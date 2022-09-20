ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

22 WSBT

Traffic Alert: Portage Avenue to close September 26th for paving

Portage Avenue will close for paving on Monday, September 26th. Portage will be closed from Yukon and Scott Streets. Detour routes will be in place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during construction. Traffic will detour down Lincoln Way West via Diamond Avenue and Marion Street. Paving is expected to...
PORTAGE, IN
22 WSBT

Big upgrades coming to water and sewer lines in Watervliet

Watervliet, Mich. — Big changes coming to the city of Watervliet. More than 7-million dollars of low interest loans was just approved for Watervliet’s water, sewer, and storm water systems. The plans for this project started in 2018, with its now coming to life. It will help replace...
WATERVLIET, MI
22 WSBT

Dowagiac man injured after crashing vehicle into tree

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WSBT) — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one man injured. Police were called out to Rudy Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday after a 25-year-old man from Dowagiac ran off the road and hit a tree. The driver of the vehicle...
DOWAGIAC, MI
22 WSBT

Breaking: Niles Township boil order lifted

The boil order has been lifted in Niles Township. The boil order was in effect for one week and two days. According to The Department of Public Works Manager BJ Stepien, the tests came back negative and state has lifted the order.
NILES, MI
22 WSBT

Homeowners oppose potential development near Juday Creek Estates

A proposal to turn farmland into an automobile dealership has almost zero support from nearby homeowners. It would sit diagonal from the Juday Creek Estates subdivision on the north side of Cleveland Road. WSBT attended a meeting tonight with representatives for a potential purchaser of the land, who explained the...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Fundraisers organized to preserve Elkhart railroad history

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart's Rocking the Rails event helped raise funds to restore its caboose from the early 1900s. The hope is to fix the roof, replace any wood and give the piece of railway history a new paint job. They also want to bring new life to...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

McCormick & Company announces expansion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — More than 10-thousand feet of expansion announced today at McCormick & Company in South Bend. The company will begin producing, packaging, and distributing French’s Worcestershire Sauce and Frank's Red Hot Sauce. The South Bend branch of the company already produces several sauces. Now,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Officials identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Mishawaka Ave.

Officials have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday. They say Dale Womack, 32, died after his motorcycle collided with a car. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. at South 31st Street and Mishawaka Avenue. In the River Park neighborhood on the city's far east side.
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Three people in hospital after overnight shooting in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a call following a shooting Friday night. The call came in around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Potawatomi Drive. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old male outside the 7-11 at 429 N with...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend honors National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims

Sunday is National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims, but South Bend 'Mamas Against Violence' has been honoring victims all weekend long. Organizers lined up dozens of shirts up Friday night. Each one has the name a South Bend gun violence victim in recent years. Attendees said the number of shirts was chilling.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Motocross of Nations returns to the U.S., hosted at Red Bud

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Buchanan will be filled with motocross fans this weekend as the Motocross of Nations comes to Red Bud. This will only be the fifth time in its 75 year history that the competition will happen in the U.S. Saturday's action will feature multiple races, leading...
BUCHANAN, MI
22 WSBT

Thousands gather at Redbud for 75th annual Motocross of Nations

The "Olympics of Motocross" is on display here in Michiana. It's the second time Motocross of Nations has been hosted in Berrien County, bringing out the best riders in the world. WSBT 222's Photojournalist Emily Sobeki was out at the track for race day. The track was packed with spectators...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Say 'hay' to the scarecrows at the Wanatah Scarecrow Festival this weekend

An event everyone will love except the crows. It's the 25th Wanatah Scarecrow Festival this weekend. Meet at Scarecrow Square in downtown Wanatah for arts and crafts, a pork chop dinner and pancake breakfast, a parade, scarecrow sculpting, fun runs for children and adults, music and a variety of acts, a car show, community merchant drawings, bingo and more.
WANATAH, IN

