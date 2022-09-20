WATCH: Kaylee McGhee White says GOP still 'outperforming Democrats' as races tighten

Read full article on original website
Updated Biden Approval Ratings are in – Here’s What America Has to Say on the Subject
Ipsos released a new poll this past Wednesday that measured President Joe Biden’s national approval rating after recent events like his controversial speech, here’s what they revealed.
CNBC
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Wisconsin legislators in November 2020 and asked them to effectively reverse then-President Donald Trump's election loss to Joe Biden in that state. It was already known that the conservative activist Ginni Thomas had contacted legislators in Arizona with...
The polls are telling a new story about Democrats and the midterms
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Two months ago, it seemed that the Democratic Party was headed for a historic rout in this year’s midterm elections — but now, that assessment is being upended. National Democrats recently achieved a...
Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
Schumer Breaks With Pelosi, Says House Democrats 'In Trouble': Report
Chuck Schumer was overheard telling Senate colleagues his party was in trouble during dinner at a D.C. restaurant. But is his pessimism warranted?
There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
Ben Shapiro Says Republicans Are ‘Cruising for a Bruising’ in Midterm Elections Thanks to Trump
Conservative staple Ben Shapiro thinks Republicans need to start detaching from Donald Trump if they want to have a shot in the 2022 midterm elections. According to Shapiro, the party is “cruising for a bruising” by continuing to make the twice-impeached former president the “centerpiece” of conversations.
CNBC
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’
Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
Pro-Oz Group Releases Ad Black Democrats Fear Could Cost Fetterman Election
One Democratic organizer said it could have the same effect on Black voters as Hillary Clinton's "super predators" comment in 2016.
Alaska Senate candidate drops out of race
Buzz Kelley, a retired mechanic who placed fourth in the Alaska Senate primary earlier this year, announced on Monday he would be dropping out of the race and offered his endorsement to GOP contender Kelly Tshibaka. “In light of the [Mary] Peltola — what I call divide and conquer victory...
SFGate
Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August...
MAGA Republicans are now accusing their own party of election fraud after losing primaries
Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon on June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colorado. (Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) According to a report from the Daily Beast, more than a...
A storm is coming: It might sweep Trump and the GOP into history's dustbin
Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. One afternoon in college I found myself picking up trash at a Wendy's parking lot on the Business Loop in Columbia, Missouri. I can't remember what happened the night before — no nefarious story there. I simply...
Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024
AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
Judge Jeanine: DOJ doesn't have to charge Trump to affect the election
Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro reacted to the Department of Justice's motion to block former President Donald Trump's request for a special master on "Jesse Watters Primetime," deeming it "another witch hunt." JUDGE JEANINE: If you're not convinced this is just another witch hunt, well, new reports say the...
Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
Ad in Pennsylvania governor's race shows Republican in Confederate uniform
PHILADELPHIA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro on Wednesday plans to debut a new online ad aimed at Black voters that features his Republican rival posing in a Confederate military uniform, the campaign told Reuters.
“Scam to rig elections”: Tom Cotton fumes over Sarah Palin loss as GOP fans cry “stolen election”
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., fumed over Alaska's new voter-approved voting system after Democrat Mary Peltola defeated former Republican Gov. Sarah Palin in a special U.S. House election decided by ranked-choice voting. Peltola, a former state representative, became the first Alaska Native elected to Congress on Wednesday after edging out Palin...
