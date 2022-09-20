Logan Lerman To Star In Hulu’s ‘We Were The Lucky Ones’

EXCLUSIVE : Logan Lerman , fresh from starring alongside Brad Pitt in Bullet Train, has signed on to his latest high-profile TV role.

Lerman will star in Hulu ’s limited series We Were the Lucky Ones , alongside Joey King , who also starred in the action feature.

The series is based on Georgia Hunter’s bestseller about a Jewish family separated at the start of WWII, determined to survive and reunite.

Lerman, who stars in Amazon’s Hunters — exec produced by Jordan Peele, which is returning for a second season — will play Addy, a 25-year-old Polish, Jewish middle child. He is an adventurer who lives in Paris as an engineer and is enjoying budding success as a music composer. He has an ability to find common ground with dissimilar people and a talent to fix anything. The character is inspired by the story of Georgia Hunter’s grandfather as a young man in the late 1930s.

Lerman got his break in the Percy Jackson films and also has starred in The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Indignation.

The limited series, which comes from 20th Television, is executive produced and written by Erica Lipez ( The Morning Show ), who also serves as showrunner. Thomas Kail ( Fosse/Verdon ) directs and executive produces. Jennifer Todd executive produces for Old 320 Sycamore. Adam Milch will executive produce and Hunter will co-executive produce.

Lerman is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Bob Wallerstein.