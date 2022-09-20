ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Biden on reports DeSantis sending migrants to Delaware: ‘He should come visit’

By Alex Gangitano
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QnA4i_0i3JeriN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CqfB1_0i3JeriN00

President Biden on Tuesday responded to reports that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was possibly sending migrants from Texas to Delaware by quipping that the governor ought to stop by himself.

“He should come visit. We have a beautiful shoreline,” Biden told reporters.

The White House said earlier on Tuesday that the administration is coordinating with state officials and local service providers in Delaware to ensure they are prepared to welcome migrant families upon their arrival.

Biden noted differences between his and the previous administration’s strategy along the southern border in defending his policies.

“There are fewer and fewer immigrants coming from Central America and from Mexico. It’s a totally different circumstance. What’s on my watch now is Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, and the ability to send them back to those states is not rational,” Biden said when asked about the influx of migrants.

The president added that his administration is working with Mexico and other countries to see if they can stop the flow.

The number of arrests along the southwestern border in the past year recently hit 2 million, a new record, heating up the debate about the border.

In the president’s home state of Delaware, officials are bracing for the arrival of migrants after reports noted that the same type of plane DeSantis used to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., last week was also scheduled to depart from Texas on Tuesday. The flight appears to be delayed so far, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) have been flying and bussing migrants to sanctuary jurisdictions in cities run by Democrats. Last week, Abbott sent migrants to the doorstep of Vice President Harris’s home in Washington, D.C.

Updated at 1:57 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Local health expert not as optimistic as Biden on COVID pandemic end

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Local health experts aren’t as optimistic about COVID-19 as President Biden is as he declared earlier this week that the pandemic is over.  Dr. Tim Connelly of Memorial Health says that while numbers have decreased dramatically, COVID is not gone. Instead, it’s something that we have to learn to live with […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Tropical Storm Ian stronger, Savannah in forecast cone

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Storm Ian formed late Friday night in the central Caribbean Sea. The storm is starting to become a little stronger and rapid intensification is likely over the next few days. Some changes overnight include Ian’s landfall timing and strength as well as the National Hurricane Center stressing significant track uncertainty […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Washington, TX
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Florida Government
Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
POTUS
WSAV News 3

Brunswick man found guilty in 2021 murder

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Brunswick man was found guilty of murder for shooting and killing a man in 2021. On Sept. 21, a Glynn County court found Ricky Darrell Morrow, 58, guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. On the night of Sept. […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ron Desantis
WSAV News 3

No. 1 Georgia could be falling after 39-22 win over Kent St

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia hardly looked like the nation’s best team, struggling to put away Kent State. The No. 1 Bulldogs ultimately prevailed, holding on for a 39-22 victory Saturday, but their two-week run atop the rankings could be in jeopardy. Brock Bowers scored two more touchdowns and Georgia survived a sloppy performance and […]
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Venezuela#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House
WSAV News 3

Wayne Co. student faces charges after making threats

JESUP, Ga (WSAV) — A Wayne County High School student is facing charges today after making threats against the school on Wednesday. According to the Jesup Police Department, officers were notified of a potential threat of school violence on September 21. The investigation resulted in the identification of the student responsible for the threats. Police […]
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah man found dead in backyard of Tattnall County home

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville on Monday. On Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a deceased man in the backyard of a home on Harvey […]
GLENNVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy