SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Renters Insurance can be an inexpensive investment, especially if disaster strikes for those who don't own their home or live in an apartment. "I had a kid couple of years ago that went camping with some of his friends and come back late one Sunday night didn't unload his car and someone broke into his car and cleaned up all his camping equipment," said Mark Johnson with American Family Insurance, "and because that kid bought him renters insurance while he was away at college."

HOUSE RENT ・ 1 DAY AGO