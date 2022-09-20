Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
McCormick & Company announces expansion
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — More than 10-thousand feet of expansion announced today at McCormick & Company in South Bend. The company will begin producing, packaging, and distributing French’s Worcestershire Sauce and Frank's Red Hot Sauce. The South Bend branch of the company already produces several sauces. Now,...
IUSB updates city tour to share Black history
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Indiana University South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center is relaunching an updated tour to celebrate and share local Black history. This effort was three years in the making. The center gathered 17 sites that speak to the broad experiences Black people have had in...
Fundraisers organized to preserve Elkhart railroad history
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart's Rocking the Rails event helped raise funds to restore its caboose from the early 1900s. The hope is to fix the roof, replace any wood and give the piece of railway history a new paint job. They also want to bring new life to...
Football game to continue at Ames Field after crash into stadium wall
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WSBT) — A deadly crash in Michigan City last night. A driver crashed into Michigan City's high school football field, ending a police chase. Debris and car parts were strewn around the area last night. The 18-year-old driver pronounced dead at the scene. Around 7:30 p.m....
Man killed when car crashes into Ames Field in Michigan City
An 18-year-old man was killed when his car crashed into Ames Field in Michigan City on Thursday night. The victim was identified as Grant Grabel of Bourbonnais, Illinois by The La Porte County Coroner’s Office. The village is about 60 miles south of Chicago. La Porte County Coroner Lynn...
"Inspire Mishawaka" town hall hopes to earn Indiana Main Street designation
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — An effort is underway to officially designate downtown Mishawaka as a historic downtown. Thursday night, Inspire Mishawaka held a town hall to introduce the community to their goals. If the community earns Indiana Main Street accreditation, this would open up additional resources and opportunities for...
Motocross of Nations returns to the U.S., hosted at Red Bud
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Buchanan will be filled with motocross fans this weekend as the Motocross of Nations comes to Red Bud. This will only be the fifth time in its 75 year history that the competition will happen in the U.S. Saturday's action will feature multiple races, leading...
Shred event fundraiser for Pet Refuge starts at 9 a.m. Saturday
Happening on Saturday, your chance to get rid of some documents and help a local nonprofit. Ziker Cleaners is hosting a Community Shred day on Saturday. A donation of 10 dollars is suggested or two dollars a box with all proceeds benefitting Pet Refuge. Your documents will be shredded on...
"Pump for Peace" event hopes to help stop local violence
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Free gas, and a message of peace. That was the goal this afternoon at the "Pump for Peace" event in South Bend. Cars were lined up for a free tank of gas at the Phillips 66 station at Western Avenue and Sheridan Street, as well as to find out how they can help curb violence in the city.
Thousands gather at Redbud for 75th annual Motocross of Nations
The "Olympics of Motocross" is on display here in Michiana. It's the second time Motocross of Nations has been hosted in Berrien County, bringing out the best riders in the world. WSBT 222's Photojournalist Emily Sobeki was out at the track for race day. The track was packed with spectators...
Traffic Alert: Intersection of First and Spring Streets to close September 26th
Mishawaka announced that the intersection at First and Spring Streets in Mishawaka will be closed beginning on September 26th. Weather permitting, this closure is expected to be in place until Friday, October 7th.
Traffic Alert: Portage Avenue to close September 26th for paving
Portage Avenue will close for paving on Monday, September 26th. Portage will be closed from Yukon and Scott Streets. Detour routes will be in place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during construction. Traffic will detour down Lincoln Way West via Diamond Avenue and Marion Street. Paving is expected to...
Dowagiac man injured after crashing vehicle into tree
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WSBT) — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one man injured. Police were called out to Rudy Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday after a 25-year-old man from Dowagiac ran off the road and hit a tree. The driver of the vehicle...
Three people in hospital after overnight shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a call following a shooting Friday night. The call came in around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Potawatomi Drive. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old male outside the 7-11 at 429 N with...
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Mishawaka Ave.
Officials have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday. They say Dale Womack, 32, died after his motorcycle collided with a car. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. at South 31st Street and Mishawaka Avenue. In the River Park neighborhood on the city's far east side.
Big upgrades coming to water and sewer lines in Watervliet
Watervliet, Mich. — Big changes coming to the city of Watervliet. More than 7-million dollars of low interest loans was just approved for Watervliet’s water, sewer, and storm water systems. The plans for this project started in 2018, with its now coming to life. It will help replace...
South Bend honors National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims
Sunday is National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims, but South Bend 'Mamas Against Violence' has been honoring victims all weekend long. Organizers lined up dozens of shirts up Friday night. Each one has the name a South Bend gun violence victim in recent years. Attendees said the number of shirts was chilling.
High School Spotlight: NorthWood's Ethan Evers
NAPPANEE — This season has been a culmination of plenty of all around improvement for Ethan Evers. As any good football player will tell you, a short memory is crucial to gridiron success: a trait Ethan worked hard to develop. "He loved the game so much and he wanted...
Four Winds Field hosts CPR training for eighth graders
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Hundreds of eighth graders getting a chance to learn a valuable and potentially life-saving skill today. Four Winds Field hosted students from South Bend Schools to learn CPR. One of the most critical things in a medical emergency is time, and being able to...
Waggin' in the Woods invites you and your pouch for fall fun
The dog days are summer over so why not head over to the Elkhart Environment Center, 1717 E. Lusher Ave., this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for some outdoor fun?. Activities include a pooch parade at 2 p.m., a "paw spa," nature walks, microchipping and plenty of human and dog-friendly food vendors.
