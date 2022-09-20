ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Developer buys downtown block, plans $400M residential buildings

By Tommy Wiita
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRIKK_0i3Jfy0500
Tommy Wiita

Real estate developer Sherman Associates is planning on demolishing a downtown Minneapolis office space and constructing multiple mid-and-high-rise residential buildings in its place.

The 550,000 square-foot office space that was formerly the Wells Fargo operations center currently sits vacant at the southwest corner of South Washington Avenue and 3rd Avenue South.

Construction on the new project, called "Harmonia," is expected to begin in the fall of 2023 and finish sometime early 2026.

The new $400 million development will feature:

  • 10-story, mixed-income mid-rise apartment building
  • 20+ story market-rate high-rise apartment building
  • 25+ story mixed-use high-rise building

Additionally, the development will provide "multifamily, retail, and restaurant" space and potentially more offices, condos, or hotels in the area.

The concept, designed by ESG Architecture & Design, is expected to include a restaurant plaza in between the buildings and a courtyard, according to renderings.

The area connects the Mill District, Central Business District and North Loop of Minneapolis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JQ9h_0i3Jfy0500
Courtesy of Sherman Associates

According to Sherman Associates, the current office space represents about 10% of the vacant offices in the Central Business District.

“The Harmonia project will create a dynamic and interactive hub for people of all incomes to experience the vibrant center of downtown Minneapolis,” said Chris Sherman, president of Sherman Associates. “Between this project and our proposed Northstar East project, we are removing close to 1 million square feet of excess and underutilized office space.”

The development comes amid a wider reimagining of downtown and other central business district spaces in the wake of the COVID pandemic, which has ushered in major changes to work environments, notably a spike in work-from-home roles.

NBC reports high office vacancy rates have troubled cities nationwide since the pandemic. The downtown Minneapolis vacancy rate stands at about 30%, Axios reports.

The name "Harmonia" is inspired by Harmonia Hall, which was the second musical theater to open in the city. According to Twin Cities Music Highlights, the first Harmonia Hall was built in 1859 at Second Avenue North and Second Street.

Sherman Associates is redeveloping another full city block in downtown Minneapolis. The project includes the construction of a new fire station, a six-story income-restricted apartment building and a 22-story market rate tower, near the Portland Avenue and South Third Street area. The fire station was completed this summer.

It's also in the process of converting a 300,000 square-foot office space at the Northstar Center, which is being converted to 216 apartments.

Comments / 10

Ash Catchum
4d ago

🤣 most new "residential" apartments, condos, and lofts in Mpls are at about 25% or less occupied 🤣🤣🤣🤣 no one wants to get shot getting their mail 😂😂😂🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣

Reply
4
Jorge
4d ago

This is going to be a huge waste of money. They'll be losing hundreds of millions within a few years as people are scared to even go downtown much less live there.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Mpls advances controversial Roof Depot demolition

The Minneapolis City Council Policy and Government Oversight Committee on Monday, Sept. 19 advanced without recommendation plans to move forward with demolishing a polluted building in a South Minneapolis neighborhood beset by pollution. In a 3-2 vote, with Councilmembers Robin Wonsley and Jason Chavez dissenting and Councilmembers LaTrisha Vetaw, Emily...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

MnDOT to rebuild I-94 through Twin Cities—or not

Some see it as an opportunity to undo the freeway’s harm. For decades, Interstate 94 has cleaved neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul in two, bringing with it pollution and destroying vibrant and prosperous communities along the way. One of which is the Rondo neighborhood, where Mae Adams, a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Business
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Real Estate
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
hopkinsmn.com

Press Release - Redevelopment of Former Hopkins Cinema 6 Property Moves Ahead

Hopkins, MN – At their September 6 meeting, the Hopkins City Council approved a Planned Unit Development (PUD) Agreement for the Enclave Companies’ proposed redevelopment of the former Hopkins Mann Cinema 6 Movie Theater located at 1118 Mainstreet. Enclave Companies’ plans for Ovation Apartments, initially referred to as...
HOPKINS, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

