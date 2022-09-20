Read full article on original website
Related
RideApart
Check Out XLMOTO’s Course Commuter Jacket
Great commuter gear is versatile enough to transition from the weekday to the weekend, and you want a jacket that is also adaptable enough for you to use in almost any weather condition, be it cold or warm. XLMOTO has a new release that can accommodate riders who ride daily through whatever weather.
RideApart
Stylmartin Matt WP Leather Sneakers Seal Out Fall’s Wet Weather
Many urban riders and commuters prefer riding gear that looks good on and off the bike. Unless you plan to pack an extra set of clothes to don once you reach your destination, wardrobe changes can quickly become bothersome and cumbersome. Today's riding jeans and jackets easily toe the line between protective and casual cool.
FENTY Beauty & Skin Is Having a Super-Rare & Huge Sitewide Sale for Less Than 48 Hours — See Our Top Under-$20 Picks
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This is not a drill: Rihanna’s groundbreaking makeup and skincare line is having a major sitewide sale for the next 24 hours. Either you’ve been wanting to finally try FENTY Beauty and Skin, or your makeup collection is stocked up with their products: there’s no in-between. When Rihanna started FENTY Beauty back in 2017 (and later FENTY Skin), everyone couldn’t get enough of the insane shade range and pigmented colors. Five years later, and nothing has changed.
Comments / 0