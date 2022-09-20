ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Community Impact Austin

Austin seafood restaurant Garbo’s to celebrate International Lobster Day with fresh Maine lobster rolls

Hannah Garbo brings live lobsters, which the family-owned seafood restaurant uses for live lobster dishes on the menu. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Seafood restaurant Garbo’s will celebrate International Lobster Day on Sept. 25. Located at 12709 N. MoPac, Austin, the restaurant serves New England cuisine with an Austin twist. To celebrate the holiday, the restaurant plans to serve $35 mini lobster roll flights consisting of three mini rolls: cold Maine style, warm Connecticut style and a seasonal hatch chili roll.
Thrillist

Where to Drink and Play Games in Austin

We all love chatting with friends at a nice bar, but it’s also fun to get a drink when everyone has something to do. There are plenty of bars that have a dartboard or some dirty Jenga blocks, but many spots in town offer more unique experiences. Whether you’re looking to play board games, video games, or a full game of volleyball—here are some of our favorite spots to both get a drink and play games.
bluebonnetnews.com

Texas Tales: Remembering ButterKrust Bakery

Even in fifth grade, I had some level of awareness that white bread was not the healthiest thing for a kid to eat. Not that it ever stopped me, but still…. Three years earlier, my mother had returned to college to finish her undergraduate degree. One day she came home from class, presumably a health or nutrition course for education majors, and pronounced to her wide-eyed 8-year-old that white bread was worthless.
CBS Austin

The fantastical lands of Pumpkin Nights returns to Austin at Pioneer Farms.

Pumpkin Nights has returned to Austin and it opens tonight (September 22, 2022). This event starts with a celebration, including entertainment like fire dancers and pumpkin carvers, games, and more in the village at Pioneer Farms. Then you depart on a half-mile walking expedition through the woods. Along the way, where you'll discover the forbidden city, a pirate's cove, maravilla lane, an enchanted forecast, and more fantastical lands all built using over 5,000 hand-carved and artificial pumpkins.
106.3 The Buzz

With Everyone Mad at Mermaids in 2022, Maybe You Should Check Out the Texas Mermaid Fest

Love mermaids? Well then you need to make your way down to the mermaid capital of Texas. For some reason, the world has gone mad over the race of mermaid. Without a doubt, my favorite reaction to the new 'Little Mermaid' trailer is that little girl above. Sadly, some people are legit angry at mermaids now. Hopefully this weekend's Mermaid Fest is still a go. Oh, you don't know about Mermaid Fest?
do512.com

Harry Styles is Coming to Austin

Harry Styles is moving to Austin... Temporarily. He has a week's worth of shows at the Moody Center. Still, that's several days' worth of downtime between shows for him to explore Austin. Many famous people can't get enough of Austin, and so many end up putting down roots after they visit, so who knows? Maybe after a dip into Barton, or a run on the trail, Harry Styles might move here after all. In the meantime, here's where you might be able to spot him around town.*
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new pizza shop, sports bar

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
fox7austin.com

Insect's sticky deposit leaves behind big mess for Austinites

AUSTIN, Texas - It’s gross, and it’s everywhere…in our yards, on our porches, lawn furniture, not to mention all over our cars. "Yes, has gotten pretty bad. It’s hard to see, especially at night," said South Austin resident Lourdes Zamarron. It’s called "honeydew", a euphemism for...
thedailytexan.com

Black Food Week, an initiative promoting Austin’s Black-owned restaurants

Walking into the building with checkered floors, wooden walls and a menu displaying an animated chicken stirring a steaming pot of greens, Austin foodies know they are in for a treat. Whip My Soul, which offers a rich menu of tasty soul food dishes, makes one of many Austin-based, Black-owned restaurants featured in this year’s Black Food Week.
fox7austin.com

Tractor trailer carrying canned beverages catches fire on Highway 290

AUSTIN, Texas - A tractor-trailer carrying canned beverages shut down parts of Highway 290 after it caught on fire this morning. The incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. on 290 near Highway 130. The Austin Fire Department says the fire started in the brakes and extended into the trailer.
visitbastrop.com

Pop in for a Pup-Friendly Retreat in Bastrop

We have serious puppy love in Bastrop, so we’re not exaggerating when we say every day is National Dog Appreciation Day here. You and your furry friends are more than welcome to visit. Bastrop is full of pet-friendly places - including several lodging properties and restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites:
B93

The Stars at Night: Which Famous People Are Moving to Austin, Texas?

Welcome to Hollywood...I mean, Austin, Texas! It's getting easier to confuse the two, as Central Texas seems to be the new location for celebrity homes. Big business isn't the only thing leaving California in search of greener pastures, since a lot of Hollywood actors are relocating across the country as well.
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: September 22-25

Prepare to be amazed by the Venardos Circus, a Broadway-style traveling show that combines traditional acts with storytelling and performance. From acrobatics to daredevilry, this experience inside the classic red-and-white big top is sure to excite. The circus is in Austin for two weeks only, so snag tickets soon here. Sept. 21-Oct. 2, times vary, 10212 Menchaca Road.
