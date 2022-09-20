Read full article on original website
Billboard
Warner Music Group Discloses Compensation for Incoming CEO Robert Kyncl
Warner Music Group’s newly named CEO Robert Kyncl will earn roughly $15 million, depending on meeting performance targets, in his first year on the job, according to a company SEC filing. Kyncl will share chief executive duties with outgoing CEO Stephen Cooper in January 2023 and will become sole...
Billboard
Shania Twain Signs With Republic Nashville, Releases New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
Five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain has inked a deal with Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records. Twain had previously been with Mercury Nashville since releasing her eponymous debut album in 1993. Both Republic Nashville and Mercury Nashville are under the Universal Music Group umbrella. “I couldn’t think of a...
Billboard
The Ledger: Why Warner Music’s Incoming CEO Makes Sense for a New Era
The Ledger is a weekly newsletter about the economics of the music business sent to Billboard Pro subscribers. An abbreviated version of the newsletter is published online. Way back in December 2008, Warner Music Group pulled its entire catalog from YouTube after the two companies reached an impasse in negotiations over what the streaming platform would pay to use WMG’s recordings and musical works.
Meet the Artists Performing at the Billboard Latin Music Week Opening Showcase
The first day of Billboard Latin Music Week, on Sept. 26, will close with a bang. The opening showcase, presented by AP Global Music and powered by EMM, will feature performances by up-and-coming Latin urban acts such as Joonti, Bernier, Gonza and Venesti. The intimate show is set to take place at the Faena Theater in Miami on Monday from 9:30-11:30 p.m. (local time). The AP Global Music showcase is the first of a packed lineup of events including superstar concerts by Camilo, Bizarrap, Elena Rose, Ozuna and Mariah Angeliq. BRESH will throw the ultimate closing party at Oasis, in Miami’s artistic neighborhood of Wynwood. The 32nd edition of...
5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (Sept. 24)
From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. Manuel Turizo & Coldplay Early in the week, Coldplay invited Manuel Turizo as his surprise guest during his concert in Bogota, Colombia. Ahead of introducing the Colombian artist, he mentioned they were going to sing “the best song at the moment in the world,” referring to Turizo’s “La Bachata.” Turizo, wrapped with the Colombian flag on his shoulders, then joined Chris Martin on stage to sing an acoustic version of his No....
BLACKPINK’s Born Pink World Tour: Where to Buy Tickets Online for Cheap
BLACKPINK is readying their first tour in two years. Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie will launch the Born Pink World Tour in Seoul on Oct. 15. The North American leg kicks off with back-to-back performances at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Oct. 25 and 26. Related BLACKPINK Detail All the Fun Callbacks in the 'Shut Down' Music Video: Watch 09/23/2022 BLACKPINK added extra dates to the tour, including additional shows in Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Houston. The heavily anticipated tour is scheduled to roll into Houston’s Toyota Center for two shows on Oct. 29 and 30, and Atlanta’s State Farm...
Miranda Lambert Delivers Electric Career-Spanning Set at Las Vegas Residency Opening
Those who have followed her country music career for more than two decades know there isn’t anything that Miranda Lambert can’t and won’t conquer. From winning more Academy of Country Music Awards than any other artist in history to three Grammy statues and eight studio albums, the queen of modern country reigns supreme.
Is Portola the Best U.S. Electronic Festival Lineup of the Year? The Event’s Creator on a Show Six Years In The Making
This weekend’s debut Portola festival in San Francisco took six years to make happen. Launching tomorrow (September 24) at the city’s Pier 80, the two-day event was conceived by Danny Bell, VP Talent Buyer for Goldenvoice in San Francisco, who came up with the concept after a 2016 music-fueled traipse through Europe’s electronic hubs. Bell had just left his job as Talent Buyer for HARD Events in Los Angeles, where he’d worked before after graduating from USC. (“I graduated on a Friday and was full time [at HARD] on a Monday,” he says.) With eight months off before he was...
