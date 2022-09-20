Woman Fights With First Responders Amid Medical Emergency In Chesapeake Beach, Sheriff Says

Dorthy Elizabeth Pulanco was arrested by members of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Calvert County Sheriff's Office

A strange scene played out in Maryland as deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office investigated a potential medical emergency and were accosted by an agitated woman, officials said.

Deputies were dispatched to the 6100 block of 6th Street in Chesapeake Beach on Sunday, Sept.18, where there was a reported medical emergency, the agency announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Upon arrival, investigators found a man laying on the front porch and Dorthy Elizabeth Pulanco, 28, who has no fixed address, lying facedown in the driveway.

As deputies began attending to Pulanco, she became very agitated and disorderly and physically assaulted a deputy on scene, according to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office.

Pulanco was asked to vacate the area so the man could also be evaluated, but refused to do so and continued to curse at first responders, the sheriff said.

It is unclear what made Pulanco agitated toward first responders.

After failing to comply, Pulanco was taken into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where she was charged with:

Disorderly conduct;

Failure to obey a lawful order;

Obstructing and hindering an arrest.

No return court date has been announced.

