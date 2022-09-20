ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

WTNH

Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday. The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others. Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member. Porat spotted his neighbor, […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
CBS Boston

2 Massachusetts residents killed in wrong-way crash in Connecticut

WINDSOR, Conn. -- Two people from Massachusetts died Friday after driving the wrong way and crashing into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, Connecticut.The crash took place at around 12:30 a.m. on I-91.The victims have been identified as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and the driver was James Bowen of East Longmeadow. Both were 25 years old.State Police say Loiselle and Bowen were heading south in the northbound lanes of I-191 when they hit the tractor-trailer.Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries. 
WINDSOR, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law

In August of 2022, a 14-year-old Black football player from Enfield High School was going door to door in town selling raffle tickets to support his team. When he ventured onto the property of one home in the largely white town, a woman began screaming at him to get off her property and her son […] The post Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

Man Dead After SUV Plunges Into Water at Conn. Marina

A 76-year-old man died when his SUV went into the water at the Saybrook Point Marina in Old Saybrook Saturday night, according to police. It happened around 10:10 p.m. behind the Saybrook Point Inn. Guests at a wedding and staff of the Saybrook Point Inn jumped into the water and...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH.com

Fall in Connecticut: Your guide to Halloween, autumn events

Conn. (WTNH) — Spooky season is here as September marks the unofficial start of Halloween. Whether you’re a horror fan or pumpkin pie enthusiast, we’ve rounded up a list of all the best events to celebrate fall in Connecticut. Haunted Houses. Nothing screams Halloween like a good...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

I-TEAM: State DOT adds 7 new locations to wrong-way driver program

(WFSB) - Another wrong-way crash in the state has left two people dead. Police say a woman from Massachusetts and her passenger were driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Windsor after midnight before hitting another car. Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink dug into the data behind wrong way...
WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

Protest over controversial worksheet given to Southington students

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A protest over a vocabulary sheet that a Southington High School teacher handed out took place tonight. A 10th grade English teacher handed out a vocab list before a reading assignment that had some words that she wanted to clarify and define. Some of those words...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

The Durham Fair kicks off

DURHAM, Conn. (WFSB) - One of the largest agricultural fairs in the country, the Durham Fair, kicks off today. 27 nonprofits like the Boy Scouts use the fair as their biggest fundraiser of the year. Meteorologist Connor Lewis headed to the fair and took part in a grape stomping competition.
DURHAM, CT
Register Citizen

Former Madison nurse gets 2 years for stealing fentanyl from patients

A former Connecticut nurse was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday after stealing fentanyl meant for patients and replacing it with saline, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Bryan Wilson, 40, previously pleaded guilty in February to one count of tampering with a consumer product, officials said.
MADISON, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Two men charged with trafficking fentanyl pills into Connecticut

Two Maryland men were indicted by a grand jury in Hartford yesterday on charges of trafficking fentanyl into Connecticut. Oscar Flores, 34, of Mount Rainier, Maryland, and Severo Alelar, 25, of Hyattsville, Maryland, were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.  According to a press […] The post Two men charged with trafficking fentanyl pills into Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WTNH

3 New Haven students hospitalized for ingesting substance

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three middle school students in New Haven were hospitalized after ingesting a substance, school officials said. According to New Haven Public Schools, three eighth-grade students at Bishop Woods School ingested what appeared to be a candy that one of the students brought to school. The student who brought in the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Body found along railroad tracks in Beacon Falls identified

BEACON FALLS, Conn. — Connecticut State Police have released the identity a body discovered along the railroad tracks in Beacon Falls on Friday night. State Police said Troop I responded at approximately 6:54 p.m. to a wooded area, ½ mile north of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road in Beacon Falls for a medical. Rail service was halted for the investigation.
BEACON FALLS, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford police receive accreditation for first time

HARTFORD — For the first time, the city's police department has received accreditation from the Connecticut Police Officer Standards and Training Council. Chief Jason Thody informed the city's Quality of Life and Public Safety committee at its Tuesday meeting, noting that the department has been working on updating its policies and standards for years in an effort to get accredited.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Fun at the Durham Fair

Today was a very special day for World War II veteran Edward Hemmann of Deep River. What to do if your rental property is sold during your lease.
DURHAM, CT

