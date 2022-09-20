Read full article on original website
localmemphis.com
Memphis 'Snkrr Bar' burglarized a third time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Once a month, for the past three months, a unique store whose owner aims to serve the community has been consistently burglarized, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD reported that they responded on Tuesday at 2 a.m. to a burglary at the store that...
Shoplifters wanted for stealing purses from same Marshalls twice, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a man and two women who they said stole purses from Marshalls. Police said the first incident happened at 1697 Germantown Parkway on Aug. 30. MPD said they took 18 purses, valued at $800, from the store. On September...
Two men wanted for burglarizing cars while armed, MPD say
MEMPHIS, TN. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two men for allegedly burglarizing multiple cars. Police responded to a burglary of cars in the 5000 Block of Scottsdale on Sept. 24. MPD said items were stolen from the victim’s cars. One male was armed with a...
Man shot and killed near businesses in airport area, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man lost his life after gunfire erupted overnight near several businesses, according to Memphis Police. Police said the shooting happened on Directors Row, in an area that contains a church, two beauty salons and a recording studio. When officers arrived at the scene around 12:30...
Man killed in shooting near airport
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting in the Airport Area just after midnight Sunday, Memphis Police said. Officers responded to 3035 Directors Row, a commercial retail strip, at 12:30 a.m. They found one man dead at the scene. Police have no information on a suspect and are investigating.
Police: Shots fired at Whitehaven daycare
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired at Horn Lake Learning Center in Whitehaven Friday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, nobody was hurt. This comes after an earlier shooting at 3915 Dearborn St. about a half a mile from the daycare. Police responded to...
One person in Southwest Memphis, seriously injured, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire in Southwest Memphis sent one person to the hospital Friday afternoon, according to Memphis Police. Police said the shooting happened on Deerborn Street around 2 p.m. One person was rushed to Regional One Hospital, police said. No information about the shooter has been released at...
Collierville officer hit by car; suspect in custody
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A man is in custody after a Collierville Police officer was run over by a Corvette at a hotel early Saturday. Police set up a crime scene at the Fairfield Inn and Suites at Highway 385 and Houston Levee in Collierville overnight. The officer was taken to Regional One hospital in critical […]
clayconews.com
Police Officer Gets Run Over While Investigating Shooting in Shelby County, Tennessee
Shelby County, TN - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that at the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning, September 24th, 2022, in Collierville. Initial reports indicate that just before...
14-year-old girl missing, never returned home from school, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 14-year-old girl is missing after she never returned home from school, according to Memphis Police. Police asked for help finding 14-year-old Mikayla Rhodes who was last seen in the 6600 block of May Springs Road on Thursday, September 22. Rhodes was dropped off at school...
actionnews5.com
Police investigate several Midtown shootings believed to be connected
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a series of shootings in Midtown that are believed to be connected. The first incident happened Wednesday night just after 11 p.m. on N Belvedere Boulevard where a man had been shot. The victim said he and his brother were inside a...
localmemphis.com
Memphis woman who was shot and killed this month honored by former track teammates with 'one last run'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, loved ones of 29-year-old Kiara C. Cooper, who was shot and killed on September 13, remembered and celebrated her life. Cooper used to run track, so her former Hamilton High School class of 2011 track and field teammates represented her in a mock track meet at Raleigh Egypt Stadium.
actionnews5.com
Three men arrested after police chase, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The police arrested three men in Southaven after a police chase, police said. On September 22, 2022, at 1:48 p.m., officers, while patrolling, ran the tag number on a black Nissan Maxima on 4145 Neely Rd. at a Marathon Gas station. The tag came back stolen,...
actionnews5.com
Family hopes to clear name of MFD’s person of interest in arson string investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire investigators are searching for 22-year-old Catilena “DC” Collier to question her about a string of fires in South Memphis. Her stepdad tells me although her family hasn’t spoken to her in a year, he wishes she would come home or clear her name.
Families of Memphis homicide victims gather for night of remembrance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music, prayer, and moments of silence for the families of Memphis homicide victims : it’s an annual event that families say they need. “I feel like I have found my people. They know exactly what I’m feeling, where I’ve walked, where I’m going to be walking, they’re my people,” said Heather Edwards, whose 18-year-old son was killed in January of this year.
actionnews5.com
TBI issues Blue Alert on suspect wanted for injuring officer after hit-and-run
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South law enforcement and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working together to find a suspect wanted for a hit-and-run that injured an officer. Keith Houston Jr., 32-year-old, is wanted by Collierville Police Department and TBI for aggravated assault on a police officer. TBI issued a...
Child shot in Hickory Hill, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being shot in Hickory Hill. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting in the area of 6100 E. Shelby Drive at 9:15 p.m. The child was located and taken to Le...
Child injured after two-car crash in southwest Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a two-car crash that left a child injured. Police said it happened at 7:33 a.m. at 22 Peebles Rd. One child was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition, MPD said. This is an ongoing investigation. Download the FOX13 Memphis...
Man robs Cordova convenience store, holds clerk at gunpoint, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on an armed robbery suspect. On Sep. 20 at approximately 12:40 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a business robbery at Berryhill Market on Berryhill Road in Cordova. An armed man walked into the...
Memphis museum cancels drag show as armed protesters show up
A protest against the event was organized in the museum parking lot. Police were on scene Friday evening, and the museum cancelled all programming out of an abundance of caution.
