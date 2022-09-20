SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Free gas, and a message of peace. That was the goal this afternoon at the "Pump for Peace" event in South Bend. Cars were lined up for a free tank of gas at the Phillips 66 station at Western Avenue and Sheridan Street, as well as to find out how they can help curb violence in the city.

