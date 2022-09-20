From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. Manuel Turizo & Coldplay Early in the week, Coldplay invited Manuel Turizo as his surprise guest during his concert in Bogota, Colombia. Ahead of introducing the Colombian artist, he mentioned they were going to sing “the best song at the moment in the world,” referring to Turizo’s “La Bachata.” Turizo, wrapped with the Colombian flag on his shoulders, then joined Chris Martin on stage to sing an acoustic version of his No....

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO