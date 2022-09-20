Read full article on original website
IMPD busts three suspects accused of using Facebook to commit a series of online robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — Three suspects are behind bars accused of arranging a series of armed robberies in Indianapolis using Facebook. IMPD claims the suspects were arrested after they arranged to meet with members of the department’s covert robbery team for a sale this week. The crime spree started in...
Greenwood police use littering citation to arrest a man wanted for murder in Indianapolis
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Some good instincts by a Greenwood police officer led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Marion county. Greenwood police were called to White Glove Towing along US 31 for a disturbance on Tuesday. While on scene, a Greenwood police officer noticed one...
3 Pennsylvania men arrested after driving narcotics through Indiana
GAS CITY, Ind. — Three Pennsylvania men face a slew of charges after state police say they were carrying multiple illegal substances and a handgun through Gas City, Indiana, in two different cars. The arrests occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday after an Indiana State Police trooper saw two passenger...
A Hummer, a distinctive bag and a love of Newport cigarettes helped police nab a serial dollar store robber
INDIANAPOLIS – When a black Hummer H3 pulled up to an Indianapolis Family Dollar store on July 20, 2019, police were confident they had their man. And when they recovered a distinctive black-and-green duffel bag from the vehicle, they knew they’d found the person responsible for a series of armed robberies targeting dollar stores and a Subway shop in the Indianapolis area over a period of several days.
Lebanon meth trafficker had loaded handguns inside his couch
LEBANON, Ind. — A Lebanon man who pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in Parke, Clay and Vigo counties was also hiding loaded firearms inside his couch, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Max W. Woodard II, 57, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison. According to court...
Procession route for funeral of Officer Seara Burton announced
RICHMOND, Ind. — The City of Richmond has announced the route that the procession of the funeral for K-9 Officer Seara Burton will take Monday. The procession will leave Richmond High School, traveling through the city, before finally ending at Crown Hill Cemetery, where Burton will be laid to rest.
3 separate overnight shootings leaves 1 in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy saw a rather violent overnight with three people shot in separate shootings, leaving one person in critical condition. The first shooting occurred just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday when IMPD officers were called to the 200 block of Hendricks Place on report of a person shot. When police arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim is said to be in good condition with minor injuries.
Murder suspect released from jail before 2023 trial
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Sharpsville man was released from jail Friday prior to his jury trial in 2023, accusing him of the murder of Noe Contreras, 19, in December of 2020. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on December 9, 2020 in the 4200 block of North State Road 19. Police arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.
Man shot, killed after verbal argument inside residence
INDIANAPOLIS – A man is dead after a shooting on Indy’s near northeast side early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 2700 block of North Onley Street just before 1 a.m. for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult...
Family says motorcyclist has died following crash with IPS school bus
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash between an Indianapolis Public Schools bus and a motorcycle that happened on Indy’s near southeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of E. Orange Street and S. Kealing Avenue, which is located in a residential area near S. Sherman Drive and Southeastern Avenue.
PHOTOS: 2 firefighters injured after car caught fire at auto body shop
INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters were injured and an auto body shop heavily damaged after a car caught on fire Saturday evening. IFD responded to a fire around 5:05 p.m. Saturday at Golden Rule Automotive property on Mass Ave. downtown Indianapolis. Officials say heavy fire ripped through...
Single vehicle crash overnight leaves 1 dead
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning. A little before 3:00 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was called to the area of West 38th Street and Michigan Road on report of a crash. When police arrived, they located a single vehicle with one occupant inside. That...
City leaders working to promote, boost local diversely-owned businesses
INDIANAPOLIS — If you want the inside scoop on LiftOff Creamery, just take a look around. “LiftOff Creamery is an aviation-themed ice cream shop,” said Owner and Founder Ryan Lynch, “Why is that? It’s because of my background and my profession as a commercial airline pilot that I’m still currently in.”
Delicioso! 2 Indy taco spots land in national top 100 list
INDIANAPOLIS — True taco lovers may keep their lips sealed about their favorite hole-in-the wall restaurants for the best tacos in Indy, but the secret is out!. You may not think of Indiana as a destination for authentic tacos, but Indianapolis can pat itself on the back for having not one but two entries in Yelp’s 100 Best Taco Shops in the United States.
Arrive early for Colts games with construction surrounding downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts and thousands of the team’s fans will be back in Indy this weekend for the home opener. An influx of fans means an influx of traffic around downtown Indy Sunday. If you are headed to the game there are a few construction zones where you could see slowdowns or detours.
High School Football: September 23
INDIANAPOLIS – Cooler temperatures greet fans for week six of the high school football season. Two of the top small school programs in the area meet as the top ranked team in class 1A, Lutheran (5-0) visits the second ranked team in 2A, Scecina (5-0). The Saints are aiming for their second straight state title, while the Crusaders are looking for their first championship in more than 30 years.
