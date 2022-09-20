Read full article on original website
Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday. The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others. Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member. Porat spotted his neighbor, […]
Watch This Gut-Wrenching Video Showing Trooper Helping Suicidal Veteran
A gut-wrenching video of a state police officer assisting a veteran has gone viral.
2 Massachusetts residents killed in wrong-way crash in Connecticut
WINDSOR, Conn. -- Two people from Massachusetts died Friday after driving the wrong way and crashing into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, Connecticut.The crash took place at around 12:30 a.m. on I-91.The victims have been identified as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and the driver was James Bowen of East Longmeadow. Both were 25 years old.State Police say Loiselle and Bowen were heading south in the northbound lanes of I-191 when they hit the tractor-trailer.Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries.
Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law
In August of 2022, a 14-year-old Black football player from Enfield High School was going door to door in town selling raffle tickets to support his team. When he ventured onto the property of one home in the largely white town, a woman began screaming at him to get off her property and her son […] The post Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Man Dead After SUV Plunges Into Water at Conn. Marina
A 76-year-old man died when his SUV went into the water at the Saybrook Point Marina in Old Saybrook Saturday night, according to police. It happened around 10:10 p.m. behind the Saybrook Point Inn. Guests at a wedding and staff of the Saybrook Point Inn jumped into the water and...
Fall in Connecticut: Your guide to Halloween, autumn events
Conn. (WTNH) — Spooky season is here as September marks the unofficial start of Halloween. Whether you’re a horror fan or pumpkin pie enthusiast, we’ve rounded up a list of all the best events to celebrate fall in Connecticut. Haunted Houses. Nothing screams Halloween like a good...
I-TEAM: State DOT adds 7 new locations to wrong-way driver program
(WFSB) - Another wrong-way crash in the state has left two people dead. Police say a woman from Massachusetts and her passenger were driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Windsor after midnight before hitting another car. Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink dug into the data behind wrong way...
Protest over controversial worksheet given to Southington students
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A protest over a vocabulary sheet that a Southington High School teacher handed out took place tonight. A 10th grade English teacher handed out a vocab list before a reading assignment that had some words that she wanted to clarify and define. Some of those words...
The Durham Fair kicks off
DURHAM, Conn. (WFSB) - One of the largest agricultural fairs in the country, the Durham Fair, kicks off today. 27 nonprofits like the Boy Scouts use the fair as their biggest fundraiser of the year. Meteorologist Connor Lewis headed to the fair and took part in a grape stomping competition.
Beacon Falls Train Station service halted after body found on tracks
BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WFSB) - Beacon Falls Fire Department responded to the train station for a report of a body on the railroad tracks. They said there was no indication of contact with a train, and described the death as “untimely.”. The investigation was handed over to Connecticut State...
Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Left Attendees Saying ‘SoS’ — Here’s What Happened at the Music Festival
Sound on Sound had plenty of 'poor planning' according to attendees at the first day of the music festival. Here's what fans are saying on social media.
Health Headlines: Yale doctor speaks on link between COVID and brain damage
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New research shows a connection between covid and brain damage. Records of 5.6 million people in the U.S. who have not had covid were compared with the records of 154,000 veterans who did have covid. Those who were positive experienced more brain dangers. “A really substantial increase in their risk […]
Former Madison nurse gets 2 years for stealing fentanyl from patients
A former Connecticut nurse was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday after stealing fentanyl meant for patients and replacing it with saline, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Bryan Wilson, 40, previously pleaded guilty in February to one count of tampering with a consumer product, officials said.
Two men charged with trafficking fentanyl pills into Connecticut
Two Maryland men were indicted by a grand jury in Hartford yesterday on charges of trafficking fentanyl into Connecticut. Oscar Flores, 34, of Mount Rainier, Maryland, and Severo Alelar, 25, of Hyattsville, Maryland, were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. According to a press […] The post Two men charged with trafficking fentanyl pills into Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
3 New Haven students hospitalized for ingesting substance
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three middle school students in New Haven were hospitalized after ingesting a substance, school officials said. According to New Haven Public Schools, three eighth-grade students at Bishop Woods School ingested what appeared to be a candy that one of the students brought to school. The student who brought in the […]
Body found along railroad tracks in Beacon Falls identified
BEACON FALLS, Conn. — Connecticut State Police have released the identity a body discovered along the railroad tracks in Beacon Falls on Friday night. State Police said Troop I responded at approximately 6:54 p.m. to a wooded area, ½ mile north of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road in Beacon Falls for a medical. Rail service was halted for the investigation.
Hartford police receive accreditation for first time
HARTFORD — For the first time, the city's police department has received accreditation from the Connecticut Police Officer Standards and Training Council. Chief Jason Thody informed the city's Quality of Life and Public Safety committee at its Tuesday meeting, noting that the department has been working on updating its policies and standards for years in an effort to get accredited.
VIDEO: Fun at the Durham Fair
Today was a very special day for World War II veteran Edward Hemmann of Deep River. What to do if your rental property is sold during your lease.
Last Year’s Mass Release of Invasive Water Chestnut Bears Fruit on the Lower Connecticut River
A mass release of invasive water chestnut plants last year from a flood control pond in Hartford appears to have caused new infestations of the plant along the Connecticut River this year, according to environmentalists in the region who have been working to remove the plant. Anticipating heavy rain from...
