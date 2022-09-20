ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale, MI

MLive

3 injured in Cass County crash caused by medical emergency

PORTER TWP, MI — Three women were hospitalized following a crash caused by what investigators are calling a medical emergency. A report from the office of Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, the three women were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township.
CASS COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Several Hurt in M-121 Crash Near Jenison

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 23, 2022) – Several people were injured following a two-vehicle collision in Jenison on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Nicholas Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched around 7:45 PM to the intersection of Chicago Drive and Main Street. That was where an eastbound sedan, driven by a 27-year-old Hudsonville man, apparently tried to turn left and was hit by a westbound van, driven by a 44-year-old Hudsonville man.
JENISON, MI
Allendale, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Rollover crash on I-96 pins driver, throws passenger

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A single-car rollover crash Friday night caused some traffic tie-ups on I-96 in Kentwood. The Michigan State Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on westbound I-96 at Forest Hills. One car rolled, pinning the driver and possibly ejecting the passenger. MSP said the passenger...
KENTWOOD, MI
TMZ.com

Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide

A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
DETROIT, MI
wlen.com

Michigan Department of Corrections & State Police Conduct Compliance Checks in Lenawee County

Adrian, MI – The Michigan Department of Corrections and the Michigan State Police Monroe Post conducted compliance checks of parolees and probationers in Lenawee County. Eleven compliance checks were conducted on Wednesday, September 21st, resulting in two arrests for violations, weapons and narcotics being confiscated, and new charges being sought. MDOC will be increasing compliance checks under the new initiative, Operation Safe Neighborhoods.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Sergeant takes stand in St. Joseph County child-abuse case

CENTREVILLE, Mich. — A mother and her boyfriend, who were both charged with child abuse, appeared in court Tuesday to hear from investigators on the case. Amanda Wood and her boyfriend Jason Haskin are both facing two counts of first-degree child abuse after a 11-month-old infant was taken to the hospital with fractures and drugs in his system, according to the investigation.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
Hail Up to Golfball-Size Batters West Michigan

Hail up to Golfball-size pounded parts of West Michigan Wednesday morning (9 21 22). The largest hail report from a trained spotter was golfball-size just west of Cedar Springs and a report of 2″ hail near Mason in Ingham Co. Hail fell across S. Newaygo, N and E. Kent, parts of Montcalm and Ionia Co. and the Lansing Area.
CEDAR SPRINGS, MI
wgvunews.org

Tudor Dixon criticizes Muskegon Public Schools over gender-neutral bathrooms

Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon is criticizing the Muskegon Public School District for building gender neutral bathrooms at its new Middle School. The comments came Tuesday at a press conference in front of the Michigan Department of Education building in Lansing. Tudor Dixon, the Republican candidate for governor, not only called for the state superintendent’s resignation, but also criticized Muskegon Public Schools for it gender neutral bathrooms and other districts like it who have “lost their way.”
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Masks advised in 7 Michigan counties this week, CDC says

Michigan has seven counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 14 counties last week. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium...
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Brooklyn Bodega in Grand Rapids serves East Coast-style subs made ‘with love’

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — At Brooklyn Bodega, customers can find sub sandwiches, bagels, homemade cream cheese, salads, breakfast sandwiches and more. The deli modeled after the corner bodegas found in New York City, prides itself on serving big sandwiches with top-quality Boar’s Head meat as well as unique menu items that are common on the East Coast, said owner Myleka Jefferson, whose husband was born in Brooklyn.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

