WATCH: Kaylee McGhee White says GOP still 'outperforming Democrats' as races tighten

By Julia Johnson, Trending News Editor
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
CNBC

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Wisconsin legislators in November 2020 and asked them to effectively reverse then-President Donald Trump's election loss to Joe Biden in that state. It was already known that the conservative activist Ginni Thomas had contacted legislators in Arizona with...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox News

Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
POLITICS
The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
POTUS
The Hill

Alaska Senate candidate drops out of race

Buzz Kelley, a retired mechanic who placed fourth in the Alaska Senate primary earlier this year, announced on Monday he would be dropping out of the race and offered his endorsement to GOP contender Kelly Tshibaka. “In light of the [Mary] Peltola — what I call divide and conquer victory...
ALASKA STATE
SFGate

Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns

PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August...
PHOENIX, AZ
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
AVENTURA, FL
Fox News

Judge Jeanine: DOJ doesn't have to charge Trump to affect the election

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro reacted to the Department of Justice's motion to block former President Donald Trump's request for a special master on "Jesse Watters Primetime," deeming it "another witch hunt." JUDGE JEANINE: If you're not convinced this is just another witch hunt, well, new reports say the...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
CONGRESS & COURTS