Mayor Frey Vows to Save Animales Barbecue and Boomin Barbecue in Minneapolis

This is ridiculous. Two of the best barbecue operations in the state of Minnesota are run out of food trucks in Minneapolis: Jon Wipfli’s Animales Barbeque Co. and Dylan Boerboom’s Boomin Barbecue. On Saturday morning, both posted on Instagram about a fight they’ve been in with the city of Minneapolis over their smokers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

10 restaurants Twin Cities locals love

The Twin Cities is home to a host of nationally recognized restaurants. But today, we want to recognize the ones that have been quietly doing their thing for years. From family-owned institutions to under-the-radar cocktail bars, here are some of the places we go back to again and again. 🍜...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#High Rise Building#Downtown Minneapolis#City Block#Building 20#Business Industry#Linus Business#Wells Fargo#Esg Architecture Design
CBS Minnesota

Large fire burns apartment in Plymouth, displaces residents

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- No one was injured after an apartment complex in a northwest Minneapolis suburb caught fire Saturday evening, displacing multiple residents.Firefighters responded to the fire at the 15300 block of 18th Avenue North in Plymouth shortly after 7 p.m.Responders say they arrived to find a large portion of the exterior of the building on fire, extending up all three floors and into the attic.Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.Red Cross is assisting the property management company in providing resources to residents who need assistance.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

PHOTOS: Beautifully updated house with pool for sale in Hastings

An absolutely stunning property awaits in Hastings. This masterfully updated home is surrounded by over 5 acres of complete beauty. Numerous updates include: siding, roof, furnace and AC, flooring, decking and a new primary ensuite (with laundry) that offers a quiet retreat. The light, bright main floor has vaulted ceilings,...
HASTINGS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota not collecting as much tax revenue as it could on newly legal THC edibles

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- At Duke's on 7 in Minnetonka, there are new drinks on the menu: seltzers infused with hemp-derived THC, an offering made possible by a recent law allowing small amounts of the intoxicating chemical that can produce a high in food and drinks."I think people are just curious to try them because it just became legal over a month ago," said Luke Derheim, co-owner of Craft & Crew Hospitality, which owns Duke's and other restaurants.There's a sales tax every time someone buys THC seltzer, pack of gummies or other edibles. But Minnesota is not reaping the full economic...
MINNETONKA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KAAL-TV

RST announces Delta mainline flights to MSP

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester International Airport announced it will start Delta Mainline service between Rochester and the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport in November. The increase in aircraft size brings more seats back into the RST market. For information on booking, click here.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

The long-awaited Chicken Guy never opened, so the Mall of America is suing

The Mall of America is suing a restaurant and its co-owner, alleging it signed a lease agreement, failed to pay rent and ultimately never opened. The chain restaurant, Chicken Guy, and its co-founder Robert Earl are named as the defendants in the lawsuit. The fast-casual establishment was also co-founded by celebrity chef Guy Fieri, but only Earl's name is on the lawsuit filed in Hennepin County.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis BBQ food trucks fight "archaic" city ordinance forcing them to shut down external smokers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two Minneapolis barbecue food trucks are fighting what they call an "archaic" city ordinance that will force them to shut down their offset smokers at the end of the month.Animales Barbeque Co and Boomin Barbecue say they were told by the city that food trucks are not allowed to have anything outside the footprint of the truck itself.Animales says they've been running their external smoker since they opened in August of 2018 and passed multiple inspections with it in view. But still, it's against city ordinance and they'll no longer be able to use the smoker come Oct. 1.The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka, MN

Just west of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Minnetonka is known for its breathtaking natural beauty and scenery. But it’s also famous for being home to a variety of restaurants that appeal to any palate. Keep reading to discover the 14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka. 1. Blue Birch. $$ | (952) 935-5500...
MINNETONKA, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
79K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy