • Dubuque – 91°
  • Iowa City – 97°
  • Lamoni – 96°
  • Marshalltown – 93°
  • Mason City – 92°
  • Mount Pleasant – 97°
  • Ottumwa – 93°
  • Spencer – 100°
  • Waterloo – 94°
