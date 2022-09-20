ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake Beach, MD

Woman Fights With First Responders Amid Medical Emergency In Chesapeake Beach, Sheriff Says

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJeY6_0i3JdXIA00
Dorthy Elizabeth Pulanco was arrested by members of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Calvert County Sheriff's Office

A strange scene played out in Maryland as deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office investigated a potential medical emergency and were accosted by an agitated woman, officials said.

Deputies were dispatched to the 6100 block of 6th Street in Chesapeake Beach on Sunday, Sept.18, where there was a reported medical emergency, the agency announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Upon arrival, investigators found a man laying on the front porch and Dorthy Elizabeth Pulanco, 28, who has no fixed address, lying facedown in the driveway.

As deputies began attending to Pulanco, she became very agitated and disorderly and physically assaulted a deputy on scene, according to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office.

Pulanco was asked to vacate the area so the man could also be evaluated, but refused to do so and continued to curse at first responders, the sheriff said.

It is unclear what made Pulanco agitated toward first responders.

After failing to comply, Pulanco was taken into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where she was charged with:

  • Disorderly conduct;
  • Failure to obey a lawful order;
  • Obstructing and hindering an arrest.

No return court date has been announced.

to follow Daily Voice Calvert and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

Related
WTOP

1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting

A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
ODENTON, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Identify And Arrest Suspect In 2021 Homicide in P.G. County

CHILLUM, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in November 2021. The suspect is 27-year-old Beran Samuels of Chillum. He is charged with the murder of 31-year-old Oshane Davis of Greenbelt. On November 3, 2021,...
CHILLUM, MD
Daily Voice

Howard County Motel Shooter Sentenced For Attempting To Kill Woman

A man who opened fire at a woman inside a Maryland motel will spend decades in prison following his sentencing, the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office announced. Laurel resident Christopher Shan Mason, 47, was sentenced to 37 years in prison on Friday, Sept. 23, after being found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm in a crime of violence, and illegal possession of a firearm by a Howard County jury over the summer.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chesapeake Beach, MD
State
Maryland State
County
Calvert County, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Calvert County, MD
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Emergency#First Responders#Sheriff#Daily Voice Calvert
Daily Voice

Biker Ejected From Ride Killed By Hit-Run Driver, Struck By Second Vehicle In Elkridge: Police

A hit-and-run driver who killed a 55-year-old man in Maryland is at large following an early morning crash in Howard County. Columbia resident Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motorized bike shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maryland Route 175 between I-95 and Route 108 in Elkridge when he was struck by an unknown driver, according to a spokesperson with the Howard County Police Department.
ELKRIDGE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOP

Montgomery Co. police investigating woman’s attempted rape

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating an attempted rape and burglary after they said a woman was sexually assaulted in Silver Spring on Friday morning. Montgomery County police said that the woman was attacked from behind by a male around 10:30 a.m. Friday, as she was entering her apartment in the 800 block of Northampton Drive, near Adelphi.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

SMCSO Investigating Shots Fired After Dispute In Great Mills

GREAT MILLS, Md. – On September 20, 2022 at 10:00 p.m. deputies responded to a reported shots fired in the 45700 block of Military Lane in Great Mills. Investigation determined there was a dispute where shots were fired and two residences were struck and no injuries reported. CID is...
GREAT MILLS, MD
fox5dc.com

Guests robbed at gunpoint, assaulted at hotel near BWI airport: police

LINTHICUM, Md. - Authorities say three guests were robbed and one was assaulted by a person armed with a gun Thursday night at a hotel near the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Officers say the attack happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Comfort Inn & Suites BWI Airport in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Same Dog Quarantined In Hyattsville After Second Attack In Three Years

A dog with a checkered history was back at it in Maryland after it got loose and attacked another canine and its walker in Prince George’s County, officials say. At approximately 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, police officers and members of the Prince George's County Animal Control responded to reports of an animal bite in the 3700 block of Longfellow Street in Hyattsville.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
367K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy