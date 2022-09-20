ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

3 Pennsylvania men arrested after driving narcotics through Indiana

GAS CITY, Ind. — Three Pennsylvania men face a slew of charges after state police say they were carrying multiple illegal substances and a handgun through Gas City, Indiana, in two different cars. The arrests occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday after an Indiana State Police trooper saw two passenger...
GAS CITY, IN
cbs4indy.com

A Hummer, a distinctive bag and a love of Newport cigarettes helped police nab a serial dollar store robber

INDIANAPOLIS – When a black Hummer H3 pulled up to an Indianapolis Family Dollar store on July 20, 2019, police were confident they had their man. And when they recovered a distinctive black-and-green duffel bag from the vehicle, they knew they’d found the person responsible for a series of armed robberies targeting dollar stores and a Subway shop in the Indianapolis area over a period of several days.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Madison, IN
City
Muncie, IN
Muncie, IN
Crime & Safety
cbs4indy.com

Lebanon meth trafficker had loaded handguns inside his couch

LEBANON, Ind. — A Lebanon man who pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in Parke, Clay and Vigo counties was also hiding loaded firearms inside his couch, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Max W. Woodard II, 57, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison. According to court...
LEBANON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Procession route for funeral of Officer Seara Burton announced

RICHMOND, Ind. — The City of Richmond has announced the route that the procession of the funeral for K-9 Officer Seara Burton will take Monday. The procession will leave Richmond High School, traveling through the city, before finally ending at Crown Hill Cemetery, where Burton will be laid to rest.
RICHMOND, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 separate overnight shootings leaves 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy saw a rather violent overnight with three people shot in separate shootings, leaving one person in critical condition. The first shooting occurred just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday when IMPD officers were called to the 200 block of Hendricks Place on report of a person shot. When police arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim is said to be in good condition with minor injuries.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Murder suspect released from jail before 2023 trial

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Sharpsville man was released from jail Friday prior to his jury trial in 2023, accusing him of the murder of Noe Contreras, 19, in December of 2020. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on December 9, 2020 in the 4200 block of North State Road 19. Police arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.
SHARPSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Union#Fraud#Mortgage#Primetrust Financial#Mpd
cbs4indy.com

Man shot, killed after verbal argument inside residence

INDIANAPOLIS – A man is dead after a shooting on Indy’s near northeast side early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 2700 block of North Onley Street just before 1 a.m. for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Family says motorcyclist has died following crash with IPS school bus

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash between an Indianapolis Public Schools bus and a motorcycle that happened on Indy’s near southeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of E. Orange Street and S. Kealing Avenue, which is located in a residential area near S. Sherman Drive and Southeastern Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

PHOTOS: 2 firefighters injured after car caught fire at auto body shop

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters were injured and an auto body shop heavily damaged after a car caught on fire Saturday evening. IFD responded to a fire around 5:05 p.m. Saturday at Golden Rule Automotive property on Mass Ave. downtown Indianapolis. Officials say heavy fire ripped through...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Single vehicle crash overnight leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning. A little before 3:00 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was called to the area of West 38th Street and Michigan Road on report of a crash. When police arrived, they located a single vehicle with one occupant inside. That...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4indy.com

City leaders working to promote, boost local diversely-owned businesses

INDIANAPOLIS — If you want the inside scoop on LiftOff Creamery, just take a look around. “LiftOff Creamery is an aviation-themed ice cream shop,” said Owner and Founder Ryan Lynch, “Why is that? It’s because of my background and my profession as a commercial airline pilot that I’m still currently in.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Delicioso! 2 Indy taco spots land in national top 100 list

INDIANAPOLIS — True taco lovers may keep their lips sealed about their favorite hole-in-the wall restaurants for the best tacos in Indy, but the secret is out!. You may not think of Indiana as a destination for authentic tacos, but Indianapolis can pat itself on the back for having not one but two entries in Yelp’s 100 Best Taco Shops in the United States.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

High School Football: September 23

INDIANAPOLIS – Cooler temperatures greet fans for week six of the high school football season. Two of the top small school programs in the area meet as the top ranked team in class 1A, Lutheran (5-0) visits the second ranked team in 2A, Scecina (5-0). The Saints are aiming for their second straight state title, while the Crusaders are looking for their first championship in more than 30 years.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy