Tesla says it will preempt "recall" with a software update pushed to affected vehicles
Tesla is not recalling almost 1.1 million vehicles because windows may close with excessive force and pinch a driver or passenger, according to a Tesla filing, which says the windows' automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction.The Austin company's internal testing revealed the issue in August. Tesla filed a "Part 573 Safety Recall Report" with the NHTSA identifying the issues, outlining a "recall plan," and listing affected models and years, including "certain vehicles":Model S 2021-2022Model 3 2017-2022Model X 2021-2022Model Y 2020-2022 (including some that were made in the Austin factory)Instead of requiring vehicles to be serviced in-person, Tesla is pushing a software fix via an OTA (over the air) update. Similar to the process of an iPhone update, Tesla periodically modifies its vehicles' software systems with fixes and enhancements.Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 15.
Songwriting, social media and hard work keys to success for post-pandemic Austin bands
Everyone knows that Austin has built its reputation on being “the Live Music Capital of the World.”Whether you’re being greeted by a guitar-laden crooner upon arrival at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport or enjoying breakfast tacos in the shadow of statue and mural tributes to legends like Willie Nelson and Stevie Ray Vaughan, nods to the famous moniker are apparent throughout the city.But following a pandemic that turned the entire world upside down, what’s it actually like to be a musician in Austin right now?Julie NolenJulie Nolen has been part of the local music scene for 23 years, not only as an...
Tesla rival Rivian opens North Austin service center for its stylish trucks
A new service center from electric truck company Rivian has come to North Austin, near the Crestview neighborhood. The center comes not long after it was revealed that its competitor, Tesla, will be opening its fourth Austin showroom in the northeast, near the intersection of 290 and 183. Rivian's service center is close by at 622 Morrow St. The California-based automaker says the 24,000 square foot space is dedicated to serving 42% of Texas' preorder holders along with their custom electric delivery vehicles from Amazon.
UT Austin makes list of nation's Top 25 Party Schools
College ratings site Niche.com has released its 2023 Top Party School rankings. One Texas college made the list: the University of Texas at Austin. Longhorns know how to party with the best, apparently. But anyone who's spent time on the Forty Acres may wonder why the ranking was so low. Here's the complete list:
Local green power project opposed by groups claiming it's environmentally unfriendly
Some residents of Bastrop county are fighting against a proposed solar project by Austin-based company Solar Proponent.The solar developer submitted an application to Elgin ISD which asked for both tax breaks and a request to waive the employee requirement from ten permanent employees to one according to the company’s Ch. 313 application. While the project bisects both Elgin and Bastrop ISD, Solar Proponent said in a May school board meeting that applying for a Ch. 313 in Bastrop wasn’t financially worth it.The project, named Dogwood Creek Solar, is estimated to produce 216 megawatts of energy and serve as a battery...
Weekend Events: Harry Styles opens his Austin shows on Sunday
🗓 Saturday🛍North Loop Pop-Up MarketEnjoy the festive ambience at this pop-up market, featuring live music, refreshments, art, vintage, jewelry stalls, plants, and more. 10 a.m - 4 p.m. | 📍 1000 E. 51st Street 🎥 Robert DeNiro at Harry Ransom CenterJoin iconic actors Robert DeNiro and Meryl Streep at a gala to celebrate the history of film and the archives preserved at the center. 7 p.m - 9 p.m. | 📍 Harry Ransom Center🍻 OktoberfestGet a taste of Germany with beer, live music, and food specialties at the Oktoberfest event this weekend. 9 a.m - 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday...
Dateline NBC investigates the Moriah Wilson murder, retracing her last hours before landing on a "person of interest"
(Editor's note: this is part one of a two part Austonia series. Read Part Two here.)Lester Holt's Dateline NBC has kicked off its new season with a two hour episode, The Last Ride, examining the Austin shooting death of pro cyclist Moriah "Mo" Wilson on May 11.Hosted by Keith Morrison, NBC brings considerable investigative resources, well beyond the resources and capabilities of local Austin media. They sent producers and crews to Austin, New York, and Costa Rica, interviewing people related to the case and uncovering more information. They collected numerous photos and archival videos. They located and reviewed court...
CannaBus tour sets out to educate Texans on medical marijuana
A dispensary on wheels is trekking around Texas to educate residents about the state’s medical marijuana program. Austin-based goodblend has kicked off its Ride For Your Rights tour that will be traveling on a “CannaBus.” The 36-foot bus has been retrofitted with a private consultation room and medical cannabis product displays. As a subsidiary of parent company Parallel and one of just three licensed medical cannabis operators in Texas, goodblend is promoting the tour as a way to destigmatize cannabis, energize advocates and connect with legislators. "The medical cannabis program will never change unless Texans stand up and make it change," Parallel...
Grab a cold one and meet the designer behind some of Austin’s favorite brands and cans.
Austinites love our local brews, wines and spirits.And if you’ve ever cracked open a cold beer or sipped a hard seltzer and marveled at its quintessentially Austin can, there’s a good chance you’ve encountered the work of 31-year-old Sam O’Brien and his Austin-based design studio, SAMPLE. SAMPLE“Austin is just such a unique place that these brands have one thing in common -- they want to tout their Austin roots,” said O’Brien, who moved here from New York when he was a toddler after his dad, acclaimed photographer Michael O’Brien, visited the city on assignment and fell in love with it. “I’ve...
ACC's Rio Grande campus re-opens with a modern look that preserves the historical site
Austin Community College’s renovated Rio Grande campus is back open to students who are gushing over the study spaces and views of downtown.Updates to the historic building at 12th and Rio Grande—which was built in 1916 and previously a junior high school before becoming Austin High School—have been years in the making. A 2014 bond election funded the renovation work that started three years later, ultimately creating what ACC describes as a state-of-the-art college campus. ACC will host a ribbon cutting in October to celebrate the grand reopening.“You’re downtown but you are in this incredibly cool, older building that has...
Apple's hard push to get its thousands of Austin workers back to their desks
Last week was the first for Apple's new "3 day a week" hybrid work policy.The tech giant’s initiative includes the approximately 7,000 workers in the Central Texas area who are in the office Tuesdays and Thursdays and a third day every week that's determined by team meeting schedules.Nearby lunchtime hangout Eggroll Express owner Lin Yang said "we did pretty good today," after Thursday's lunch rush brought a wave of workers to her restaurant and others near the Apple campus.Not all employees are excited. Workers who organize under a group known as Apple Together have shared a petition asking Apple for flexible work arrangements, and it’s garnered more than 1,000 signatures. “My entire team is in Austin. I come to Cupertino to sit at an open desk and attend WebEx calls,” one corporate employee who signed the petition said. In recent months, Apple, Tesla and other tech companies have made a push on a return to the office. Property tech company Kastle Systems reports that 60% of Austin metro offices were occupied as of the end of August.
Pesky mosquitoes could make a comeback during next few weeks
October brings with it the crisp fall air and the excitement of the upcoming Holiday season, but it's typically the rainiest month of the second half of the year with almost 4 inches of rain in Central Texas.Fall rains come with a pesky consequence: floodwater mosquitoes.Although they lie dormant earlier in the year, the mosquito population is most active from May to November, with the floodwater species being more active in the coming weeks. Floodwater mosquitoes are larger than the household species that most people are accustomed to seeing, and they tend to have a stronger bite. They lay eggs...
Travis County asks Hays County to stop work on SH 45 connector because it would bring too much traffic
The final link on the SH 45 Loop chain is approaching a roadblock. Travis County Commissioners have asked Hays County Commissioners to halt the State Highway 45 expansion project, which would create a 3.5-mile stretch connecting I-35 to FM 1626, feeding South Mopac.
Big cheeseburgers, Mexican Independence day and more events this weekend
🗓 Friday🇲🇽 Diez y Seis CelebrationIconic Mexican restaurant Fonda San Miguel will celebrate Diez y Seis de Septiembre, or “Mexico’s Fourth of July,” with live music, food and more this Friday! Celebrate Mexican independence with Chile en Nogada, a 200-year old dish that represents the colors of Mexico’s flag, and a live performance from Lesly Reynaga.5 p.m. Friday | 📍 Fonda San Miguel, 2330 W North Loop Blvd🗓 Saturday🌮 Sazon Latin Food FestivalWith Hispanic Heritage Month underway, grab another bite or two of delicious food from the Caribbean, South and Central America at Ani’s Day and Night. This family friendly...
Six $12 million homes coming to West Lake Hills in new high-end development
A new development featuring homes worth $11.75 million and up is coming to Austin's West Lake Hills.Five well-known architecture firms will converge to create a luxury six-home development, dubbed the Wildcat Club, in the affluent Austin suburb. Prices will start at $11.75 million and will range from 5,750 to 9,500 square feet. The enclave consists of six lots ranging from one to 4.5 acres. (Foursquare Builders)Perched on lots ranging from one to 4.5 acres, the homes will be partially customized for their owners. Buyers will be able to choose the interiors, furnishings and finishes of their homes and can choose to...
Austin-area Bull rider Ezekiel Mitchell anchors Austin Gamblers PBR team and is featured in new BRELAND music video.
In the first of a series of people making their mark in Austin, we bring you professional bull rider Ezekiel Mitchell. Most days, he rides lead-off for the Austin Gamblers, a top team in PBR's new bull riding league.What was your first experience with Austin?Central Texas is where I'm from. I was born in Temple and grew up in Rockdale. My family still owns land there. What do you like best about Austin?Definitely the food and the culture. Austin has some of the most diverse food experiences and cultures in the state.What do you think makes Austin different from other...
Cheers! Council approves more bars, over neighborhood objections, for the E. 11th and 12th street corridor
After months of delay, City Council finally concluded passage of a revised urban renewal plan for Central East Austin on Thursday.Despite pleas from residents of the East 11th and 12th street corridor not to allow additional cocktail lounges in their neighborhood, Council adopted the latest plan for the district, including allowing more establishments that serve alcohol. Arguments over the impact of that change have bogged down the process.District 1 Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison championed the addition of cocktail lounges with a conditional use permit, displeasing residents who testified several times against adding more bars to the neighborhood. However, she added...
Dam that Cancer fundraiser attracts paddleboarders to support cancer patients and their families
More than 200 people paddled 21 miles Monday to raise funds for the mental health therapy of those impacted by cancer. The target: $1.2 million.The TYLER’s Dam That Cancer event is an annual fundraiser held by Austin-based nonprofit Flatwater Foundation and involves a trek from Lake Austin's Mansfield Dam to Tom Miller Dam.Some Austinites like Michelle Beaver Gilliland have been participating for years.“We’ve spent all day crying and laughing and talking because we're all sharing our stories about people that are fighting and have lost the battle or are still going through battle,” Beaver told Austonia while taking a break near the 360 bridge."We paddled out here one day when our grandfather was in ICU. But the water is very therapeutic. And our mantra is as long as cancer exists and this event exists, we’ll paddle.”Paddlers in this year’s race have pledged to raise a minimum of $3,000 each, and the public can make a financial contribution through the paddlers’ individual fundraising pages at tylersdtc.com.In its 13th year, the event has supported millions of dollars worth of care. Flatwater founder Mark Garza says Monday’s efforts can support 14,000 hours of therapy.
'Tacos, tortillas, tortas y mas': Hopdoddy founders to bring Central Mexican fare to South Lamar
The cofounders of Austin staple Hopdoddy Burger Bar are striking out on a new Austin venture: Mexican restaurant Masa Y Mas.Like Hopdoddy, Masa Y Mas will be a counter-service venue with margaritas on the menu; unlike the burger restaurant, it will focus on Central Mexican cuisine. Think tacos (birria, al pastor, barbacoa, carnitas and more) paired with your favorite agua fresca or Mexican lager.The new restaurant is co-owned by Larry Perdido and Chuck Smith, while Roberto Campos will oversee the kitchen. Leading Masa Y Mas will be a first for Campos, who last worked with the duo at the since-closed downtown spot Saba Blue Water Cafe.Masa Y Mas will open this fall at 1817 South Lamar Boulevard in between Zilker and Bouldin Creek.
A co-op grocery pilot will launch in East Austin
A nonprofit-led grocery store is coming to East Austin. Last week, Austin City Council approved a $500,000 contract with Go Vamos/Vamos Austin (GAVA) for a cooperative grocery store. To carry out the launch of the 31-month pilot, GAVA and city officials will recruit about 300 residents to assist with the co-op’s founding. City documents say the store will address inequity in the availability of healthy food options in the Eastern Crescent, an area loosely defined as having I-35 on the west, US 183 on the north and east and south of US 71. To determine whether it could be expanded, GAVA will study the store’s success and challenges. Council member Vanessa Fuentes said the store could serve as a model for other cities to take on and expressed excitement that the initiative is advancing. “It’s moving forward in a way that is centered and powered by the community, where the community will have a say in what their grocery store looks like, on the prices at the grocery store that’s affordable and culturally inclusive,” Fuentes said. Funding for the pilot comes from federal dollars the city received through the American Rescue Plan Act.
