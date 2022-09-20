ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid, OH

Euclid police investigating after baby allegedly overdoses twice in two days

By Peggy Gallek, Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11cgCt_0i3JaI7S00

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police are investigating after a 16-month-old girl allegedly overdosed twice in two days.

“Her life has barely begun and already she has been treated two times for overdoses. We are very concerned,” said Euclid Police Captain Jeff Cutwright.

According to Euclid police reports obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team , the first incident happened Sept. 8 and the second on Sept. 9.

On Sept. 8, a family member called 911 saying the baby passed out.

Police: 3-year-old fatal gunshot wound self-inflicted

The report states the child’s “life was saved by the fire department” and the little girl was given two doses of Narcan.

On Sept. 9, police were called to the hospital after the girl was brought back in because she was having breathing problems.

“Investigation concluded that the infant was treated for an overdose due to an exposure to an unknown substance,” the report states. The report noted hospital staff gave the baby two doses of Naloxone.

“This situation could have turned tragic,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer. “Thank God for the quick response from police, fire and medical personnel.”

8 hospitalized after South Austin building explosion

Police say the child is OK.

A felony child endangering charge was filed against Alfonzo Tavon Neal.

“Mr. Neal spoke to detectives and said he wouldn’t turn himself in Friday because he had Browns tickets for Sunday,” Cutwright said. “We are continuing to search for him. The life of a child is nearly taken due to his behavior, due to his actions.”

If anyone knows where Neal is located, they are asked to call Euclid police detectives as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 25

Guest
4d ago

TWICE? Really? Children and Family Services do not give a damn period! Children that should be taken from homes are not, and those taken from homes shouldn't be. WTH? A social worker should have been at the hospital, taking the baby far away from that type of home environment. The second time could have been fatal. So Sad.

Reply
12
Kenneth Piwinski
4d ago

what 2 times how is this possible the kids should've been removed by children's services the 1st time wtf!

Reply(3)
36
Kathy Bostwick Westfall
4d ago

the.child is all.right? really? Twice saved give her back to.mom. who will save this child third overdose?

Reply(8)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Police: Woman ‘in crisis’ set herself on fire

A woman reportedly lit herself on fire during a struggle with a village police officer. Officers learned the woman was "in crisis" and threatening to harm herself at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, according to a news release from Richfield Police Department. She was traveling in a vehicle near Wheatley Road and Interstate 77.
RICHFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Euclid, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Euclid, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

1 dead, 3 injured after serious crash in Portage County

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured Friday morning in a serious crash in Portage County. According to investigators, the single-car crash took place around 7:45 a.m. on Sunnybrook Road in Brimfield Township. The deceased victim is a...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
cleveland19.com

Akron Walgreens robbed by unknown suspect, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place at the Walgreens in the 800 block of West Market Street Thursday around 9:19 a.m. APD said the man entered the store and tapped something metal in...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron, Cleveland police departments receive calls of active shooters at high schools; calls determined to be hoaxes, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An unidentified man called Akron police Friday morning and claimed there was someone shooting at Garfield Community Learning Center, a high school. Less than an hour later, a similar call went to Cleveland police about a person with a gun at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland. Both calls were fake, authorities said.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Police Captain#Doses#Euclid Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

67K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy