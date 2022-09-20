More than 200 people paddled 21 miles Monday to raise funds for the mental health therapy of those impacted by cancer. The target: $1.2 million.The TYLER’s Dam That Cancer event is an annual fundraiser held by Austin-based nonprofit Flatwater Foundation and involves a trek from Lake Austin's Mansfield Dam to Tom Miller Dam.Some Austinites like Michelle Beaver Gilliland have been participating for years.“We’ve spent all day crying and laughing and talking because we're all sharing our stories about people that are fighting and have lost the battle or are still going through battle,” Beaver told Austonia while taking a break near the 360 bridge."We paddled out here one day when our grandfather was in ICU. But the water is very therapeutic. And our mantra is as long as cancer exists and this event exists, we’ll paddle.”Paddlers in this year’s race have pledged to raise a minimum of $3,000 each, and the public can make a financial contribution through the paddlers’ individual fundraising pages at tylersdtc.com.In its 13th year, the event has supported millions of dollars worth of care. Flatwater founder Mark Garza says Monday’s efforts can support 14,000 hours of therapy.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO