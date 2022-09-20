Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Investigators search for suspect that made threats towards Houlka school
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators in Chickasaw County are looking for a suspect after a threat was made against Houlka School this morning. The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Tupelo Police Department brought in K-9 units to help search the campus. Students were allowed to return to class after...
wcbi.com
Fleeing incident leads to 30-year sentence and fatal collision
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A man in Monroe County will serve 30 years in prison after trying to avoid a safety checkpoint and killing a young man in the process. Back in October 2020, Eric William Patton attempted to avoid a safety checkpoint by crossing a median and speeding into oncoming traffic through Aberdeen.
Police issue arrest warrant for Mississippi man in armed robbery
Police are looking for a man who reportedly stole a firearm and other property during an armed robbery. The Starkville Police Department has an active armed robbery warrant for Tavion Pegues, 27, of Starkville. Pegues is accused of stealing a firearm and other property on Mercantile Street mid-morning Friday, September...
Mississippi woman accused of shooting 4-year-old arrested
Investigators believe Brown fired a handgun during an altercation with others at the apartment complex, and she inadvertently struck the child.
WTOK-TV
Shooting leaves one man with multiple injuries
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man with multiple injuries Wednesday evening. MPD said the shooting took place in the 1700 block of 33rd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Police said a man was shot in the chest and leg but he is in stable condition.
Two-state manhunt ends with arrest of woman who reportedly shot toddler at Mississippi apartment complex
A multi-state manhunt has ended with the arrest of a woman accused of shooting a 4-year-old at a Mississippi apartment complex. Loretta Brown was captured near Livingston, Alabama, about 100 miles away from where she reportedly shot a toddler in the stomach at an apartment complex in Jones County Tuesday,
kicks96news.com
Assault on Police, Stalking, and Multiple DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
GERMAINE BILLFORD ISOM, 30, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. RANDALL JOE JAMES, 30, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. RONALD D JENKINS, 47, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. ANTONIE L JOHN, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. BRYAN...
wcbi.com
Students in custody after Columbus High School fighting spree
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly a dozen students were reportedly involved in a brawl at Columbus High this morning. Parents say the school briefly went on lockdown during the melee. City leaders were told nine students were taken into custody. Columbus firefighters were on the scene because pepper spray...
wbrc.com
3-year-old child attacked by dog in Aliceville
ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 3 year-old child was attacked by a dog in Aliceville Thursday morning, according to Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones. Jones says the child “suffered severe injuries to their head.”. A bystander shot and killed the dog, according to Jones. The attack happened just before...
Commercial Dispatch
120-foot cross raised along Highway 25, south of Starkville
After three years of planning, fundraising and problems finding a location, the Cross of Christ for Starkville was raised on Thursday morning. “It’s very exciting, obviously,” said Bob Daniels, president for the citizen organization that coordinated the effort. “It’s been three years since we first started talking about it, and we’ve been looking forward to this day for a while. Some of us had said it’s hard to believe it’s here. We didn’t think it would ever get here.”
wtva.com
Mantee family escaped house fire
MANTEE, Miss. (WTVA) - A family managed to escape from a house fire early Tuesday morning in Webster County. Mantee Fire Chief Chad Bishop said the fire was reported at approximately 3:30 at a home near the Main Street postal office. The house is a total loss and the cause...
WTOK-TV
MDOT schedules road closure in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A temporary closure is planned by the Mississippi Department of transportation in Neshoba County next week. Crews will build a new alignment at North Tucker Road and Highway 19. The work will be completed between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Drivers...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Police Dept. responds to grand jury report
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department was critiqued in the most recent Lauderdale County Grand Jury Report. The September term ended Friday. The grand jury made a number of recommendations for additional training for officers and detectives and improvement of investigations and court room presentation. It also called for “functioning body-worn cameras and cameras in police vehicles.”
wcbi.com
Columbus Fire and Rescue respond to house fire Thursday night
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire and Rescue were at the scene of a house fire on the 1900 block of 4th Avenue South. No one was inside the home during the time flames began to spark. Crews are protecting the structures around the home. We will have more...
wtva.com
2 killed in crash involving a motorcycle
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people were killed in a Saturday evening crash in Chickasaw County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 32 in Chickasaw County on Saturday, September 17, at 5:20 p.m. 54-year-old Charles Blackwelder of Bruce, MS, was driving a motorcycle west...
wcbi.com
MSU campus police and MHP get together to deal with game day traffic
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – On gameday weekends Starkville’s population doubles and so does the traffic.. as thousands of fans come in from across the country. When the Bulldogs take the field at Davis Wade Stadium, there are tens of thousands of fans there to cheer them on. And...
kicks96news.com
Disturbances, Suspicious Persons, and More in Leake
6:55 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and MDOT were alerted to a tree down on Old Salem Road at the end near Hwy 487 that was blocking the entire roadway. 6:57 a.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to a disturbance at a residence on Hunter Road. 8:08 a.m....
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Take 5 Car Wash acquires four locations in Columbus, Starkville
I don’t know about all of you, but I am awful at finding time to wash my car. That’s why I’m glad I found out Take 5 Car Wash opened four new locations in the Golden Triangle, with two in Starkville and the rest in Columbus!. The...
Narcotics Agents in Tuscaloosa Catch Couple with 2 Pounds of Marijuana, $17,000 Cash
Agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force arrested a couple after finding over two pounds of marijuana and almost $18,000 cash at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex last week. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread Monday, the incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 1600 block...
wcbi.com
Responding to school threats at Columbus High School
GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Social media has been buzzing about the Columbus High School brawl and an alleged threat today, leading many parents to check their children out of school early today. Columbus High School was put on lockdown after several students were involved in a fight Tuesday.
