Phoenix, AZ

Firefighters rescue two cats from burning home in Phoenix

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
Phoenix firefighters rescued two cats trapped inside a burning home Tuesday.

The fire happened near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 10:15 p.m.

When firefighters got on the scene there were heavy flames coming from the back of a home. All occupants were able to escape the home, and firefighters were able to rescue two cats trapped in a bedroom closet.

There are no reports of any injuries in the incident. A cause has not been determined.

Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
