Texas Eats: Celebrity Guests, Award-Winning Tacos, & Spicy Bites
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the winner of the 2022 Taco Rumble competition, Tacos Cucuy. David samples the menu with the owner,...
San Antonio named third best city in the US for tacos in 2022, study says
SAN ANTONIO – We may be on the heels of Austin, but San Antonio is still one of the best places in the US for tacos, according to a new study. Whether you’re an SA native or are just visiting, the Alamo City is a prime spot for all things tacos at all times of the day -- breakfast, lunch and dinner.
As seen on SA Live - Friday, September 23, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, San Antonio’s first corn bar, easy fall treats, fall coffee drinks, a food festival and Chris Pérez’s new song!. If you thought corn in a cup was special, wait ‘til you try it from the city’s first corn bar! We’re trying the tasty, customizable elote from Elotitos!
WATCH: Head for the Cure 5K returns to San Antonio for 9th year
SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio is buzzing Saturday morning for the 9th Annual Head for the Cure 5K Run/Walk. Sky 12 is flying over the race — watch the stream in the video player above. The race, which raises funds and awareness for those in the community...
‘The community is coming together’: Head for the Cure 5K in San Antonio brings in over $67K
Over $67,000 was raised Saturday morning in San Antonio to help find a cure for brain cancer. All the money was raised at the 9th annual Head for the Cure 5K event. KSAT 12 sponsors the run every year to honor our former news director Jim Boyle, who passed away from brain cancer.
San Antonio resident receives National Hispanic Heritage award as first Latina military pilot
SAN ANTONIO – The first Latina military pilot is receiving a huge honor at the National Hispanic Heritage Awards in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Olga Custodio, a pioneer in military and commercial aviation, has been a resident of San Antonio for many years after serving at Randolph Air Force Base.
Proposed change could mean more guest houses in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Prefabricated modular homes may soon be on the rise in San Antonio thanks in part to a proposed change to the city’s development code. Last month, the Business Journal wrote about a proposed amendment to the development code going before city council in October, which reduces restrictions for homeowners to build guest homes.
Planned 17-story hotel, Civic Park development breathing new life into Hemisfair
SAN ANTONIO – Hemisfair is undergoing a major transformation as construction is underway for Civic Park. “We’re excited to bring a world-class park to San Antonio, and we’re excited to have this be where San Antonio meets,” said Meredith Balzen, Hemisfair’s communications director. Part of...
Broadway staple named as restaurant where Texas Game Wardens seized more than $25,000 in shark fins
SAN ANTONIO – A report obtained by KSAT Investigates has finally revealed the name of the San Antonio establishment at the center of a Texas Game Wardens shark fin investigation last spring as Broadway staple Van’s Restaurant. In April, Texas Game Wardens announced they had seized 381 whole...
San Antonio NAACP branch leads voter registration effort ahead of midterm elections
San Antonio – The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People led a multi-organization voter registration drive at Chatman’s Chicken in San Antonio on Saturday. The National Coalition of 100 Black Women Inc. San Antonio Chapter and The Links, Incorporated of San Antonio worked with the NAACP...
Ahead of the 2023 session, Texas lawmakers previewed their objectives. Here are five things you need to know.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. With less than four months until the first day of the 2023 legislative session, Texas Republican and Democratic lawmakers and candidates on Friday laid out their vision for how to spend their 140 days together.
Pilot residential parking restrictions could be headed to a San Antonio neighborhood near you
San Antonio – The Tobin Hill community is set to be the first in San Antonio to get a pilot program that would limit residential parking through permits as part of an ongoing effort to find common ground between neighbors and late-night entertainment venues. Tobin Hill area residents and...
New Southern comfort food restaurant Claudine to open near Pearl on Oct. 12
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio couple behind Little Em’s Oyster Bar and Up Scale are opening their third restaurant in Government Hill near the Pearl. Starting October 12, the eatery will serve customers Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
San Antonio florist finds healing through flowers after losing 5-month-old son
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mother whose 5-month-old child passed away has found a way to heal and move forward with the help of making of flower arrangements for others. “If you don’t have hope, you have no peace,” Jessica Craven said about what it’s like when your child dies. “You simply, you just die in your grief.”
San Antonio ISD teacher arrested for having ‘improper relationship’ with student, police say
A teacher employed with San Antonio ISD was arrested after he was caught sending inappropriate text messages to a student, according to Cibolo police. Thomas Rivera, 35, of San Antonio, is charged with improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony, police said. The student who received the messages...
SAISD to host teacher career fair on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio ISD is looking to hire teachers passionate about educating students at all levels. An in-person educator career fair will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to fill needed positions. On-site interviews will be conducted throughout the event. Interested teachers...
Traffic affected due to fatal crash on Highway 90, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has announced that multiple lanes are being diverted and closed following a fatal crash on Highway 90. According to BCSO, all Eastbound lanes from Medina County are being diverted to Gross Lane. Additionally, there is a partial closure to the...
Burglary problems at West Side storage facility may be worse than customers knew
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A West Side self-storage facility that has been plagued by a recent string of burglaries appears to have been experiencing this type of problem for some time. KSAT 12 News has spoken to frustrated customers of Otter Self Storage, located in the 2400 block of...
Haven for Hope brings in K9s to help with safety, security of campus
SAN ANTONIO – Haven for Hope aims to raise more than $75,000 through the Big Give to support safety and security on campus. The Big Give is a 24-hour fundraiser for more than 1,000 local nonprofits. This year, Haven for Hope is putting safety and security in the spotlight,...
Progress on San Antonio’s East Side brings higher rents, housing costs
SAN ANTONIO – Residents on San Antonio’s East Side say progress in their neighborhoods has led to higher rents and housing costs. Rosa Montalvo -- who was selling an assortment of shoes, clothes, toys, and more at a yard sale behind her home, spoke in Spanish with the expertise of a housing analyst about what’s happening on the East Side.
