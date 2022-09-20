Read full article on original website
Traffic Alert: Intersection of First and Spring Streets to close September 26th
Mishawaka announced that the intersection at First and Spring Streets in Mishawaka will be closed beginning on September 26th. Weather permitting, this closure is expected to be in place until Friday, October 7th.
Traffic Alert: Portage Avenue to close September 26th for paving
Portage Avenue will close for paving on Monday, September 26th. Portage will be closed from Yukon and Scott Streets. Detour routes will be in place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during construction. Traffic will detour down Lincoln Way West via Diamond Avenue and Marion Street. Paving is expected to...
Big upgrades coming to water and sewer lines in Watervliet
Watervliet, Mich. — Big changes coming to the city of Watervliet. More than 7-million dollars of low interest loans was just approved for Watervliet’s water, sewer, and storm water systems. The plans for this project started in 2018, with its now coming to life. It will help replace...
Dowagiac man injured after crashing vehicle into tree
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WSBT) — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one man injured. Police were called out to Rudy Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday after a 25-year-old man from Dowagiac ran off the road and hit a tree. The driver of the vehicle...
Breaking: Niles Township boil order lifted
The boil order has been lifted in Niles Township. The boil order was in effect for one week and two days. According to The Department of Public Works Manager BJ Stepien, the tests came back negative and state has lifted the order.
Homeowners oppose potential development near Juday Creek Estates
A proposal to turn farmland into an automobile dealership has almost zero support from nearby homeowners. It would sit diagonal from the Juday Creek Estates subdivision on the north side of Cleveland Road. WSBT attended a meeting tonight with representatives for a potential purchaser of the land, who explained the...
Fundraisers organized to preserve Elkhart railroad history
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart's Rocking the Rails event helped raise funds to restore its caboose from the early 1900s. The hope is to fix the roof, replace any wood and give the piece of railway history a new paint job. They also want to bring new life to...
McCormick & Company announces expansion
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — More than 10-thousand feet of expansion announced today at McCormick & Company in South Bend. The company will begin producing, packaging, and distributing French’s Worcestershire Sauce and Frank's Red Hot Sauce. The South Bend branch of the company already produces several sauces. Now,...
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Mishawaka Ave.
Officials have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday. They say Dale Womack, 32, died after his motorcycle collided with a car. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. at South 31st Street and Mishawaka Avenue. In the River Park neighborhood on the city's far east side.
Three people in hospital after overnight shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a call following a shooting Friday night. The call came in around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Potawatomi Drive. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old male outside the 7-11 at 429 N with...
Oregon-Davis Junior-Senior High School students hold walkout regarding safety
HAMLET, Ind. (WSBT) — A group of students at Oregon-Davis Junior-Senior High School took part in a walk-out today, over concerns of violence and safety. Parents and students say a 12-year-old is making threats in the school. They also claim there was an incident on a bus where the...
South Bend honors National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims
Sunday is National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims, but South Bend 'Mamas Against Violence' has been honoring victims all weekend long. Organizers lined up dozens of shirts up Friday night. Each one has the name a South Bend gun violence victim in recent years. Attendees said the number of shirts was chilling.
Motocross of Nations returns to the U.S., hosted at Red Bud
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Buchanan will be filled with motocross fans this weekend as the Motocross of Nations comes to Red Bud. This will only be the fifth time in its 75 year history that the competition will happen in the U.S. Saturday's action will feature multiple races, leading...
Penn High School student achieves perfect score on AP Calculus Exam
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — There's smart and then there is perfection. Penn High School can say one of its students is perfect, as the only one in the world to receive a perfect score on the AP Calculus Exam. AP exams are designed to be challenging and prepare students...
Thousands gather at Redbud for 75th annual Motocross of Nations
The "Olympics of Motocross" is on display here in Michiana. It's the second time Motocross of Nations has been hosted in Berrien County, bringing out the best riders in the world. WSBT 222's Photojournalist Emily Sobeki was out at the track for race day. The track was packed with spectators...
One year later, neglected dog embraces second chance at life
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WSBT) — It's been a year since a dog was found in Marshall County in such bad condition, rescuers couldn't even tell what breed it was. The Humane Society Director says, in 35 years, Mango's case is the worse she's ever seen. But a lot of love,...
PET SEGMENT: Omar, a big baby, will shower you with love when you adopt him
He's a roughly 5 to 7-year-old pit bull terrier mix that came into the shelter as a stray. Omar has been at the shelter for a little under a month. He enjoys bones, back messages, wagging his tail and grunting like a pig. Lindsay Cuellar from the South Bend Animal...
Say 'hay' to the scarecrows at the Wanatah Scarecrow Festival this weekend
An event everyone will love except the crows. It's the 25th Wanatah Scarecrow Festival this weekend. Meet at Scarecrow Square in downtown Wanatah for arts and crafts, a pork chop dinner and pancake breakfast, a parade, scarecrow sculpting, fun runs for children and adults, music and a variety of acts, a car show, community merchant drawings, bingo and more.
