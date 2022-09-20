Read full article on original website
wvxu.org
From brews to hairdos, Ohio is utilizing businesses to register voters and recruit poll workers
The state is partnering with different businesses, community groups, and individuals to ramp up voter registration and to try and recruit more poll workers for the November general election in Ohio. The Ohio Secretary of State’s office is promoting their initiatives which includes Styling for Democracy, a program that works...
What does a National Historic designation do for the King Records site?
Cincinnati's King Records site joined the National Register of Historic Places earlier this month, adding another layer of recognition for the buildings that hosted some of the most significant recording sessions in the history of American music. But what does that federal designation, overseen by the National Park Service, actually...
After 42 years providing abortion access in rural Louisiana, a clinic closes its doors
After 42 years, Hope Medical Group for Women will close because Louisiana has banned almost all abortions. The clinic director and some staff may move to a state where abortion is legal. Rosemary Westwood is the public and reproductive health reporter for WWNO/WRKF. She was previously a freelance writer specializing...
DeWine and Vance turn down the Ohio Debate Commission, plus more top stories
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance won’t appear on stage to debate their opponents this fall, at least not for the Ohio Debate Commission. Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Rep. Tim Ryan already agreed to participate in the debates. The Ohio Republican Party issued...
Permits for 2 parking lots were filed right before a ban on new surface lots took effect
Over-the-Rhine and Downtown may each get a new parking lot despite a temporary ban on new surface parking. Council voted unanimously Wednesday to halt new parking lots in the Downtown Development Zoning District, which includes part of Over-the-Rhine. But a developer requested a parking lot permit the day before the final vote, and another requested a permit Wednesday.
Historic World War II warship to visit Cincinnati
A landing ship craft from the Second World War is returning to Cincinnati. LST 325 is a 328-foot long vessel that was used to carry troops and equipment to shore. LST 325 is typically on display in Evansville, Ind., but occasionally travels up and down the Ohio River. LSTs were built in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seneca, Ill., as well as Jeffersonville and Evansville, Ind.
