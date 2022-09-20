ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Mixologist Molly Wellmann to Host Non-Alcoholic Happy Hour at Kroger Wellness Festival

By Maggy McDonel
Cincinnati CityBeat
Molly Wellmann will be mixing up drinks in the Presidential Lounge

Well-known Queen City mixologist Molly Wellmann is set to host an alcohol-free happy hour at the Kroger Wellness Festival.

On Sept. 24, Wellmann will “mix up a new mindful concoction for tailgating season” using Giesen 0% New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, per a release from Giesen.

The "​​Giesen 0% Happy Hour" will be hosted at the Giesen 0% Pavilion within the Kroger Wellness Festival at The Banks from 4-6 p.m. Wellmann is planning to mix up a “cinci-inspired 0% sangria cocktail” that those attending can learn to make themselves.

The Kroger Wellness Festival runs from Sept 23-24 and has a unique lineup of over 60 panel discussions plus food demonstrations and live music. Speakers include Chrissy Teigen, Bethenny Frankel, Carrie Underwood, Abby Wambach and more.

The Kroger Wellness Festival takes place 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 23 and 24 at The Banks, Downtown. Admission is free. For more info and updates, visit kroger.com .

