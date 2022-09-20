Read full article on original website
Newest Iowa District Court Judge continues family tradition of breaking barriers
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa's third judicial district officially has a new judge. Robert Dean Tiefenthaler was appointed as the District's newest judge by Governor Kim Reynolds back in July and took the oath Friday afternoon. Before this, he served as a lawyer in Siouxland for over 20 years....
Renters Insurance can be a small expense when an expensive disaster happens
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Renters Insurance can be an inexpensive investment, especially if disaster strikes for those who don't own their home or live in an apartment. "I had a kid couple of years ago that went camping with some of his friends and come back late one Sunday night didn't unload his car and someone broke into his car and cleaned up all his camping equipment," said Mark Johnson with American Family Insurance, "and because that kid bought him renters insurance while he was away at college."
Tyson Foods makes major poultry donation to Food Bank of Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Food Bank of Siouxland accepted a major donation this morning to aid in feeding local families. 80,000 pounds of poultry products were donated to the food bank by Tyson Foods, or the equivalent of 320,000 meals. The donation was made in honor of Hunger...
Siouxland Y receives Lowe's Hometown grant for facility upgrades
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — Some big changes are underway at the Norm Wait Sr. YMCA this week. Lowe's Home Improvement has partnered with the "Y" to bring some needed renovations to the facility thanks to a $25,000 "Lowe's Hometown Grant." The renovations will focus on offering childcare for ages six months up to five years old. The locker rooms are being painted, lighting is being improved, and the childcare room is getting a complete overhaul. The "Y" hopes the renovations will help ease the shortage of childcare in the area.
Fantastic weekend weather ahead for Siouxland
Fall weather has made its way into Siouxland for the end of the week, and will bring with it the chance for showers today. Rain showers will work their way across the area this morning, however skies will quickly begin to clear behind these showers, leading to some sunshine by the end of the day. While most spots will remain dry this evening, a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out.
