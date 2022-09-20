ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CandysDirt

7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store

When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
FRISCO, TX
KDAF

3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says

North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Arlington, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Arlington, TX
Lifestyle
WFAA

2 North Texas restaurants make New York Times top 50 list

DALLAS — The New York Times published its list of the "50 best restaurants in America," and two of those are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Three spots in Texas made the list, but here locally, Sister, an Italian-inspired restaurant on Lower Greenville, and Smoke’N Ash B.B.Q., a barbecue joint in Arlington, were among those honored by the NYT.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Barbecue Restaurant#Pulled Pork#Cooking#Food Drink#Ethiopian#Haitian#Nyt#Italian
kurv.com

Report Ranks Dallas Among World’s Best Cities

An annual report lists Dallas as one of the world’s best cities to live, work, and visit. The Best Cities Report from Resonance Consultancy, a global group of industrial advisors, rank the top urban destinations based on two-dozen criteria. The 2022 report ranks Dallas number-14 among 100 cities listed....
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

Willie D's takes over the former Uno Mas space on Henderson Avenue, bringing South Texas vibes to the area. (Photo by Kathy Tran) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: an upscale Italian spot from the owners of Shinsei near Inwood Village, stunning new sushi in Uptown, and South Texas-inspired fare and cocktails on Henderson Avenue.
DALLAS, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

At Least 6 Unique Events Are Happening In East Texas This Weekend

Fall has officially arrived in East Texas, however, it is still going to feel a lot like summer all weekend long, until a weak cold front moves in late Sunday night to bring high temperatures back down to normal for next week. But this isn't a weather report, this is a rundown of some awesome things happening around East Texas this weekend.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
gptx.org

Grand Prairie Lands Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting

Grand Prairie welcomes the addition of Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting and Games. Each plan to open a new destination attraction in Grand Prairie on the east side of SH 161, just south of IKEA and north of I-20. Andretti Indoor Karting and Games plans a 96,000-square-foot facility...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GONG, XUN; MALE; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Local Profile

$62 Million Raised During North Texas Giving Day

The 14th annual North Texas Giving Day made a big impact on the community this year, and a massive $62 million was collected from gracious donors. The day began with nearly $16 million from early giving donations. Presented by Amazon, the event launched at 6 a.m. yesterday, and donors had...
TEXAS STATE
US105

Watch as This Dude Kills 23 Wild Hogs from a Helicopter in Texas

Wild hogs are a menace to our society. They come onto our property and tear it up or even attack livestock or your pets. In some cases, humans have been attacked and killed by the boars. That's why any way to help exterminate these animals is welcome. That's what makes watching this video so pleasurable for many as this dude kills 23 hogs while flying over them in a helicopter.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay's burger chain is launching in North Texas

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. New York-based food chain Bobby’s Burgers has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas, the company announced in a news release. The restaurant chain was founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Cindi's New York Deli and Restaurant

If Dallas had a comfort food spot, this landmark deli would be it. Hungry, tired, anxious? Slide into a booth and dive into the extensive menu that offers everything from pancakes to patty melts, pastrami sandwiches to matzo ball soup. They bake breads, pastries and bagels in-house, all of which are available at the counter to take home. Service is always quick, although they don't mind if you linger. There are four restaurants across North Texas now collectively pulling in 4.5 stars from more than 5,000 reviews. It's legend.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Texans Love H-E-B For These 4 Good Reasons

One of the great obsessions that Texans hold dear is a grocery store called HEB. The San-Antonio-based supermarket chain encompasses over 340 locations across the state of Texas and brings in droves of loyal customers. The company consistently lives up to its motto: “Here Everything’s Better.”. But not...
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

Reunion Tower Will Be Dimmed For Birds

The bright lights at Reunion Tower won’t shine as bright in the next couple of weeks. The lights will be dimmed by around 50% to protect migrating birds coming through North Texas. According to Fox 4, from September 20 to October 10, 2022, the famous tower will be dimly...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Local Profile

Plano, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

 http://www.localprofile.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy