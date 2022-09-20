Read full article on original website
wymt.com
WYMT recognized as 2022 WeatherReady Nation Ambassador of Excellence
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Jackson congratulated the WYMT team for their work during the historic flash flooding of July 2022. “There is no doubt that numerous lives were saved during the flooding because of the information shared by the WYMT News team throughout the night and into the next day. The NWS is thankful for their partnership and for their dedication to the areas they serve,” officials with the NWS said.
Another overturned semi shuts down ramp in Perry County
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Drivers beware — deputies say the entrance ramp to I-64 eastbound off State Road 37 is closed after an accident. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a semi flipped onto its side while taking the ramp. The sheriff’s office posted about the accident on social media Saturday afternoon shortly […]
salyersvilleindependent.com
Water Assistance Program Available!
Big Sandy Community Action Program has announced a water assistance program, which will run from September 23 through 30 and will assist clients in Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, and Pike counties who were affected by the recent flooding. Assistance is first come, first serve until funds have been exhausted. ASSISTANCE...
WTVQ
World Chicken Festival continues in Laurel County
LONDON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of thousands of people continued to pour in to the annual World Chicken Festival Saturday. The festival began Thursday near downtown London. The festival honors the legacy of the first original Kentucky Fried Chicken Restaurant, which was established in the 1940’s in Laurel County. The...
wymt.com
‘Mustangs at the Mines’ to tour Appalachian roadways, give back to those in need
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly 80 Mustangs arrived in Pikeville on Thursday for the “Mustangs at the Mines” event, in partnership with Red Mirror Events and Backroads of Appalachia, to tour scenic routes throughout the region. “We stopped on the way back at one of the mines that’s...
wymt.com
51st annual Sorghum Festival held in Morgan County
WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks flocked to Morgan County on Saturday for the 51st annual Sorghum Festival. The festival is known for sorghum production, but also a tent stretching almost the length of a football field, which is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. “Well it’s...
WKYT 27
Transportation Secretary gives update on flood recovery in Eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A tremendous amount of work has been done to repair roads and bridges damaged or destroyed by flooding in eastern Kentucky. Now state officials are waiting to see if FEMA will reimburse most of the costs the state has incurred. Transportation Secretary Jim Gray gave Kentucky...
kentuckytoday.com
One week remains for FEMA assistance applications
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, says homeowners and renters in 13 eastern Kentucky counties who suffered property damage from the historic July flooding, now have less than a week to apply for federal disaster assistance. Wednesday, Sept. 28 is the aid application deadline...
wymt.com
Guest Weather at the 2022 World Chicken Festival
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather was absolutely gorgeous for Day 2 of the World Chicken Festival in downtown London!. People decided to try their hand at forecasting with First Alert Meteorologist Evan Hatter.
WKYT 27
Missing Powell County teen located
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
wymt.com
Johnson County farm celebrates National Alpaca Farm Days, invites folks to ‘feel the fleece’ and have some fun
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lavender Springs Alpaca raises its alpacas and shears them in early spring to create some very soft and very warm socks, gloves, hats, and more. On Sept. 24 and 25, the farm invited folks out to interact with the animals and have some fun with several more activities.
wymt.com
Michaels craft store opens in London
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The crafters of Southeast Kentucky will now have a place to cater all of their crafting needs. Saturday marked the grand opening of the Michaels craft store in the London Shopping Center. This store is unique considering it features a self checkout area, whereas many of the other Michael’s stores in the state do not.
WKYT 27
Winchester neighborhood fighting against zoning change
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Winchester neighbors are concerned about a possible facility coming to their neighborhood. Now, they’re trying to get ahead of any zoning changes. One couple said they may have to move if another industrial plant calls their street home. “This is just some of...
wymt.com
Multiple county health departments team up to provide free drive-thru flu shots
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Health Department and Johnson County Health Department recently worked together to provide free drive-thru flu shots at the weigh station in the East Point community of Floyd County. Floyd County Public Health Director Martha Ellis and Johnson County Health Director Julie Bush...
wymt.com
World Chicken Festival honors late London police officer during parade
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - World Chicken Festival goers lined the streets of London on Saturday to watch beauty queens, unique cars and other parade participants roll down the streets. But for one Laurel County family, this year’s festival has a bigger meaning than ever before. “It’s very exciting, he...
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Post 11 Announces New Commander in London, Kentucky
London, KY (September 21, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 11, London welcomes Captain James Ryan Catron as the new commander. Captain Catron is a 20- year veteran, began his career with the Kentucky State Police in 2002 as a member of Cadet Class 79. Captain Catron is a native of Knott County, KY where he currently resides with his wife Kayla.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 627 (BOONESBORO ROAD) IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY (September 20, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 2:00 P.M., Tuesday afternoon September 20, 2022, on Boonesboro Road (Kentucky Highway 627) in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2019 Dodge...
wymt.com
Hazard Community & Technical College wraps up spirit week bash
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) wrapped up its spirit week bash on Thursday. Each campus had its own spirit day bash. The Technical Campus had one on Tuesday, the Lees College Campus was Wednesday and, finally, the Hazard Campus celebrated Thursday. Those with HCTC said...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man sentenced in cockfighting scheme
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - A Southern Kentucky man has been sentenced to two months in jail after being convicted of running a cockfighting pit, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader. 55-year-old Rickie D. Johnson of Laurel County was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom on...
wymt.com
‘I didn’t have him there this time’: Floyd County family recovering from flooding after death of father, husband
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In late July, severe flooding damaged many homes, businesses, and other properties in the Wayland community of Floyd County. “Out of all the flooding that I’ve dealt with, that was the worst,” said Michael Caudill, whose home received damage from flood waters. “I’ve never seen water rise as quick and come in as quick as what that did.”
