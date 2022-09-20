LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Last week, Louisville was up 31-28 on Florida State before yielding a touchdown with 7:54 left in a 35-31 defeat that dropped the Cardinals to 0-2 in ACC play. South Florida led then-No. 18 Florida 28-24 but allowed the go-ahead touchdown with 5:05 remaining to fall 31-28. Now both teams are hoping to bounce back and the Cardinals hope the fans and the home team advantage play in their favor. Follow along with game updates here:

