ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver, WV

WVSOM assists MSHA with International Mines Rescue Competition

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aO5RM_0i3Ja5jG00

LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – When miners from eight nations came together in Beaver, W.Va., to test their ability to respond to emergencies, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) was there to help. The state’s largest medical school provided scenario design, staffing and state-of-the-art educational technology for the first aid portion of the event.

For the event’s first aid competition, WVSOM exclusively partnered with MSHA to provide human-patient simulators — lifelike robotic devices that serve as stand-ins for livingpatients — and programmed them to mimic victims of an accident caused by a compressor blowing up, resulting in an electrical fire. As judges looked on, competitors in a warehouse-like building on the academy’s campus known as “Blue Falcon” raced to save lives.

The scenario was designed by Angie Amick, who coordinates the human-patient simulator program at WVSOM’s Clinical Evaluation Center; Abigail Frank, D.O., WVSOM’s assistant dean for graduate medical education; Janet Hinton, WVSOM’s director of rural outreach; and Mark Waddell, D.O., a WVSOM associate professor of clinical sciences. Waddell, who also served as an assistant to the first aid judges, said the scenario was created with real-world situations in mind.

“These are based on things miners across the world have experienced over the years,” Waddell said. “They’re a way to help people practice so that their skills are ingrained inboth their muscle memory and their cerebral memory, allowing them to give proper care and not panic when adrenaline takes over.”

Amick explained that the scenario required teams to assess the situation and determine the best course of action to quickly and effectively respond to four simulated patients.

“One victim had an injury to the left lower leg that causedan arterial bleed. Another sustained an electrical burn that entered through the hand and exited through the shoulder. One [portrayed by a human] was walking wounded and hada nail to the eye. The last was decapitated by a piece of flying metal,” Amick said. “Teams had to palpate pulses, correctly apply a tourniquet to stop the bleed, perform CPRand defibrillate a patient to get his heart rhythm back, and secure the foreign object in the eye of the walking patient and keep him from going into shock.”

Teams of seven members each were scored based on speed, hazard assessment, use of protective equipment, delegation of responsibilities and other factors in addition to the correct treatment of each patient. The use of human-patient simulators allowed judges to evaluate details that would otherwise be difficult to measure, such as the depth and rateof CPR compressions.

Despite the gruesomeness of the staged disaster — a scenario that required about two gallons of simulated blood per day — there was room for tenderness and empathy, too. Vernus Sturgill, an MSHA assistant district manager who served as a co-lead first aid judge, said it was fascinating to observe how teams from different cultures responded to the deceased “patient.”

“Some of the teams treated this person with such respect.They put his hard hat back on, they covered him up,” Sturgill said. “They were reassuring the simulators and talking to them as if they were live people. They had so much compassion and sympathy for their patients. It was amazing to see.”

Other events in the competition included firefighting, arope rescue and written theory assessments. Zambian copper miners, Canadian gold miners and workers from Australia, Colombia, Finland, India, Poland and the United States who travel underground in search of natural resources such as coal, diamond, magnesium and potash participated in the rescue-themed contests.

But Sturgill pointed out that the International Mines Rescue Competition isn’t just about winning. It’s also about education, he said.

“Training is one of the main reasons we host these simulations,” Sturgill said. “When we talked with teams afterward about what they did right and what they did wrong, a lot of them told us that they weren’t taught that way in their country or they didn’t have such advancedequipment. So this is a learning experience for them.”

Link Self, superintendent of the National Mine Health and Safety Academy, agreed, pointing out that WVSOM’s contribution of human-patient simulators was essential to the competition’s operation.

“We wanted the first aid competition to be as real as possible, and we were familiar with WVSOM’s simulation program,” Self said. “The school helped make it one of the most realistic competitions these teams have been to. It gave them a chance to hone their abilities and engage in friendly competition. It was fun to watch their expressions as they worked. When one of the mannequins’ eyes opened, it startled one of the team members so much that he jumped back. He wasn’t used to seeing a mannequin that can open its eyes, or bleed, or have a pulse

That was the case for Danny Plante, a member of the Goldex Agnico Eagle Mine team, which traveled from Quebec, Canada, to participate in the competition.

“The mannequins made this very realistic,” Plante said. “They gave us the feeling that it was really happening, which gave us a sense of pressure, but it was a good pressure — the kind that helped us push the limits of our experience. The judges gave us excellent feedback. They said we did well overall, but they also showed us the problems we need to solve in order to get better.”

WVSOM’s Hinton said she was impressed by the teamwork and dedication the miners displayed. She also was pleased that the event allowed WVSOM to give back to MSHA after years of the two organizations collaborating to instruct students in the school’s Rural Health initiative, which gives aspiring rural physicians firsthand experience with some of West Virginia’s leading industries.

“It was an honor to be able to help MSHA with the competition, because they’ve helped us for many years,”Hinton said. “They’ve allowed us to set up simulations in the National Mine Health and Safety Academy’s lab to prepare students before we take them underground in actualcoal mines.”

Carol Richmond, an MSHA visual information specialist,said at least 600 people visited the National Mine Health and Safety Academy for the event, including competitors, translators, observers, MSHA’s own personnel and individuals from other organizations who helped stage the competition.

Waddell said events like this are an important way for miners to keep their rescue skills sharpened so that if a disaster occurs, casualties can be minimized.

“It was great to see people come together to use lots of different skills to make this a success, and to see teams from all over the world have a platform where we can learn from each other,” he said. “Miners have seen [accidents]happen to their friends, and they know it can happen to them. So they have a very real interest in being as competent as they can.”

