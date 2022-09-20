Ross Tucker: Browns' defensive breakdowns 'awful'; have to avoid real possibility of a hangover in matchup with Steelers
By Afternoon Drive On The Fan
92.3 The Fan
4 days ago
Former NFL offensive lineman and Audacy NFL Insider Ross Tucker joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about the Browns' loss to the Jets, Myles Garrett's comments on fans booing, why he thinks Browns-Steelers is a coin flip game, the 49ers' situation with Jimmy Garoppolo back as the starter following Trey Lance's season-ending injury and which head coach will be the first fired this season.
Being responsible for 53 adult men can't be an easy task, yet Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin handles his duties with grace. This is a guy who managed the personalities and egos of NFL stars such as the wild Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell, all the while missing the AFC playoffs in just five of his 15 seasons at the helm.
After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
The Miami Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL - yes, that's a sentence that was just written. After years of middling play, the Dolphins appear to be a legitimate playoff contender this season. The addition of Tyreek Hill has elevated the play of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has lifted the team to a 2-0 start.
Daryl Ruiter recaps the Browns win over the Steelers. How Jacoby Brissett is clicking with Kevin Stefanski’s play-calling. How the Browns have established the formula offensively. Thoughts on the receiving core. Injury update on Anthony Walker Jr.
Earlier this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. Veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky won the starting quarterback job, but fans have been clamoring for Pickett already. While he won't get the start tonight against the Cleveland Browns, he could be in mix in the near future.
Nathan Zegura recaps the Browns win over the Steelers. What went wrong with the defense in the first half? Thoughts on Kevin Stefanski’s playcalling with Jacoby Brissett. What needs to improve defensively and with the special teams.
Ken and Lima shared their opening thoughts on the Browns’ primetime win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. How significant was this win following the Jets game? How Jacoby Brissett has vastly improved in Stefanski’s offense over the last two weeks.
Samantha Bunten, Senior NFL Analyst and Content Director for NBC Sports and Sunday Night Football, thinks Jacoby Brissett has been outstanding and showing up big in big spots for the Browns as she breaks down the big win and the NFL’s rough starts.
Eric Edholm, analyst for NFL.com and Around The NFL, says Amari Cooper is proving he could take over games early this season as he looks back at the Browns’ win over the Steelers and what it means in the AFC North.
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
