Milbridge Elementary School students wear red for lobstermen
MILBRIDGE — Students across the state of Maine wore red to show support their local lobstermen and women, who face unprecedented challenges in new regulations and a recent red listing by Monterey Bay Aquarium. Teacher and organizer Alison Wallace was overcome with how many students participated in the initiative.
Maine Democrats, Republicans talk businesses
ORONO– Maine Democrats held a press conference at Orono Brewing Company with several Maine businesses who reportedly suffered under Paul LePage. Among the speakers were Maine Democratic Party vice chair Bev Uhlenhake, Representative Joe Perry, Penobscot Bay Weddings owner Emerald Forcier and owner of MERT Enterprises Mary Rush. The...
Paul LePage’s daughter releases video regarding his stance on abortion
STATEWIDE — Paul LePage’s daughter released a video statement pushing back against an advertisement suggesting LePage could seek to change abortion laws in Maine. In the video, Lauren LePage said her father has never opposed abortion in the circumstances of rape, incest, or when the life of the mother is in question.
Maine sees change in housing market trend
STATEWIDE — The Maine Association of Realtors reports a drop in sales during August. According to the August 2022 Housing Report, single-family existing homes across the state dipped by 9.89% compared to sales in August of 2021. Although there is a drop in sales, the home values remain high.
Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide
A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
Committee seeks child death investigation documents
AUGUSTA– The Maine Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee has voted to obtain a subpoena to force the state’s child welfare agency to turn over documents related to the deaths of four children last year. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services denied a previous request by lawmakers.
