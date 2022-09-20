ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noxubee County, MS

wcbi.com

Fleeing incident leads to 30-year sentence and fatal collision

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A man in Monroe County will serve 30 years in prison after trying to avoid a safety checkpoint and killing a young man in the process. Back in October 2020, Eric William Patton attempted to avoid a safety checkpoint by crossing a median and speeding into oncoming traffic through Aberdeen.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Shooting leaves one man with multiple injuries

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man with multiple injuries Wednesday evening. MPD said the shooting took place in the 1700 block of 33rd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Police said a man was shot in the chest and leg but he is in stable condition.
MERIDIAN, MS
kicks96news.com

Assault on Police, Stalking, and Multiple DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

GERMAINE BILLFORD ISOM, 30, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. RANDALL JOE JAMES, 30, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. RONALD D JENKINS, 47, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. ANTONIE L JOHN, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. BRYAN...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
wcbi.com

Students in custody after Columbus High School fighting spree

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly a dozen students were reportedly involved in a brawl at Columbus High this morning. Parents say the school briefly went on lockdown during the melee. City leaders were told nine students were taken into custody. Columbus firefighters were on the scene because pepper spray...
COLUMBUS, MS
wbrc.com

3-year-old child attacked by dog in Aliceville

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 3 year-old child was attacked by a dog in Aliceville Thursday morning, according to Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones. Jones says the child “suffered severe injuries to their head.”. A bystander shot and killed the dog, according to Jones. The attack happened just before...
ALICEVILLE, AL
Commercial Dispatch

120-foot cross raised along Highway 25, south of Starkville

After three years of planning, fundraising and problems finding a location, the Cross of Christ for Starkville was raised on Thursday morning. “It’s very exciting, obviously,” said Bob Daniels, president for the citizen organization that coordinated the effort. “It’s been three years since we first started talking about it, and we’ve been looking forward to this day for a while. Some of us had said it’s hard to believe it’s here. We didn’t think it would ever get here.”
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Mantee family escaped house fire

MANTEE, Miss. (WTVA) - A family managed to escape from a house fire early Tuesday morning in Webster County. Mantee Fire Chief Chad Bishop said the fire was reported at approximately 3:30 at a home near the Main Street postal office. The house is a total loss and the cause...
MANTEE, MS
WTOK-TV

MDOT schedules road closure in Neshoba County

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A temporary closure is planned by the Mississippi Department of transportation in Neshoba County next week. Crews will build a new alignment at North Tucker Road and Highway 19. The work will be completed between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Drivers...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Meridian Police Dept. responds to grand jury report

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department was critiqued in the most recent Lauderdale County Grand Jury Report. The September term ended Friday. The grand jury made a number of recommendations for additional training for officers and detectives and improvement of investigations and court room presentation. It also called for “functioning body-worn cameras and cameras in police vehicles.”
MERIDIAN, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Fire and Rescue respond to house fire Thursday night

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire and Rescue were at the scene of a house fire on the 1900 block of 4th Avenue South. No one was inside the home during the time flames began to spark. Crews are protecting the structures around the home. We will have more...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

2 killed in crash involving a motorcycle

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people were killed in a Saturday evening crash in Chickasaw County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 32 in Chickasaw County on Saturday, September 17, at 5:20 p.m. 54-year-old Charles Blackwelder of Bruce, MS, was driving a motorcycle west...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Disturbances, Suspicious Persons, and More in Leake

6:55 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and MDOT were alerted to a tree down on Old Salem Road at the end near Hwy 487 that was blocking the entire roadway. 6:57 a.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to a disturbance at a residence on Hunter Road. 8:08 a.m....
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Responding to school threats at Columbus High School

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Social media has been buzzing about the Columbus High School brawl and an alleged threat today, leading many parents to check their children out of school early today. Columbus High School was put on lockdown after several students were involved in a fight Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, MS

