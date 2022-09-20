ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Carmen Wagner
4d ago

Only the beginning of lithium battery fires. Enviormently safe elect cars emitting toxic fumes when their batteries burn. Imagine that!!

Ted Cronkleton
4d ago

obviously it's never been about saving the planet it's about FILLING THEIR BANK ACCOUNTS WITH THE BRAINWASHED SNOWFLAKES MONEY WHO'S BUYING INTO THEIR ELECTRIC GREEN WEENIES AGENDA

bigsnook
4d ago

but batteries are safe, let's put them in everything, just wait til they get water in them people. they explode. do your research tree huggers, they are worse that fossil fuels

CBS San Francisco

Magnitude 3.4 earthquake jolts South Bay near Hollister Sunday night

MENLO PARK -- A minor earthquake rattled the region around Hollister in San Benito County Sunday night, according to the USGS.The magnitude 3.4 temblor which struck at 9:47 PDT was centered in the Gabilan Range about 8 1/2 miles south of Hollister.Earthquakes are extremely common in this area which is traversed by the San Andreas Fault.No reports of damage or injury have been received.
HOLLISTER, CA