Comments / 1

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports slight increase in COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Statewide active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia slightly rose from Thursday to Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported 1,726 active cases, up 67 from Thursday morning’s pandemic update. Another 473 new cases of the virus were received in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday morning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia will see ground beef more affordable with new program

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — The new West Virginia Ground Beef program hopes to keep food local in the Mountain State and make it more affordable for consumers, according to Farm and Dairy. The program is a brand partnership between Buzz Food Service and the West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association. Previously, much of West Virginia’s cull cows […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces start of West Virginia’s deer archery, crossbow seasons

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice reminds all West Virginians that West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow seasons start on Saturday, Sept. 24. Furthermore, Gov. Justice reminds resident and nonresident hunters that they need to purchase their license and deer stamps by 11:59 p.m. on Friday if they want a chance to take additional deer during this exciting season. Hunters may purchase their license and stamps at wvhunt.com or at an authorized license retailer. “With the start of fall and the opening of deer seasons and all of the goodness that’s coming just around the corner, there isn’t a better...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WV coal production declines 9.4% over the last week

West Virginia coal production declined week over week by -9.4%. Production from the NAPP region of the state declined by -7.9% and production from the state’s CAPP region decreased by -11% from the previous week. Compared to the same 37 weeks of 2021, year to date West Virginia coal production is up +5.7%. +4.8% in the NAPP region of the state and +6.9% in the state’s CAPP region.
INDUSTRY
Lootpress

WV Adult Ed Announces 2022 Awards

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) Office of Adult Education is pleased to announce its 2022 student and program awards. The recognitions were a part of the recent Adult Education Conference held in Charleston (September 12- 16). Each year, the WVDE Office of Adult...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Services to be limited through the weekend following fire at Beckley Travel Plaza

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Flames and smoke caused by a grease fire damaged the Beckley Travel Plaza just off the West Virginia Turnpike in Raleigh County early Friday morning. The blaze, which reported at about 6:26 a.m., started in the Burger King restaurant. Firefighters said the flames got into the ceiling of the travel plaza but did not break through the roof.
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Mines
thetrek.co

Cup of Coffee in West Virginia

The cold front came through making it a lot harder to get out of our warm sleeping bags in the dark morning, however we have an exciting day ahead of us so not much motivation was needed. We quickly ate our Aldi brand cheerios and powered milk, packed up and headed out.
HARPERS FERRY, WV
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce Funding for Higher Education Support Services in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $507,218 from the U.S. Department of Education for West Virginia University (WVU) and West Virginia State University (WVSU). This funding will support programs that provide campus-based child care services, and strengthen undergraduate instruction in international studies and foreign languages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Wyoming County Indictment Causes Confusion for Customers of Raleigh County’s Best Ambulance Service

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 the United States Department of Justice issued a press release referencing a West Virginia ambulance service business owner who is being indicted by a federal grand jury for “willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.” According to the indictment, Christopher J. Smyth operated Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc., Stat Ambulance Service Inc., and Stat EMS LLC, all of which provided ambulance services in Wyoming County, West Virginia.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
wvexplorer.com

Did the first teddy bear come from West Virginia?

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Historians seem to agree that the first teddy bear in the U.S. was crafted by toymaker Morris Michtom, who was inspired by a 1902 panel cartoon that teased President Teddy Roosevelt for saving the life of a bear cub while hunting in Mississippi. However,...
ANIMALS
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board proposes THC cap

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Some cannabis providers are concerned proposal to cap the potency of medical marijuana could do more harm than good. The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board met a few weeks ago to discuss a proposal to cap the potency of THC in medical marijuana to ten percent. Adam Goers, the Senior Vice President […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia officials embark on bobwhite quail restoration effort

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia wildlife officials have embarked on an effort to restore the northern bobwhite quail population.Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that 12,000 bobwhite quail have been added at wildlife management areas across the state. The goal is to bring the numbers to 20,000, and the Division of Natural Resources will conduct more stockings through October. It's part of a five-year restoration project.Bobwhite quail, known for their "bobwhite" call, disappeared in the state in the late 1970s due to a combination of habitat destruction and harsh winters.Some quail have been fitted with transmitters to monitor their survival and habitat use. Several locations also have cameras, the governor's office said in a statement."I've missed these little rascals, and lots of people have," Justice said. "It's a bird that has been here forever, and it's wildlife we need to protect and bring back."Bobwhite quail have been stocked at wildlife management areas at Burnsville Lake, Cross Creek, Frozen Camp, Huttonsville State Farm, Laurel Lake and Pleasant Creek, as well as the Greenbrier State Forest.
POLITICS
The Recorddelta

Supplemental payment for LIEAP recipients

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced a supplemental payment will be issued to individuals who received LIEAP (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) in the 2022 program year. The payment will range from $25 to $465 and will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the utility provider or to the client for bulk fuel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Energy Company Plans $500 Million West Virginia Industrial Campus

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A subsidiary of Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
wvpublic.org

Healing Appalachia Festival Supports Recovery

This weekend sees the return of ‘Healing Appalachia’ in Greenbrier County. The music festival features performances by eastern Kentucky music sensation Tyler Childers, singer/songwriter Margot Price, jam band Galactic, Arlo McKinley, Lucero and others. But the festival has a larger mission than just a good time. Inside Appalachia...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Concord University reaches highest giving day goal to date

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In honor of Concord University’s sesquicentennial, the Office of Advancement set a fundraising goal of $150,000 for this year’s Giving Day, a fundraising event for The Concord Fund which supports student scholarships and campus projects through the Concord University Foundation. As of noon Friday, the Mountain Lion family reached this goal, the largest Giving Day amount to date.
ATHENS, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy