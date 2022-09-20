ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Huge Wildfire 90% Contained After Hundreds Evacuate In Western Washington

By Zuri Anderson
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Bolt Creek wildfire, which forced hundreds of Washington residents to evacuate their homes , is 90% contained as of Tuesday, September 20, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) . It has burned over 10,000 acres.

The massive blaze originally broke out on September 10 near Skyhomish, spreading quickly and prompting severe evacuation orders in parts of Snohomish and King counties. People in some threatened areas had to immediately leave, while others were warned to be prepared to abandon their homes.

Some orders have scaled back since then, but others are still in place in Snohomish County:

  • Level 1 (Ready): Index, Skykomish.
  • Level 2 (Set): Baring and Grotto and area along U.S. 2 east to the Money Creek tunnel.
  • Level 3 (Go): From west side of Money Creek tunnel to milepost 48, plus FS Road 65 (Beckler River Road).

"Please understand that while fire activity has slowed, the area remains hazardous. Conditions could change quickly, and evacuations may again become necessary," county officials wrote in an update.

Parts of U.S. 2 remain closed, including east of Index-Galena Road, near Sunset Falls (MP 36), to the junction of 5th St. N into Skykomish (MP 49). If you want to access the highway from the west closure to the Money Creek tunnel, make sure you have your ID, make way for emergency vehicles, and drive cautiously. Officials ask not to roam around the area.

For updates on highway closures and openings, follow the Washington State Department of Traffic on Twitter. For updates on the Bolt Creek fire, check out Snohomish County's website .

Comments / 13

Dusty Dionne
4d ago

It's actually not 90% contained. They came out and said so earlier today. They have completed 90% of their goals, and it got posted incorrectly.

Reply
6
Clarice_Starling
4d ago

Probably started by a WOKE COMMUNIST domestic terrorist! That’s how wildfires get started in CA-not PG&E, lightening, or spontaneous combustion!

Reply(3)
11
House-of Parker-Simpson
4d ago

Yeah, we heard you the first time Clarice. We were just trying to ignore you because you are an embarrassment to our species.

Reply(1)
7
