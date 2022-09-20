Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Richland School District One increasing meal prices for adults
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County School District One announced an increase in price for adults who purchase their meals at school. School officials say this change is partly due to higher food and supply costs and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s required minimums. Starting Oct. 3, adults will...
Sumter church group that teaches English to Hispanic parents hits financial wall, requests donations
SUMTER, S.C. — An organization that teaches English to Hispanic parents in Sumter says that, for the first time, they don't have the funding they need. Marilyn Morgan Sein helped create the Hispanic Parents Workshop in 2019 to help parents with important language skills. "We assist families in being...
WLTX.com
THC edibles, vape pens possibly to blame for sick Lakewood High students in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple reports of students feeling ill and clearing up rumors concerning the cause. Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a statement released on Friday that investigators are at Lakewood High School working with the administration to determine what led to reports of students suddenly not feeling well - with one even taken by ambulance for treatment.
abccolumbia.com
Annual Irmo Okra Strut this weekend
IRMO, SC (WOLO)– It’s time to strut! The 48th annual Irmo Okra Strut is now underway. The event is Saturday September 24th 2022, 9:00am – 10:00pm. It includes live music, crafts and of course food. The Annual Irmo Okra Strut Parade starts at 9am. The Okra Strut...
abccolumbia.com
Free shredding event tomorrow at Blythewood High School football stadium
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Blythewood High School Future Business Leaders of America and Shred 360 will be hosting a ‘free shred event’ that will take place tomorrow. The event will take place at the visitors side of the Blythewood High School football stadium from 9 am- 12 pm. Each...
abccolumbia.com
31st annual senior luncheon held
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The 31st annual “Senior Citizens Healthcare and Fun Day Luncheon” was held at Seawell’s Catering. “What we do every year is we get the seniors together. In the rural areas a lot of times we are forgotten or don’t know we’re there. So what I did was when I became an elected official I started getting people out of the rural areas to get information that they normally wouldn’t have gotten,” says event creator Bernice G. Scott.
abccolumbia.com
DHEC offering free HIV testing at UofSC and participating colleges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will be supplying free HIV tests at several participating colleges and universities across the state from Sept. 26-30. The free testing is part of DHEC’S annual PrEP Awareness week. The department says the focus of the program is to increase understanding of HIV prevention and provide educational resources about the effectiveness of PrEP, an FDA approved daily pill or injectable used to reduce the risk of HIV infection.
abccolumbia.com
Prisma Health: Drive-thru Covid-19 vaccine clinic available Sept. 24
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–Prisma Health announced it will hold a drive-thru Covid-19 vaccine clinic this Saturday, Sept. 24, from 7:30 am -11:30 am. The clinic will be held at the parking garage at 14 Richland Medical Park on the Prisma Health Richland Hospital campus. The event is open to the...
columbiapd.net
Passing of Columbia Police Department (CPD) Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley
It was with a heavy heart that Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook shares the passing of a dedicated police officer. Earlier today, Master Police Officer (MPO) Tyrell Owens Riley suffered a medical emergency while participating in a CPD Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. During the physical fitness training portion of the assessment, MPO Owens Riley became ill. He was transported by EMS to Providence Hospital in downtown where he suffered cardiac arrest and could not be revived.
abccolumbia.com
University of South Carolina increases minimum wage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina is raising its minimum wage for employees to $14 an hour. The United Campus Workers of South Carolina says it has been a long time effort to see this change. Bobbie Keitte is a part of the union and has worked for USC for 30 years. Even though Keitee makes more than $15 an hour, she has been fighting on behalf of her co-workers who are struggling to make ends meet.
kool1027.com
BBQ Fundraiser in Lugoff On October 1st
Lugoff 411 Masonic Lodge on Masonic Drive in Lugoff hosts their annual Barbeque Sale from 10am-2pm on Saturday October 1st. Chicken Leg Quarters or BBQ Pork, baked beans, coleslaw and banana pudding for $10. BBQ will also be sold by the pound.
coladaily.com
Student charged for bringing loaded gun to Columbia school
A Columbia High School student has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to school. School administrators were alerted to the gun by another student who reported seeing it sticking out of the student's pants while in the bathroom. According to Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators quickly identified the 17-year-old...
New coffee spots brewing in Columbia, Lexington
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Coffee lovers will soon have a new way to get their caffeine fix when Clutch Coffee Bar opens three locations in the Columbia area. Clutch CEO and co-founder Darren Spicer said the company is in the permitting and planning phases for these locations:. 306 Columbia Ave....
wach.com
Three students under investigation after alleged drug distribution at Lakewood High School
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Update as of 5 p.m.: Three students at Lakewood High School are under investigation and are facing potential charges following alleged drug use and distribution on campus. ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Sumter County investigators and the Sumter School District are investigating alleged drug use and distribution at...
WIS-TV
Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single mother says she has failed her children for choosing to live at the Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia. This tenant, going under the pseudonym of Jenifer in fear of retaliation, says a building leak in March rendered two-thirds of her apartment unlivable. Her air conditioning stopped working within the same month.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Koger Center for the Arts to host three free performances on new outdoor stage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The Koger Center for the Arts will be hosting free performances on its brand-new outdoor plaza stage. The performances are a part of Squonk’s 30th-anniversary tour across the United States, bringing free entertainment to arts enthusiasts everywhere. Notice a spelling or grammar...
How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
Which are the best days to go to the State Fair? This schedule will help you plan your visit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair opens on October 12 and runs for 12 days, through October 23. That's 12 days to eat, ride, visit farm animals, take in some fine art and beautiful baked goods ... but which day is the best to go?. Here's a...
Park upgrades underway in St. Matthews
ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — Several park upgrades are in the works throughout St. Matthews. Town administrator Rosyl Warren says funding from the capital project sales tax will support a pocket park being built next to town hall. At this park, a gazebo with staging will allow for events. Additional...
Large percentage of South Carolina students are failing basic subjects, test results show
ROCK HILL, S.C. — There are major concerns among educators in South Carolina after newly released test results show that large percentages of students in local counties are failing basic subjects like biology and US history. During the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials warned that time away from the classroom...
