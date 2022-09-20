Read full article on original website
3 injured in Cass County crash caused by medical emergency
PORTER TWP, MI — Three women were hospitalized following a crash caused by what investigators are calling a medical emergency. A report from the office of Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, the three women were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township.
abc57.com
Deputies investigating breaking and entering at storage unit on M-60
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office is investigating a breaking and entering incident at a storage unit in the 17000 block of M-60 in Lockport Township. The incident happened sometime between September 9 and 22. According to deputies, the suspect(s) forced entry and stole tools,...
whtc.com
Several Hurt in M-121 Crash Near Jenison
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 23, 2022) – Several people were injured following a two-vehicle collision in Jenison on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Nicholas Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched around 7:45 PM to the intersection of Chicago Drive and Main Street. That was where an eastbound sedan, driven by a 27-year-old Hudsonville man, apparently tried to turn left and was hit by a westbound van, driven by a 44-year-old Hudsonville man.
Sheriff: 3 hospitalized after driver fails to yield in Ottawa Co.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says three people were hospitalized Friday evening after a crash.
2 arrested for allegedly stealing lottery tickets in West Michigan
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Police arrested two people early Saturday, Sept. 24, for allegedly stealing lottery tickets in Muskegon and Ottawa counties. About 1:30 a.m., the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety stopped a vehicle suspected of being involved in thefts earlier in the week, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Michigan man pleads guilty to murder, mutilation of body
Mark Latunski appeared in Shiawassee County court Thursday, nearly three years after 25-year-old Kevin Bacon was killed, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.
Rollover crash on I-96 pins driver, throws passenger
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A single-car rollover crash Friday night caused some traffic tie-ups on I-96 in Kentwood. The Michigan State Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on westbound I-96 at Forest Hills. One car rolled, pinning the driver and possibly ejecting the passenger. MSP said the passenger...
TMZ.com
Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide
A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
One Person Dead After Three-Car Crash in Grand Traverse County
A three-car accident in Grand Traverse County Wednesday morning left one person dead. That crash happened around 10 a.m. on M-72 at Cook Road in Williamsburg. The Sheriff’s Office says three cars were involved, and there was a fatality, but no other details have been released. Westbound lanes on...
UPDATE: MSP Identifies Hit-and-Run Suspect in Fairplain Twp. Hit-and-Run Crash
Michigan State Police have identified the driver and car involved in a hit-and-run crash in Fairplain Township that took place late Monday night. The driver is cooperating with troopers and the crash remains under investigation, according to MSP. After the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the prosecutor.
Video shows woman throwing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, police say
Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, a police source told WGN.
wlen.com
Michigan Department of Corrections & State Police Conduct Compliance Checks in Lenawee County
Adrian, MI – The Michigan Department of Corrections and the Michigan State Police Monroe Post conducted compliance checks of parolees and probationers in Lenawee County. Eleven compliance checks were conducted on Wednesday, September 21st, resulting in two arrests for violations, weapons and narcotics being confiscated, and new charges being sought. MDOC will be increasing compliance checks under the new initiative, Operation Safe Neighborhoods.
Family remembers victim in home explosion
A woman who was hospitalized after her house exploded early Monday has died, authorities say.
WWMTCw
Sergeant takes stand in St. Joseph County child-abuse case
CENTREVILLE, Mich. — A mother and her boyfriend, who were both charged with child abuse, appeared in court Tuesday to hear from investigators on the case. Amanda Wood and her boyfriend Jason Haskin are both facing two counts of first-degree child abuse after a 11-month-old infant was taken to the hospital with fractures and drugs in his system, according to the investigation.
Muskegon suicide survivor advocates people to look forward, seek help
A west Michigan suicide survivor wants people in the community to know that it’s okay to ask for help.
New street drug in Michigan
Good morning, today is Saturday. This morning, we want to alert you to a new street drug in Michigan that is deadly and dangerous — Xylazine. This is an animal tranquilizer seen in fentanyl, another potent opioid. ...
WOOD
Hail Up to Golfball-Size Batters West Michigan
Hail up to Golfball-size pounded parts of West Michigan Wednesday morning (9 21 22). The largest hail report from a trained spotter was golfball-size just west of Cedar Springs and a report of 2″ hail near Mason in Ingham Co. Hail fell across S. Newaygo, N and E. Kent, parts of Montcalm and Ionia Co. and the Lansing Area.
wgvunews.org
Tudor Dixon criticizes Muskegon Public Schools over gender-neutral bathrooms
Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon is criticizing the Muskegon Public School District for building gender neutral bathrooms at its new Middle School. The comments came Tuesday at a press conference in front of the Michigan Department of Education building in Lansing. Tudor Dixon, the Republican candidate for governor, not only called for the state superintendent’s resignation, but also criticized Muskegon Public Schools for it gender neutral bathrooms and other districts like it who have “lost their way.”
Masks advised in 7 Michigan counties this week, CDC says
Michigan has seven counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 14 counties last week. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Brooklyn Bodega in Grand Rapids serves East Coast-style subs made ‘with love’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — At Brooklyn Bodega, customers can find sub sandwiches, bagels, homemade cream cheese, salads, breakfast sandwiches and more. The deli modeled after the corner bodegas found in New York City, prides itself on serving big sandwiches with top-quality Boar’s Head meat as well as unique menu items that are common on the East Coast, said owner Myleka Jefferson, whose husband was born in Brooklyn.
