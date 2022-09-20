Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has the cure to tame high inflation: A massive wave of Russian immigration
Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management, has an idea for fighting inflation. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates in hopes of cooling the economy and taming inflation, which remained near a 40-year high in August at 8.3%. Their goal is to reduce demand...
kitco.com
Bitcoin price climbs above $19,200 as risk takers buy the dip
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Matters weren’t much better in the traditional markets, which plunged into disarray following yesterday’s comments from Fed Chair...
If You're Worried About Stocks, You Need To Look At Buffer ETFs
These ETFs are designed to provide much needed downside protection.
kitco.com
Cardano successfully deploys the Vasil hard fork to its mainnet
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The upgrade went live on Thursday, September 22nd, at 9:44 UTC, following several delays and unexpected roadblocks. Cardano...
Comments / 0