Electronics

ZDNet

Do you WFH? IOGEAR's laptop accessories are on sale at Amazon

Our work lives are now in a constant state of evolution -- or struggle, depending on the company and employee's perspective. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many of us to work from home without warning, with businesses and workers alike hastily setting up temporary offices at home, in a spare room, garden shed, or the corner of the kitchen -- but as time passed, we began to see the true impact of this enforced new way of life.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

These walkie-talkies connect to your phone and even offer weather alerts

You may think walkie-talkies are a thing of the past since we have smartphones, but there are always situations where cellular connectivity is limited, or you may not want to buy your kid a smartphone just yet. Walkie-talkies are great for communicating within a specific mile range, and while their...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

IOGEAR launches sale on work from home tech, accessories

ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

There's no joy in Windows laptops, claims MacBook-loving Google employee

At work, feelings matter. Not just in the way that bosses manage employees, and not just in the way employees treat each other. Feelings about technology are important too. You walk into a new job and discover a bright, shiny, state-of-the-art computer on your desk. There's that extra buzz of excitement as you sit in your tiny cubicle. Or your tiny space along a very large table.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

iPhone 14 Pro wins with substance over sizzle this year

With the 2022 lineup of new iPhones, Apple poured almost all of its best innovations and upgrades into the Pro models. The fact that Apple kept the same base prices for the entire iPhone 14 lineup is a win for consumers in today's high-inflation environment where everything feels like it costs more.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

These handy tools can diagnose and fix your broken iPhone

So, the new iPhone 14 is the most repairable smartphone since the iPhone 7, according to the experts over at iFixit. This makes sense, since not only has Apple been working to make it easier for owners to repair their devices, but it also helps Apple technicians when they are repairing iPhones.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

HP launches a laptop in a way even Apple wouldn't dare

PC sales aren't quite what they were during the pandemic. New year, new laptop? These are the devices that should be at or near the top of your shortlist. So, if you're going to interest the world in a new computer, perhaps you need to find a slightly different way of doing it.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

An EV expo made me a believer: These aren't your dads' Priuses

A few weeks ago, I attended Electrify Expo, a local convention where consumers, experienced or not, can test-drive the hottest electric vehicles on the market and put their most burning questions to industry leaders. The two-day event here in New York was stacked with popular auto manufacturers, like Toyota, Kia, and BMW, and some more exotic ones, like Polestar, Lucid, and Aptera.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ZDNet

Apple releases iOS update to fix iPhone 14 Pro camera shaking problem

Apple on Thursday released iOS 16.0.2, the latest version of its mobile operating system. The update fixes a surprising problem that owners of the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max reported – the camera on the iPhone would shake when users tried to take a picture using popular third-party apps such as TikTok and Instagram.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Starlink speeds have slowed as more people sign up, report shows

Starlink, the SpaceX satellite internet service, has had a busy year, expanding into new countries and continents – and even onto boats and RVs. However, Starlink's growing customer base is having an impact on its performance. According to a new report from Ookla, a network intelligence firm, Starlink's speeds...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

