Keep an Eye on Your Pups With Furbo’s Dog Camera, Which Is $50 off Right Now

Your dogs will tell you they miss you when you leave the house, whether by barking or chewing up your shoes. Little do they know, however, that you miss them too, even if they do have a penchant for property destruction.

One day, dogs may learn to speak and be even better friends than they are now (or, it’ll be game over for human society). Until that day comes, the Furbo is the next best way to tell your dog you miss them, and it’s on sale right now for $157.50 . That’s over $50 off the list price of $210. Furbo is a smart security camera built with pet owners in mind.

Buy: Furbo 360 Dog Camera $210.00

What We Love About The Furbo 360° Dog Camera

The Furbo is a smart home camera, with a twist. Like other home security cameras , Furbo offers two-way audio, allowing you to talk to your pets in that embarrassing baby voice, anywhere in the world. Like other smart home security cameras, Furbo’s 360° camera can be moved to follow your pup across the room, so you can easily keep tabs on them.

What sets Furbo apart is the built-in dog treat dispenser. You can load up the unit with your pet’s favorite snacks, and dispense them to help your dog feel better (or, let’s be real, to help you feel better). Furbo can also be adjusted to fit different treat sizes, too.

The discount applies to the Furbo model that’s new for 2022, and we’re excited to see such steep savings on a new product. Furbo’s 2022 model has features that previous models didn’t This 360° rotating view means you can see your pet more easily, whereas the last model was stationary.

Other new features include automatic tracking, allowing the camera to rotate as your dog travels throughout the room automatically. In addition, color night vision makes for a more vivid nighttime picture.

Furbo also has features to help keep your pet safe. The barking sensor will ping your phone when Furbo hears your dog barking. With Furbo’s paid Dog Nanny subscription, you can get additional safety alerts.

Furbo’s 360 camera is $52 off, but the deal will only last until the end of the day. If you want to take advantage of a great early gift for dog lovers or you want a gift for yourself, then you’ll want to act fast.

Buy: Furbo 360 Dog Camera $210.00