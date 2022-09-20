ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mistley Quay campaigners chain 'eyesore' fencing in 14-year row

Campaigners have chained the word "unlock" to fencing in a bid to get the "eyesore" that has been part of a 14-year dispute taken down. Landowner TW Logistics put the fencing up at Mistley Quay, Essex over concerns people would fall in the water. Campaigners gained village green status so...
Covid-19 powers to be extended by Department of Health

Northern Ireland's health minister has opted to extend his department's powers under the Coronavirus Act for six months. The Coronavirus Act 2020 was introduced at the start of the pandemic for two years. The powers were extended for the first time in March until 24 September. In a statement to...
