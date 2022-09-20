Read full article on original website
Austin seafood restaurant Garbo’s to celebrate International Lobster Day with fresh Maine lobster rolls
Hannah Garbo brings live lobsters, which the family-owned seafood restaurant uses for live lobster dishes on the menu. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Seafood restaurant Garbo’s will celebrate International Lobster Day on Sept. 25. Located at 12709 N. MoPac, Austin, the restaurant serves New England cuisine with an Austin twist. To celebrate the holiday, the restaurant plans to serve $35 mini lobster roll flights consisting of three mini rolls: cold Maine style, warm Connecticut style and a seasonal hatch chili roll.
Thrillist
Where to Drink and Play Games in Austin
We all love chatting with friends at a nice bar, but it’s also fun to get a drink when everyone has something to do. There are plenty of bars that have a dartboard or some dirty Jenga blocks, but many spots in town offer more unique experiences. Whether you’re looking to play board games, video games, or a full game of volleyball—here are some of our favorite spots to both get a drink and play games.
All the spots we hope to spy Harry Styles at during his stay in Austin
Harry is in town for a six-night concert stretch at the Moody Center.
austin.com
Top Free Austin Events Happening This Weekend: September 23 through September 25, 2022
Fall is officially here, and while the temperatures are still scorching hot, Austin is ready for all of the FREE fall fun that is in store! From San Marcos’ Mermaid Fest to fall gardening, here are the top FREE things happening around Austin this weekend. This list contains a...
Terry Black's BBQ throws shade at Black's Barbecue ahead of Lockhart opening
It's uncle vs. nephews in an ongoing Central Texas barbecue showdown.
bluebonnetnews.com
Texas Tales: Remembering ButterKrust Bakery
Even in fifth grade, I had some level of awareness that white bread was not the healthiest thing for a kid to eat. Not that it ever stopped me, but still…. Three years earlier, my mother had returned to college to finish her undergraduate degree. One day she came home from class, presumably a health or nutrition course for education majors, and pronounced to her wide-eyed 8-year-old that white bread was worthless.
CBS Austin
The fantastical lands of Pumpkin Nights returns to Austin at Pioneer Farms.
Pumpkin Nights has returned to Austin and it opens tonight (September 22, 2022). This event starts with a celebration, including entertainment like fire dancers and pumpkin carvers, games, and more in the village at Pioneer Farms. Then you depart on a half-mile walking expedition through the woods. Along the way, where you'll discover the forbidden city, a pirate's cove, maravilla lane, an enchanted forecast, and more fantastical lands all built using over 5,000 hand-carved and artificial pumpkins.
With Everyone Mad at Mermaids in 2022, Maybe You Should Check Out the Texas Mermaid Fest
Love mermaids? Well then you need to make your way down to the mermaid capital of Texas. For some reason, the world has gone mad over the race of mermaid. Without a doubt, my favorite reaction to the new 'Little Mermaid' trailer is that little girl above. Sadly, some people are legit angry at mermaids now. Hopefully this weekend's Mermaid Fest is still a go. Oh, you don't know about Mermaid Fest?
do512.com
Harry Styles is Coming to Austin
Harry Styles is moving to Austin... Temporarily. He has a week's worth of shows at the Moody Center. Still, that's several days' worth of downtime between shows for him to explore Austin. Many famous people can't get enough of Austin, and so many end up putting down roots after they visit, so who knows? Maybe after a dip into Barton, or a run on the trail, Harry Styles might move here after all. In the meantime, here's where you might be able to spot him around town.*
10 latest commercial permits filed in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new pizza shop, sports bar
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
fox7austin.com
Insect's sticky deposit leaves behind big mess for Austinites
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s gross, and it’s everywhere…in our yards, on our porches, lawn furniture, not to mention all over our cars. "Yes, has gotten pretty bad. It’s hard to see, especially at night," said South Austin resident Lourdes Zamarron. It’s called "honeydew", a euphemism for...
thedailytexan.com
Black Food Week, an initiative promoting Austin’s Black-owned restaurants
Walking into the building with checkered floors, wooden walls and a menu displaying an animated chicken stirring a steaming pot of greens, Austin foodies know they are in for a treat. Whip My Soul, which offers a rich menu of tasty soul food dishes, makes one of many Austin-based, Black-owned restaurants featured in this year’s Black Food Week.
Some are turning to plasma donations to help make ends meet in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — As rent increases, people are forced to find secondary means to make ends meet. At least that’s the case for lifelong Austinite Paris Williams. With six kids, and a job at TJ Maxx, he has gotten thrifty with the way he can make ends meet. He donates plasma twice a week.
fox7austin.com
Tractor trailer carrying canned beverages catches fire on Highway 290
AUSTIN, Texas - A tractor-trailer carrying canned beverages shut down parts of Highway 290 after it caught on fire this morning. The incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. on 290 near Highway 130. The Austin Fire Department says the fire started in the brakes and extended into the trailer.
visitbastrop.com
Pop in for a Pup-Friendly Retreat in Bastrop
We have serious puppy love in Bastrop, so we’re not exaggerating when we say every day is National Dog Appreciation Day here. You and your furry friends are more than welcome to visit. Bastrop is full of pet-friendly places - including several lodging properties and restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites:
The Stars at Night: Which Famous People Are Moving to Austin, Texas?
Welcome to Hollywood...I mean, Austin, Texas! It's getting easier to confuse the two, as Central Texas seems to be the new location for celebrity homes. Big business isn't the only thing leaving California in search of greener pastures, since a lot of Hollywood actors are relocating across the country as well.
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: September 22-25
Prepare to be amazed by the Venardos Circus, a Broadway-style traveling show that combines traditional acts with storytelling and performance. From acrobatics to daredevilry, this experience inside the classic red-and-white big top is sure to excite. The circus is in Austin for two weeks only, so snag tickets soon here. Sept. 21-Oct. 2, times vary, 10212 Menchaca Road.
CBS Austin
Woman partially paralyzed in Cedar Park car crash defies odds, walks again
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A 20 year old from Cedar Park is beating the odds. After being told by doctors a little over two years ago that she may not ever walk again, following a crash that left her partially paralyzed, Tristin Criswell decided that wasn’t in the cards for her.
Black Texas Family Says the State is Stealing Their Farmland and They’re Fighting to Keep It
Plans to expand U.S. Highway 183 come at a cost for these Black Texas farmers. One family is fighting to save their 73.3 acres of land, which was originally obtained by Daniel Alexander, a slave who was granted the land from his owners in 1847. Alexander trained African Americans to ride horses for work, competitions, and escaping slavery.
