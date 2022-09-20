Firefighters rescue two cats from burning home in Phoenix

Phoenix firefighters rescued two cats trapped inside a burning home Tuesday.

The fire happened near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 10:15 p.m.

When firefighters got on the scene there were heavy flames coming from the back of a home. All occupants were able to escape the home, and firefighters were able to rescue two cats trapped in a bedroom closet.

There are no reports of any injuries in the incident. A cause has not been determined.