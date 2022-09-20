Read full article on original website
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This WeekendNick ReynoldsPlano, TX
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid MediaDallas, TX
Report says the best empanadas in Texas can be found at this Fort Worth restaurant
We feel an obligation to let you know where in the world you can get the best of any food, and we feel even more inclined to do so when the Lone Star State is involved.
This Texas Hotel Is One Of The Most Haunted In America
This is perfect for a Halloween getaway!
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store
When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
WFAA
2 North Texas restaurants make New York Times top 50 list
DALLAS — The New York Times published its list of the "50 best restaurants in America," and two of those are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Three spots in Texas made the list, but here locally, Sister, an Italian-inspired restaurant on Lower Greenville, and Smoke’N Ash B.B.Q., a barbecue joint in Arlington, were among those honored by the NYT.
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
Burgers, burgers, burgers, that's what we're talking about today after a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!
Best of Dallas 2022: These are the best neighborhoods in Dallas
There's a reason so many people are moving to North Texas from across the country. The cost of living compared to other metros of this size is affordable and Dallas is home to some beautiful neighborhoods.
WFAA
Terry Bradshaw’s 744-acre ranch north of DFW is back on the market for $22.5M
THACKERVILLE, Okla. — An Oklahoma ranch north of Dallas-Fort Worth owned by NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw is back on the market for $22.5 million after a deal with a would-be buyer was ruled an incompletion. The 744-acre ranch roughly 70 miles north of...
kurv.com
Report Ranks Dallas Among World’s Best Cities
An annual report lists Dallas as one of the world’s best cities to live, work, and visit. The Best Cities Report from Resonance Consultancy, a global group of industrial advisors, rank the top urban destinations based on two-dozen criteria. The 2022 report ranks Dallas number-14 among 100 cities listed....
This Is Texas' Best Dive Bar
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best dive bars in each state.
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Willie D's takes over the former Uno Mas space on Henderson Avenue, bringing South Texas vibes to the area. (Photo by Kathy Tran) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: an upscale Italian spot from the owners of Shinsei near Inwood Village, stunning new sushi in Uptown, and South Texas-inspired fare and cocktails on Henderson Avenue.
At Least 6 Unique Events Are Happening In East Texas This Weekend
Fall has officially arrived in East Texas, however, it is still going to feel a lot like summer all weekend long, until a weak cold front moves in late Sunday night to bring high temperatures back down to normal for next week. But this isn't a weather report, this is a rundown of some awesome things happening around East Texas this weekend.
gptx.org
Grand Prairie Lands Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting
Grand Prairie welcomes the addition of Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting and Games. Each plan to open a new destination attraction in Grand Prairie on the east side of SH 161, just south of IKEA and north of I-20. Andretti Indoor Karting and Games plans a 96,000-square-foot facility...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GONG, XUN; MALE; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD;...
$62 Million Raised During North Texas Giving Day
The 14th annual North Texas Giving Day made a big impact on the community this year, and a massive $62 million was collected from gracious donors. The day began with nearly $16 million from early giving donations. Presented by Amazon, the event launched at 6 a.m. yesterday, and donors had...
Watch as This Dude Kills 23 Wild Hogs from a Helicopter in Texas
Wild hogs are a menace to our society. They come onto our property and tear it up or even attack livestock or your pets. In some cases, humans have been attacked and killed by the boars. That's why any way to help exterminate these animals is welcome. That's what makes watching this video so pleasurable for many as this dude kills 23 hogs while flying over them in a helicopter.
WFAA
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay's burger chain is launching in North Texas
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. New York-based food chain Bobby’s Burgers has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas, the company announced in a news release. The restaurant chain was founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in...
Dallas Observer
Cindi's New York Deli and Restaurant
If Dallas had a comfort food spot, this landmark deli would be it. Hungry, tired, anxious? Slide into a booth and dive into the extensive menu that offers everything from pancakes to patty melts, pastrami sandwiches to matzo ball soup. They bake breads, pastries and bagels in-house, all of which are available at the counter to take home. Service is always quick, although they don't mind if you linger. There are four restaurants across North Texas now collectively pulling in 4.5 stars from more than 5,000 reviews. It's legend.
Texans Love H-E-B For These 4 Good Reasons
One of the great obsessions that Texans hold dear is a grocery store called HEB. The San-Antonio-based supermarket chain encompasses over 340 locations across the state of Texas and brings in droves of loyal customers. The company consistently lives up to its motto: “Here Everything’s Better.”. But not...
Reunion Tower Will Be Dimmed For Birds
The bright lights at Reunion Tower won’t shine as bright in the next couple of weeks. The lights will be dimmed by around 50% to protect migrating birds coming through North Texas. According to Fox 4, from September 20 to October 10, 2022, the famous tower will be dimly...
