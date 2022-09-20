ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Friday, September 23, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, San Antonio’s first corn bar, easy fall treats, fall coffee drinks, a food festival and Chris Pérez’s new song!. If you thought corn in a cup was special, wait ‘til you try it from the city’s first corn bar! We’re trying the tasty, customizable elote from Elotitos!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Proposed change could mean more guest houses in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Prefabricated modular homes may soon be on the rise in San Antonio thanks in part to a proposed change to the city’s development code. Last month, the Business Journal wrote about a proposed amendment to the development code going before city council in October, which reduces restrictions for homeowners to build guest homes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAISD to host teacher career fair on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio ISD is looking to hire teachers passionate about educating students at all levels. An in-person educator career fair will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to fill needed positions. On-site interviews will be conducted throughout the event. Interested teachers...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Traffic affected due to fatal crash on Highway 90, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has announced that multiple lanes are being diverted and closed following a fatal crash on Highway 90. According to BCSO, all Eastbound lanes from Medina County are being diverted to Gross Lane. Additionally, there is a partial closure to the...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Progress on San Antonio's East Side brings higher rents, housing costs

SAN ANTONIO – Residents on San Antonio’s East Side say progress in their neighborhoods has led to higher rents and housing costs. Rosa Montalvo -- who was selling an assortment of shoes, clothes, toys, and more at a yard sale behind her home, spoke in Spanish with the expertise of a housing analyst about what’s happening on the East Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

