I'm Listening 2022 Preview: Jon Bon Jovi on how the pandemic shifted his mental health approach

Audacy, in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention ( AFSP ), is proud to present its sixth annual I'm Listening broadcast.

As we prepare for our 2022 broadcast, we're listening back to some of our all-star alumni guests whose mental health wisdom has continued to ring true as we surge forward.

During 2020’s special, rockstar Jon Bon Jovi opened up about his own challenges with mental health and how the pandemic changed things forever.

LISTEN NOW : Jon Bon Jovi opens up about his best mental health practices

“We all had to stop running on the treadmill," he expressed regarding the start of Covid-19. "We all had to stop chasing things just for the sake of chasing them. I know at least I was guilty of 'work, work, work, work, work... Run, run, run, run, run.’”

He continued, “The pandemic forced us all to re-evaluate life and what that meant. So, there's a new simplicity and complexity… It's also helped us define that after we breathe in and breathe out... everything else, we're lucky to have it."

Be sure to check out this year’s I'm Listening broadcast on Wednesday, September 21 at 6PM on your favorite Audacy station -- and in the free Audacy app . The event will feature artists, athletes, and experts sharing honest conversation about their personal experiences with mental health in a continued effort to raise awareness and support.

If you are experiencing mental health needs, know that you are not alone. If you are in crisis, help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Talk Saves Lives.

Also in support of our I'm Listening initiative, returning to the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for its ninth year is the 2022 edition of Audacy's star-studded We Can Survive concert . Set to take place on Saturday, October 22 -- featuring performances from Alanis Morrisette, Halsey, Weezer, OneRepublic, Garbage and more! Tickets go on sale HERE Friday, September 16, 2022 at 10AM PT.

