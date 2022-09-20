Florida Cracker Fish Company will open out of former Ballyhoo Grill location in Citrus Park
Not be be confused with Clearwater's Salt Cracker Fish Camp , Citrus Park's newest seafood joint will probably offer a similar menu of no-nonsense oyster po'boys and fried fish.
Located at 7604 Ehrlich Rd. out of the former Ballyhoo Grill location, the upcoming Florida Cracker Fish Company doesn't have an opening timeline just yet. All its website states is that the new Citrus Park location is "coming soon."
Hopefully Florida Cracker Fish Company's seafood-themed menu will fill the void in Citrus Park that Ballyhoo Grill left when it closed in the fall of last year. Former Ballyhoo Grill president Randy Grasmann stated that the bungalow-turned- restaurant on the corner of Gunn Highway and Ehrlich Road was built in 1913, as its retro feel will certainly fit the "old Florida" theme of upcoming seafood joint well.
[content-1] Florida Cracker Fish Company is a seafood-forward offshoot of its parent company, the North Florida-based Florida Cracker Kitchen. There are Florida Cracker Kitchen locations in Brooksville, Dade City and Homosassa that boast a hearty southern menu of chicken and waffles, Ybor breakfast burritos and country ham platters.
The fish shack headed to the greater Carrollwood area will be the restaurant's first location in Tampa Bay.
Some dishes we hope make their way onto the Florida Cracker Fish Company menu include smoked mullet dip, oyster po'boys, salmon omelettes, shrimp and grits and its "fish camp "special —which comes with freshly-fried catfish, two eggs, grits and a biscuit.
At the lower left corner of its menu, the restaurant chain explains the origins of the term “Florida Cracker”, as it pays homage to the “class of early Florida pioneers” who were mainly small farmers and cattle ranchers. " Florida Crackers are also distinguishable by the architecture of their frontier Florida homes, their musical traditions, and foodways," its website reads.
For the latest news on Citrus Park's upcoming seafood shack, follow its brand new Facebook page at @Floridacrackerfishco.
