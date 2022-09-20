ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAISD High School students honored with College Board Awards

By Ashtin Wade
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Twenty-nine Central High School students were recognized at the Monday School Board on Sept. 19th for their honors from the College Board for demonstrating academic achievement and exceptional performance on College Board administered tests. These tests include the PSAT, SAT and Advanced Placement Exam.

The students that were recognized received an AP Scholars award, one of four National Recognition Awards or both award.

“It is a special honor to receive an AP Scholar or National Recognition Award from the College Board. We are proud of each and every one of these students, their study habits and perseverance is to be celebrated,” said SAISD Director of Fine Arts and Advanced Academics Tiffany Huebner.

Here are the students who received an award:

  • Fallon Dinolfo – 12th grade
  • Anna Dusek – 12th grade
  • Miguel Flores-Acton – 12th grade
  • Mia Flores – 12th grade
  • Patrick Fuentes – 12th grade
  • Nevaeh Hernandez – 12th grade
  • Camilla Lane – 12th grade
  • Amanda McKay – 12th grade
  • Jack McLaughlin – 12th grade
  • Venice Mejia – 12th grade
  • Ashton Murry – 12th grade
  • Lauren Ochoa – 12th grade
  • Patrick Smith – 12th grade
  • Creed Thompson – 12th grade
  • Franchesca Untalan – 12th grade
  • Myshae Allen – 11th grade
  • Sydney Bobholz – 12th grade
  • Estephania Espinosa -12th grade
  • Mia Flores – 12th grade
  • Tanaya Jackson – 12th grade
  • Kojo Larbie – 12th grade
  • Paula Maysonet – 12th grade
  • McKinley Nile – 11th grade
  • Benjamin Puello – 11th grade
  • Isabella Royer – 11th grade
  • Taryn Snyder – 12th grade
  • Alyssa Villarreal – 11th grade
  • Emily Wilcox – 11th grade
  • Caydence York – 12th grade

SAISD says that they extend their proud congratulations to these students, and commends their dedication to hard work and exemplification of the attributes of the SAISD Learner Profile.

The College Board was founded in 1900 to expand access to higher education. This mission-driven not-for-profit organization connects students to college opportunities and success. Today the membership association is made of up over 6,000 of the worlds leading educational institutions. Each year the College Board helps more than seven million students prepare to transition into college through various programs and services including SAT, BigFuture and Advanced Placement Program.

KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

