Boca Raton, FL

bocaratontribune.com

The Philanthropy of Marjorie Merriweather Post the Focus of New York City “Paradise Ball” Kick-Off

Dignitaries Attend Kick-off for the Marjorie Merriweather Post’s “Paradise Ball”. to Benefit The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County. West Palm Beach, FL – A kick-off event was held in New York on September 14th to inaugurate the Marjorie Merriweather Post’s “Paradise Ball” to benefit The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County. The stylish soiree was hosted by Susan and Hunter Cushing at their Park Avenue apartment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boca Raton, FL
Florida State
bocaratontribune.com

CENTURY 21 Stein Posner Wants To Thank

CENTURY 21 Stein Posner would like to thank the Boca Raton Police Department and Officer Ryan Jenney of the Community Engagement Unit for a wonderful Realtor Safety presentation. Nothing is more important to us than our Realtor’s safety and well-being. September is National Realtor® Safety Month. The biggest takeaways...
BOCA RATON, FL
gotowncrier.com

Four New Stores Open At Wellington Green

Four new retail and culinary destinations are joining the more than 160 stores at the Mall at Wellington Green. Jewelry Box, Laced, Q’Bola Café and Pici Nutrition add to the robust offerings in apparel, health and beauty, and more at this lifestyle destination in Wellington. Jewelry Box —...
WELLINGTON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Preparing for A Hurricane

Tips to Keep You, Your Family, and Your Pets Safe Before, During and After the Storm. Palm Beach, FL — With meteorologists predicting that Tropical Depression Nine and Hermine/Ian could strike the Southeastern United States and travel up the coast, the animal rescue experts at American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, are issuing key tips to help you keep yourself, your family and your animals safe – before, during and after a storm.
PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale’s legendary pools by the beach reopen after a 3-year makeover

Most of you have heard about Fort Lauderdale’s famous dive tower by now. But the 27-meter platform — the tallest in the western hemisphere at nearly nine stories — is just part of the big news. Last week, the city reopened the pools at its Aquatic Center, recently renovated to the tune of $47 million. It was a long wait. The pools — just south of East Las Olas Boulevard and a block from the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

A look at rent increases by zip code across South Florida

MIAMI – Rent is going up -- big time.Our news partners at the Miami Herald compiled a list of rent increases by zip codes in the last year.The list shows that the 33009 area code -- which includes Hallandale Beach, Aventura and Pembroke Park --went up the most at 75 percent. The median rent is $3,850. Zip codes 33134 and 33130 which include Coral Gables and Miami rose between 56 and 61 percent.Rents went down in some zip codes.  They include 33313, which includes Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise and Plantation. Rents there went down 40 percent.They went down 30 percent in zip code 33139, which includes Miami Beach. We want to know how you are navigating the housing crisis.Share your story with us at housing@cbs.com.
BOCANEWSNOW

In Seven Bridges, Rolls Royce Owner Sees Man In Garage, Call Security Instead Of 911

Bizarre Situation As Homeowner Sees Potential Burglar But Delays Calling Police By Half An Hour… PBSO Still Not “Invited” To Patrol Seven Bridges More Than Five Years After HOA Takes Over… BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A bizarre situation concerning a potential burglary […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Several Swimming Pools Cited In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach

Unsatisfactory Rating Following Dept. Of Health Inspection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Health says that several swimming pools in Boca Raton and Delray Beach received a rating of “Unsatisfactory” during recent inspections. Per BocaNewsNow.com policy, the following list includes the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony added to Brady List

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more controversy. On Tuesday, Tony was added to the Brady List, a list kept by prosecutors of Broward law enforcement officials who could be perceived as having credibility issues. The list includes officers who were convicted...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Second Kings Point Arrest In A Day, Now Ten Since May

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The arrest of Willie McClaine early Tuesday morning is at least the tenth arrest of a Kings Point Delray Beach resident since early Spring. As BocaNewsNow.com reported on Monday, the continued stream of Kings Point arrestees is seemingly unprecedented […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL DEPRESSION SEVEN FORMS, TRACKING NEAR FLORIDA

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED WITH 5 PM ADVISORY BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Will Tropical Depression Seven affect Florida? That’s the question as the National Hurricane Center issues its first tracking map for the system that is likely to become a Tropical Storm over the next few […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE

