This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Opinion: The Number of Lanternflies at the Jersey Shore Is Too Darn High!Ossiana TepfenhartLong Branch, NJ
Mexico's 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake was Experienced by a Mount Laurel, NJ NativeBridget MulroyMount Laurel, NJ
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
NJ man found dead in kettle cooker ‘valued family above all else’
A South Jersey man who died in a workplace accident was being mourned as the "rock of his family," days after the horrific discovery. State Police said they found Dale Devilli, of Millville, unresponsive inside of a kettle cooker at a Lassonde Pappas food processing plant on Monday. Federal labor...
Old Bridge, NJ woman shot dead: PA suspect charged with murder
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with the murder of an Old Bridge woman found shot in her own home. Deborah Brown-Hepworth, widely known to friends as "Sonni," had been found unresponsive by a relative on Sept. 17, in her Hanna Lane residence in the Laurence Harbor area, police said.
Man charged with murder for triple shooting at Toms River, NJ hookah lounge on the lamb
TOMS RIVER — An Asbury Park man is charged with murder for a shooting at a hookah lounge last month that left one person dead and two others injured, but officials say he is not yet in custody. Eric Manzanares, 22, is accused of opening fire at Top Tier...
Have you seen him? Asbury Park, NJ man wanted for Murder in Toms River, NJ shooting incident
A gunman who shot three people, killing one, outside of the Top Tier Hookah Lounge on Hooper Avenue in Toms River last month has been identified and charged but remains on the run. The shooting outside of the Top Tier Hookah Lounge on Hooper Avenue in Toms River that claimed...
Lakewood, NJ man was using two township homes to store and deal deplorable amount of drugs
Is it a cry for help or drug dealers staring in the face of recklessness and just not caring about the community around them?. The number of drugs being peddled into our Ocean County community, the Jersey Shore, and the state of New Jersey for years now has been mind-numbing.
Newark Airport Terminal B evacuated and woman is arrested
NEWARK — A major disturbance unfolded Thursday evening at Newark Liberty International Airport as Terminal B was evacuated when a woman ran into a secure area of the airport. Port Authority police ordered everyone out of the terminal around 9:15 p.m. when Shanita Witter, 24 who had just arrived...
Identity of body pulled from Raritan River remains unknown, cops say
NEW BRUNSWICK — Police are still investigating to figure out the identity of a victim whose body was recovered from the Raritan River. New Brunswick police Deputy Director J.T. Miller told New Jersey 101.5 that local police and fire recovered the body around 5 p.m. on Monday. The victim was already dead when he was pulled from the Raritan River near Boyd Park.
NJ man’s death at food processing site prompts OSHA inspection
A man’s death at a food processing facility in Cumberland County has prompted an investigation by federal labor inspectors — as the company has said there was a workplace accident that caused the fatality. State Police said troopers responded before 8 a.m. on Monday to a report of...
Connection? Missing woman in Keansburg, body found on Staten Island
NJ State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the connection between a woman reported missing late Wednesday night and a body found Thursday morning off Staten Island. The U.S. Coast Guard said a call was received by Monmouth County 911 around 11 p.m. The call led to an...
Never Dull In New Jersey, Dancefloor Collapses At Jersey Shore Wedding
If there is one thing we know how to do in Jersey it's how to keep a party going. Cassidy and Brian Gagliardotto had the shock of their lives during their wedding reception when everything fell apart, literally. Just imagine, you planned for your wedding for years, and right when...
Risked lives to save others but NJ towns shafted them over vax beliefs, lawsuits say
Several police officers and firefighters in two Essex County municipalities are fighting back in court over what they say was retaliation for seeking religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine. A lawsuit filed last week in Essex County Superior Court by Morristown attorney John Coyle on behalf of first responders in...
Beloved new bakery in Medford, NJ told to cease and ‘de-moose’ their mural
MEDFORD — A popular new local business has been dealt an unexpected setback — its moose mural was flagged by township officials. Maggie Moose Bakery & Gourmet Gift Boutique opened its doors in May, after more than a year of renovations and town approvals to the storefront at 185 Route 70.
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
A $7 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Burlington County, NJ
A lottery ticket — which was sold at a very busy Burlington County, NJ retailer — just won an incredible $7.1 million dollar jackpot. The ticket, which matched all six numbers for the New Jersey Lottery’s Pick-6 drawing on September 22, was sold at ShopRite store on Route 38 in Hainesport, lottery officials announced on Friday.
Your List of Spirit Halloween Stores in Ocean and Monmouth County
Mom's and Dad's if you're anything like me, I can never find a Spirit Halloween store. So, I decided to make you a list of all of the Spirit Halloween stores in Ocean and Monmouth County along with their locations. If our kids are anything like mine they always want to go to a Spirit Halloween store and I never know where one is, now I know. Keep the map and the locations handy.
Sparks and debris shoot from airliner that had to emergency land in NJ
NEWARK — A Boeing 777 bound for Brazil that developed a mechanical problem made an emergency landing early Thursday morning. People on the ground recorded video of the plane shooting sparks and dropping what appeared to be debris. United Flight 149 with 256 passengers on board bound for São...
Metuchen, NJ downtown in the running to be named best in U.S.
A New Jersey downtown area could be named as one of the best in the country. The Metuchen Downtown Alliance has been selected as one of Main Street America's eight semifinalists for the 2023 Great American Main Street Award. Each year, the award goes to communities "whose successes serve as...
Stop Making Excuses For Teachers Who Sleep With Students In New Jersey
This is not going to be a comfortable discussion, but it is one that needs to be had. According to NJ1015.com, a Robbinsville teacher was fired and removed from their job as, not only a teacher but an assistant coach, because of a romantic and physical relationship with a 17-year-old student.
Thousands Head to Tuckerton This Weekend for the 40th Annual Old Time Barnegat Bay Decoy & Gunning Show
It is an annual tradition in Southern Ocean County and this year it will mark the 40th Anniversary of the Old Time Barnegat Bay Decoy & Gunning Show in Historic Tuckerton, NJ. Thousands will visit Tip Seaman Park in Tuckerton and the Historic Tuckerton Seaport. This is one of the biggest fall festivals in Ocean County.
Huge Two Day Lego Festival Coming to Secaucus, NJ
Any diehard Lego fans in your home? If so, get ready for Brick Fest Live coming to New Jersey for two days only in December. I saw the details on the Only in Your State website and for Lego lovers, this is a dream come true. It's happening at the...
